Tipsheet: Pruitt draws fire as Tennessee sinks in SEC East

John Talty, AL.com: “Tennessee blew an early 10-0 lead against Auburn on the way to a 30-17 loss to give the Volunteers’ their fifth consecutive loss. Even in the very depths of the Derek Dooley and Butch Jones eras in Knoxville, there weren’t five-game losing streaks. All the bad staples of the Pruitt tenure were there on Saturday: Critical QB errors, lackluster second-half play and more questions about ineffective coaching strategy. Pruitt again defended embattled quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney after another uneven offensive performance. He bristled at offensive consistency questions . . . Worse was his continued defense of Guarantano as Tennessee’s best shot to win. The only possible explanation is Pruitt has Stockholm syndrome if he still thinks Guarantano is the guy after throwing a back-breaking interception into the endzone that Smoke Monday returned for a 100-yard touchdown. That was the game right there, and it’s not close to the first time Guarantano has made the defining play for the wrong team. His decision-making in key situations has long been questionable, and yet the Tennessee coaches haven’t been able to fix it. That Pruitt doesn’t feel comfortable turning to any of his backups in Year 3 given Guarantano’s struggles is a major indictment. Can Pruitt fix the Tennessee problems? There is considerable doubt within the college football world that he can. While Tennessee fans are ready to move on, it would still be a surprise to see Tennessee fire him at the end of this season. The primary reasons why both tie back to AD Phil Fulmer.”