Tipsheet: Pruitt draws fire as Tennessee sinks in SEC East

Tennessee looked great while flogging Missouri 35-12 earlier this season.
The Vols also won 31-27 at South Carolina in their season opener, so they started their season 2-0. And since they finished their 2019 campaign 8-5 after dramatically rallying past Indiana in the Gator Bowl, they appeared to be trending up under coach Jeremy Pruitt.
It turns out that they're not.
Tennessee has lost five consecutive games by lopsided margins. The Vols should be able to handle winless Vanderbilt Saturday, but powerful Florida and Texas A&M loom in their last two games.
Pruitt is 15-17 in Year 3 of his regime. He appears to be doomed to another losing season and the fickle Tennessee booster base is grumbling.
So what’s his message to anxious fans?
“That ain’t my job, guys,” he told reporters after Saturday’s 30-17 loss to Auburn. “My job is to coach. If you want to ask me a football question, ask me a football question.”
OK then, somebody is feeling a bit defensive. What about his team’s offense struggles under beleaguered coordinator Jim Chaney?
“Well, I don’t know. Did you watch the game? We had more yards than they did,” Pruitt said. “So I don’t know that there was inconsistency or not there.”
So, yeah, Pruitt is feeling the heat. Both he and athletic director Phil Fulmer can find comfort in the economic security of their contract extensions, but that won’t quell the public unrest with the program stuck in neutral.
Pruitt is projecting an even-keel, matter-of-fact temperament while trying to steer the Vols out of their disconcerting downturn.
What did he tell his team after the Auburn loss?
“The same message I just gave y’all," Pruitt said. "Love their effort, love their toughness, love the way they played together, played for each other. But when we go back and watch the film, we all — me, most of all — made some mistakes and we’ve go to fix them. I know they’re frustrated.
"These guys have competed hard and played hard. (We’re) playing a good league with good players. You’ve got to play clean football to come out on top inthis league."
Here is what folks are writing about Tennessee’s unhappy turn:
John Talty, AL.com: “Tennessee blew an early 10-0 lead against Auburn on the way to a 30-17 loss to give the Volunteers’ their fifth consecutive loss. Even in the very depths of the Derek Dooley and Butch Jones eras in Knoxville, there weren’t five-game losing streaks. All the bad staples of the Pruitt tenure were there on Saturday: Critical QB errors, lackluster second-half play and more questions about ineffective coaching strategy. Pruitt again defended embattled quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney after another uneven offensive performance. He bristled at offensive consistency questions . . . Worse was his continued defense of Guarantano as Tennessee’s best shot to win. The only possible explanation is Pruitt has Stockholm syndrome if he still thinks Guarantano is the guy after throwing a back-breaking interception into the endzone that Smoke Monday returned for a 100-yard touchdown. That was the game right there, and it’s not close to the first time Guarantano has made the defining play for the wrong team. His decision-making in key situations has long been questionable, and yet the Tennessee coaches haven’t been able to fix it. That Pruitt doesn’t feel comfortable turning to any of his backups in Year 3 given Guarantano’s struggles is a major indictment. Can Pruitt fix the Tennessee problems? There is considerable doubt within the college football world that he can. While Tennessee fans are ready to move on, it would still be a surprise to see Tennessee fire him at the end of this season. The primary reasons why both tie back to AD Phil Fulmer.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “It was revealed earlier in the week that athletics director Phillip Fulmer — you know, the former football coach who launched a bloodless coup to install himself at the head of the athletics department during the football coaching search of 2017 — quietly received a contract extension in May. This happened a few months before Fulmer took care of his football coach, Jeremy Pruitt, whose six-game winning streak to end 2019 put him and his agent squarely in the zone to take advantage of a naive administration by giving Pruitt his own unnecessary and ill-advised extension. And what are Tennessee fans getting for all that job security at the top two spots? The Vols’ 30-17 loss to Auburn was their fifth straight double-digit defeat, something that has never happened in program history. And it’s not as if Tennessee’s streak of awfulness is happening against historically great teams aside from Alabama; it’s Kentucky, it’s Arkansas, it’s one of the more mediocre Georgia teams of the past several years. Now, many of the same emotionally invested commentators who have steered Tennessee in the wrong direction at every turn are calling for the Pruitt era to end. But given the contract mess that Tennessee got itself into this year, that might be difficult. And with the bumbling Fulmer still at the helm, sweeping out Pruitt is probably not enough.”
Chris Wright, Saturday Down South: “Now, while everybody is compiling lists about who the Gamecocks should hire, I’m wondering what Tennessee’s move is. I’ve seen enough to know that Jeremy Pruitt is a good, solid coach, which is fine if that’s your program’s ceiling. There are 30+ Power 5 jobs for coaches like that. But he’s not the guy who’s going to hang another banner at Tennessee. There’s no way, especially now, that the Vols could lament paying Pruitt’s buyout. It’s less than what South Carolina is paying [Will] Muschamp. So do the Vols do to South Carolina what Georgia did to South Carolina? Do they swoop in and steal Hugh Freeze like Georgia grabbed Kirby Smart? Given the choice, I’d take the Tennessee job over the South Carolina job. Dabo’s shadow is huge, but that alone won’t deter a confident head coach. Freeze took down Nick Saban twice — and nearly a 3rd consecutive time. Tennessee still is a national brand in football. You say ‘Carolina,’ and just about everybody outside of Columbia thinks you’re talking about the Tar Heels. So what’s it going to be, Tennessee? Are you a football program? Or are you OK losing to Vanderbilt 3 times in 4 years and struggling to finish 4th in the SEC? The next 6 weeks are going to tell us more about Tennessee than South Carolina.”
Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: “The thing that keeps standing out is that there is a competent Rutgers team that cannot be pushed aside. While every year is a new opportunity to start over, it's jarring how improved the Scarlet Knights look under coach Greg Schiano. I was skeptical that Schiano 2.0 would work. It's not that I don't think Schiano is a good college coach, it's that he previously led the program at a time when there was more room for success in the skeleton Big East. And if Rutgers wanted to move forward as anything other than a doormat, its best option was to find the next Schiano, not literally hire him again. It's early, but I might have been wrong. The Scarlet Knights are 1-4, but they've been thorny, if not outright competitive. The situation brings to mind how things might have played out if Schiano was indeed hired to coach Tennessee instead of Jeremy Pruitt in late 2017. The pressure from fans and media to move away from Schiano due to unsubstantiated claims of covering up Jerry Sandusky's crimes at Penn State ultimately worked, but it's not like Pruitt has delivered the goods.”
Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: “Schiano is a perfect fit at Rutgers with his style, his ability to recruit the area and his previous stop there when he made the Scarlet Knights nationally relevant. I get that Schiano and Rutgers make a lot of sense. But good coaches are good coaches and Schiano is one who knows how to turn around moribund programs and make them tough again - tough-minded and tough to beat. After starting with wins over South Carolina and Missouri, the Vols have lost five-straight games by double digits. They lost to Georgia State and BYU to start the season last year. Tennessee hasn’t scored 20 points in four-straight games as the offense is so stale and bland. How could Schiano not have been a better hire?”
MEGAPHONE
“I think you have to evaluate everybody in our program. Our goal is to win every game. Every week we play the guys that give us the best opportunity. So we’ll continue to do that. We had to see how each guy played in this game and figure out, moving forward, what’s the best option.”
Pruitt, on whether he will give Harrison Bailey a longer look at quarterback.
