Tipsheet: Pruitt's demise at Tennessee underscores SEC insanity

The Southeastern Conference remains America’s most treacherous athletic conference, by a lot.
Stakes are high, pressure is intense and cheating abounds. Coaches come and go. Athletic directors come and go. NCAA investigators come and go.
Look at the University of Tennessee for more evidence of this:
- Head coach Jeremy Pruitt is getting fired in the midst of a NCAA probe into a slew of potential recruiting violations. Newly hired defensive coordinator Kevin Steele becomes the acting coach.
- Also getting clipped are assistant coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton along with seven other members of the football staff.
- Athletic director Phillip Fulmer, who took over in December of 2017, is stepping aside.
- NCAA sanctions seem inevitable, despite the school's aggressive reaction to allegations.
Pruitt is just the latest SEC coach to suffer a program implosion. Not only did the Vols cheat, they collapsed, too, in the face of intense league compeition.
The Volunteers looked great beating Missouri 35-12 this season, but they lost seven of their last eight games.
Overall Pruitt went 16-19 in Knoxville. He was 10-16 against SEC opponents, 2-11 against AP-ranked opponents and 0-6 against immediate rivals Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
The Volunteers are searching for their fifth coach since the end of the 2008 season. Pruitt’s failure followed flops by Butch Jones, Derek Dooley and Lane Kiffin.
So who will ultimately replace Pruitt? Giving Steele the job on a more permanent basis would make sense, since it will take time to find an athletic director and assess the severity the NCAA punishments.
Some names that popped up during the recent Auburn, South Carolina and Vanderbilt coaching searches (Jamey Chadwell, Hugh Freeze, Billy Napier, Tony Elliott) will get attention, along with former Texas coach Tom Herman, former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and former Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien.
The SEC's coaching carousel continues whirling at a dizzying pace. Wish the next Tennessee head coach and athletic director good luck.
Here is what folks have been writing about this mess:
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “In early December of 2017, much of the college football world gathered in New York as it normally does for Hall of Fame inductions, awards ceremonies and long nights in the lobby bar of one of the city’s fanciest hotels. That particular year, a chill had settled over the industry. The big topic was Tennessee, which was in the middle of perhaps the most chaotic and embarrassing coaching search in the modern history of the sport. But it wasn’t the kind of dysfunction administrators could point at and laugh. Once word got out that Tennessee was on the verge of hiring Greg Schiano, the backlash that started on Twitter grew into such an angry mob that the school’s administration reversed course and pulled the offer. A few days later, athletics director John Currie was fired and former football coach Phillip Fulmer was installed into a job he wasn’t qualified for to re-start the coaching search. People who run Power Five athletics programs understand better than anyone that hiring a football coach is the most high-profile thing they will do, that the success or failure of their tenure will often be defined by that singular act. But to have the decision essentially vetoed by tweets? To be fired before anyone actually knew whether the choice was a good one? That was downright terrifying. And also, as we now know, mind-numbingly stupid.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “A ridiculous, myopic, huckster-driven fan uprising has lurched to a predictable end: embarrassment, financial malpractice, alleged major NCAA violations, consistent losing . . . and, now, a total program reset that includes the Monday firing of Pruitt and nine staffers, plus the sudden retirement of Fulmer. Good job, Vols. Good effort. You got your program back—whatever that means—and it’s a bigger dumpster fire than ever. You’ve surpassed even Auburn as the Dysfunction Capital of the Southeastern Conference. Maybe leave the radio guy’s opinions out of the coaching search this time. Maybe get an athletic director who knows how to do the job, instead of a comfort hire whose only qualification was being a beloved former coach. Tennessee emerges from its revolutionary phase in sorrier shape than when it entered. Pruitt’s .457 winning percentage is the second-lowest in the past 114 years at the school among coaches who lasted more than one season. And now there is an NCAA scandal afoot.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Pruitt came to Tennessee only after the school ran off athletic director John Currie and pulled a job offer from Greg Schiano during a coaching search that's regarded as one of the most disastrous in the history of the sport. That allowed Fulmer to take power and set the table for this sputtering era. Adding to the administrative mess, Tennessee gave both Fulmer and Pruitt extensions within the last year. Both of them had no market or competition for their services, which complicated the school's ability to part ways with them. Pruitt’s buyout with Tennessee is north of $12 million, but the internal investigation is expected to at least mitigate some of that as the school is expected to attempt to fire him for cause.”
Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “Once upon a time, it appeared that Pruitt was on his way to rising above some rather pedestrian expectations after a handful of other candidates publicly turned down the opportunity to replace Butch Jones. Well, they either turned it down, or they were like Greg Schiano and Mike Leach, who found out that they no longer had a job to accept. It fell to Pruitt, who had moments when it didn’t seem like it was his first FBS head coaching gig. Remember when he beat a ranked Auburn squad on the road in Year 1? Remember when Pruitt’s Vols stomped a top-15 Kentucky team a month after that? I mean, 3 months ago, Pruitt boasted an 8-game winning streak dating to a “closer-than-the-final-indicated” loss to Alabama in 2019. Three months ago, Pruitt led No. 14 Tennessee into a matchup of unbeatens against No. 3 Georgia as just a 12-point road underdog. And he had a halftime lead! After that, his team was outscored 229-86. Well, in games that weren’t played against Vanderbilt.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Tennessee has done all it can to make an attractive job toxic. In firing coach Jeremy Pruitt on Monday, president Donde Plowman said NCAA recruiting violations facing the program are ‘significant,’ expecting that they will result in penalties and punishment for the Volunteers. No wonder Tennessee elevated defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to ‘acting coach.’ Who of substance would take the job? The Vols first need time to hire an athletic director. (Phil Fulmer is retiring for unrelated reasons, UT says.) Then Tennessee needs to determine if it will have a competitive football team going forward. Plowman's comments suggest it may be a while.”