Tipsheet: Pruitt's demise at Tennessee underscores SEC insanity

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “In early December of 2017, much of the college football world gathered in New York as it normally does for Hall of Fame inductions, awards ceremonies and long nights in the lobby bar of one of the city’s fanciest hotels. That particular year, a chill had settled over the industry. The big topic was Tennessee, which was in the middle of perhaps the most chaotic and embarrassing coaching search in the modern history of the sport. But it wasn’t the kind of dysfunction administrators could point at and laugh. Once word got out that Tennessee was on the verge of hiring Greg Schiano, the backlash that started on Twitter grew into such an angry mob that the school’s administration reversed course and pulled the offer. A few days later, athletics director John Currie was fired and former football coach Phillip Fulmer was installed into a job he wasn’t qualified for to re-start the coaching search. People who run Power Five athletics programs understand better than anyone that hiring a football coach is the most high-profile thing they will do, that the success or failure of their tenure will often be defined by that singular act. But to have the decision essentially vetoed by tweets? To be fired before anyone actually knew whether the choice was a good one? That was downright terrifying. And also, as we now know, mind-numbingly stupid.”