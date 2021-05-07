Tipsheet: Pujols' competitive drive takes him over Anaheim cliff

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Angels owner Arte Moreno, who’s on the hook for the remainder of Pujols’ $30 million contract this year, signed off on it, giving the front office their wish by making Jared Walsh their full-time first baseman with Shohei Ohtani as the everyday DH. And Pujols gets his wish of becoming a free agent again, with hopes of latching on with another team where he needs 33 more homers to become the fourth player in baseball history to hit 700 career homers . . . Pujols had no desire to collect his paycheck and be a glorified pinch-hitter. When he wasn’t in the starting lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, particularly with Ryan Yarbrough scheduled to pitch, Pujols wanted answers. He had six hits in nine at-bats off the left-hander with two homers and two doubles. Maddon, who earlier told Pujols that he would be in the starting lineup, informed him the situation changed. A few hours later, Pujols was no longer an Angel, ending his tenure four months before his 10-year, $240 million contract expired. Pujols told two people with direct knowledge of the move that although he didn’t formally request a release, he didn’t want to hang around if he wasn’t going to be a regular.”