Tipsheet: Pujols faces uncertain future while entering final contract year

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “[The Dodgers] are the best team right now. They were before even bringing Justin Turner back to shore. Shoring that position up is only doing what they should be doing and that is checking every single box possible to make sure there are zero weaknesses heading into a season in which they are the team best suited to win the World Series. They are. It's not really all that close, either. The rotation strength sure isn't a weakness with three viable Cy Young contenders at the top in Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and reigning Cy winner Trevor Bauer. Nor is rotation depth, with the likes of Julio Urisas, Dustin May and David Price sitting in some order as their 4-6 starters. The bullpen has veterans with closing experience in Kenley Jansen, Blake Treinen and Corey Knebel in addition to high-octane youngster Busdar Graterol while the depth parts are very solid. The position players include two MVPs in Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts in addition to elite-level candidates Corey Seager and Will Smith. Turner is a steady anchor. Players like Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock are also-rans on this team. Youngster Gavin Lux remains a breakout candidate. As we've grown accustomed with this ballclub and front office, there's roster flexibility and organizational depth. They are the easy favorite to win the title.”