Tipsheet: Pujols isn't ready to start planning his retirement

Like his old Cardinals cohort Yadier Molina, future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is nearing the sunset of his career.
And like Molina, he doesn’t sound eager to ride off into it.
Pujols, 40, is due $30 million next season during the final year of his $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
"It's my last year under contract, but that doesn't mean I can't keep playing,” he told ESPN. “I haven't closed that door. I'm taking it day by day, year by year, but you haven't heard from my mouth that I'm going to retire next year, or that it's going to be my last year, or that I'm going to keep playing. I haven't said any of that.
“When that time comes, we'll see. Just because you have one year left on your contract doesn't mean it's your last year. It could be, but it could not be. God hasn't put that in my heart yet."
Ah, but what are the odds that a MLB team will actually offer Pujols a role in 2022?
Although he is closing in on historic milestones – 700 homers and 3,500 hits are theoretically within his range – Pujols has suffered debilitating injuries and age-related regression since departing the Cardinals as a free agent.
The menacing El Hombre you can see on MLB Network replays of his classic performances is a far different ballplayer than the one who has labored in recent years for the Angels.
He can still crush mistake pitches, as he demonstrated last season while hitting 23 homers and driving in 93 runs.
But Pujols has hit .245 or worse in four of his last five seasons. The hitter who once drew 44 intentional walks in a season here drew just one last season.
His Wins Above Replacement metrics for the last three seasons were minus-1.9, 0.8 and 0.5. In his heyday with the Cardinals he posted a WAR of 8.4 or better in seven consecutive seasons.
As MLB.com noted, Pujols led the majors in homers (445) and doubles (455) from 2001-11 and was second in OPS (1.037) to Barry Bonds during that glorious stretch.
“I’m not sure any player has had a better 11 seasons than Albert did when he first came up,” Astros slugger Jeff Bagwell told MLB.com. “His ability to make hard contact and impact games was just amazing.”
But his OPS hasn’t topped .800 since his first season in Anaheim. Spring training yielded more of the same as Pujols hit just .227 before the industry shut down.
Pujols was scheduled to make $29 million this season for the Angels while battling for playing time under new manager Joe Maddon. But there’s no telling how much of that salary he will actually collect with baseball enduring its pandemic shutdown.
These days Pujols is doing the shelter-in-place thing with his family in Orange County. That’s great, but it also reminds him how much baseball remains in his blood.
"I'm a human being -- I want to be at the ballpark, I wanna be doing my thing," Pujols told ESPN. "But at the same time, what's most important right now? My relationship with my kids, the health of my kids, and trying to enjoy this time with my kids. I know that in the future, they're going to look back on this time and they're going to appreciate it a lot."
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “With baseball's revenue river all but down to a trickle, the choices involving Nolan Arenado grow more distinct. Five months ago, it appeared Arenado, unhappy with the direction of the Rockies, might push his way into a trade. Rival executives felt in February that Colorado might have difficulty finding an acceptable deal. But now, Arenado's contract appears even more significant: He is owed $209 million for the 2021 to 2027 seasons. Arenado could opt out of his deal at the end of the 2021 season, but he'll be 30 years old, and it's unclear whether Arenado would come close to replicating the big money he is already set to make.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “No team stands to lose more from the loss or truncation of the 2020 Major League Baseball season due to the coronavirus than the Dodgers. They may have traded three prospects to Boston for few or no games from Mookie Betts and his $27 million salary. As the team that draws half a million more fans than any other franchise, they are losing the most gate revenue. As the deepest team in baseball, their depth may be less valuable in a shorter season. And as the clear favorites in the National League West, their road to the postseason is more difficult as more games come off the schedule. The smaller the sample size, the less likely the better team wins. In his four years as Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts has guided Los Angeles to a division championship every year. But if those four seasons were truncated at 60 games, the Dodgers would have won only once, last year. The Diamondbacks, Rockies and Giants each took a turn in first place after 60 games.”
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “The Yankees are a well-built team, and will likely win a championship this decade, but I'm hesitant to commit to more. As of now, there are some injury concerns with a good chunk of their core players –- Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, Gary Sanchez, even Aaron Judge -- that worry me. Although, the injury setbacks could easily become a thing of the past this decade after the Yankees brought in Eric Cressey to lead player health and performance this past offseason. But even so, with clubs like the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, who might be able to cement themselves as American League powerhouses in the near future, I wouldn't say it's going to be an easy road for the Yankees.”
MEGAPHONE
“I’m sure that I speak for everyone in our organization: We’re going to celebrate, somehow, some way. We want to hang the banner with fans. We want to get our rings with fans. When? We don’t know. How? We don’t know. But we want them to be involved.”
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, to the Associated Press, on preferring to wait for a proper championship celebration.
