Tipsheet: Pujols isn't ready to start planning his retirement

These days Pujols is doing the shelter-in-place thing with his family in Orange County. That’s great, but it also reminds him how much baseball remains in his blood.

"I'm a human being -- I want to be at the ballpark, I wanna be doing my thing," Pujols told ESPN. "But at the same time, what's most important right now? My relationship with my kids, the health of my kids, and trying to enjoy this time with my kids. I know that in the future, they're going to look back on this time and they're going to appreciate it a lot."

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “With baseball's revenue river all but down to a trickle, the choices involving Nolan Arenado grow more distinct. Five months ago, it appeared Arenado, unhappy with the direction of the Rockies, might push his way into a trade. Rival executives felt in February that Colorado might have difficulty finding an acceptable deal. But now, Arenado's contract appears even more significant: He is owed $209 million for the 2021 to 2027 seasons. Arenado could opt out of his deal at the end of the 2021 season, but he'll be 30 years old, and it's unclear whether Arenado would come close to replicating the big money he is already set to make.”