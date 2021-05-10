Tipsheet: Pujols plots his next step after ugly ending in Anaheim

Jay Jaffe , FanGraphs: “The 41-year-old Pujols is a no-doubt Hall of Famer, one of four players to attain the dual milestones of 3,000 hits and 600 home runs. But he’s now a month into his fifth season of sub-replacement level production, an impediment to improving a team that needs all the help it can get to overcome a league-worst defense as it scrambles to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Mired in a 7-for-43 slump on a 13–17 team, Pujols is hitting just .198/.250/.372 with five homers and a 75 wRC+ in 92 plate appearances and making $30 million in the final season of the 10-year, $240 million deal that he signed following a remarkable 11-year run with the Cardinals. With his body unable to withstand a litany of leg and foot injuries — hamstrings, knees, plantar fasciitis — his megadeal provided little bang for the buck. Where he made nine All-Star teams and won three MVP awards as well as the NL Rookie of the Year award in St. Louis while helping the Cardinals to three pennants and two championships, he never approached such levels in Anaheim. As an Angel, he made just one All-Star team, finished no higher than 17th in the MVP voting, and was swept out of his lone playoff appearance.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Pujols did make a quarter-billion dollars over 10 years, but he did not make the Angels either better or more famous. He moved west from St. Louis in 2012, and the Angels have not drawn as many fans as they did in 2011. They averaged fewer wins per year with him than in the decade before he arrived (which included the team’s only championship), and they did not become more beloved in Southern California viz. the Dodgers than they were before he got there. They didn’t even get the expected bewilderingly lucrative TV deal [owner Arte] Moreno was actually going for when he tossed that quarter-bill at him. The Angels are as they were, minus about seven percent. Then again, they haven’t spiked in any department for Mike Trout either, so this might not be Pujols’s failure at all. The signing was a calculated marketing gamble at the time, as he was entering his age-32 year (allegedly) and did not project to sustain the impact he had with the St. Louis Cardinals, from whence he came. He slowly declined over the life of the contract, as is normal for all of us under the time’s-a-bastard clause of human existence. On the other hand, Pujols probably would have declined if he’d stayed in Missouri, too, only without the sweet, sweet duffel bags of cash that lured him westward. Moreno gambled that Pujols would connect to Orange County and it with him, and it made no discernible difference either way. He came, he saw, he got paid and he did stuff, though not nearly as often or as prodigiously as before. Baseball people predicted that, but he wasn’t a baseball signing. He was more a marketing decision by a man who wanted a brighter light to cast a bigger shadow. The Angels won the World Series before he bought the team, so his reputational bonafides were fairly stagnant, and with eight years of stasis on his trading card, glory-wise, he decided to capture the thing most responsible for winning the Cardinals the 2011 World Series.”