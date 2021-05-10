Tipsheet: Pujols plots his next step after ugly ending in Anaheim

Even as a shell of his Hall of Fame self, Albert Pujols can still smack some homers. His barrel rate remains good and he can crush mistake pitches.
Even on bad wheels he is arguably better than a few first basemen and designated hitters currently employed.
Now that he has been told he's not good enough -- with a harsh message broadcast loudly across Our National Pastime -- his competitive fire is raging.
But his ugly ending in Anaheim must be giving other teams pause.
Can Albert adjust his mindset and go to another team willing to help out as needed? Can he embrace a team-first attitude, like Larry Walker and Will Clark did here, and try to earn a role with another franchise?
Or will he demand regular playing time and bristle when he has to sit?
Those are the questions general managers were asking while waiting for him to clear waivers.
Also, is Albert focused on winning some more games during his Farewell to Baseball? Or is he simply chasing historic milestones for self-gratification?
His true motivation will guide the process on his end. He must weigh his own priorities if opportunities emerge.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt loves El Hombre, but right now he only has some spot starts and pinch-hitting work available.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has a strong bond with him from their title-winning years, but right now he doesn’t even have much pinch-hitting work for him.
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny has all the respect in the world for Albert, but he is guiding a long-haul rebuild that just hit a rough patch.
Maybe a bad team would see promotional value in letting him chase milestones in its city, but that reduces Albert to a promotional gimmick – like Orthopedic Foot Insert Night or Bring Your Ferret to the Park Night.
That would be no way for the greatest hitter of his time to wind down his career.
Here’s what folks are writing about Albert's demise with the Los Angeles Angels and what the future holds for him:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “It was one of the most awkward, uncomfortable and ugly good-byes in this generation of baseball immortals. We’re talking about Albert Pujols. He woke up Wednesday morning, having already been told he’d be in the starting lineup that night for the Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays. By the time the day was over, Pujols was yelling at manager Joe Maddon, telling president John Carpino and GM Perry Minasian that he wasn’t going to retire, insisting he did not want to spend the rest of the season on the bench and blasting Maddon’s managerial skills, according to two people with direct knowledge of the day's events who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature the details. The next day, it was officially over. Pujols, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, was designated for assignment, his Angels career over. There was no ceremony. No opportunity for the Angels fans to cheer him one last time. Just a stoic press release and a Zoom press conference with Maddon, Carpino and Minasian. But not Pujols. Pujols’ greatest teammate didn’t even know what was happening until Mike Trout asked reliever Steve Cishek why Pujols was hugging players, leading him to tears.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The 41-year-old Pujols is a no-doubt Hall of Famer, one of four players to attain the dual milestones of 3,000 hits and 600 home runs. But he’s now a month into his fifth season of sub-replacement level production, an impediment to improving a team that needs all the help it can get to overcome a league-worst defense as it scrambles to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Mired in a 7-for-43 slump on a 13–17 team, Pujols is hitting just .198/.250/.372 with five homers and a 75 wRC+ in 92 plate appearances and making $30 million in the final season of the 10-year, $240 million deal that he signed following a remarkable 11-year run with the Cardinals. With his body unable to withstand a litany of leg and foot injuries — hamstrings, knees, plantar fasciitis — his megadeal provided little bang for the buck. Where he made nine All-Star teams and won three MVP awards as well as the NL Rookie of the Year award in St. Louis while helping the Cardinals to three pennants and two championships, he never approached such levels in Anaheim. As an Angel, he made just one All-Star team, finished no higher than 17th in the MVP voting, and was swept out of his lone playoff appearance.”
Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Pujols did make a quarter-billion dollars over 10 years, but he did not make the Angels either better or more famous. He moved west from St. Louis in 2012, and the Angels have not drawn as many fans as they did in 2011. They averaged fewer wins per year with him than in the decade before he arrived (which included the team’s only championship), and they did not become more beloved in Southern California viz. the Dodgers than they were before he got there. They didn’t even get the expected bewilderingly lucrative TV deal [owner Arte] Moreno was actually going for when he tossed that quarter-bill at him. The Angels are as they were, minus about seven percent. Then again, they haven’t spiked in any department for Mike Trout either, so this might not be Pujols’s failure at all. The signing was a calculated marketing gamble at the time, as he was entering his age-32 year (allegedly) and did not project to sustain the impact he had with the St. Louis Cardinals, from whence he came. He slowly declined over the life of the contract, as is normal for all of us under the time’s-a-bastard clause of human existence. On the other hand, Pujols probably would have declined if he’d stayed in Missouri, too, only without the sweet, sweet duffel bags of cash that lured him westward. Moreno gambled that Pujols would connect to Orange County and it with him, and it made no discernible difference either way. He came, he saw, he got paid and he did stuff, though not nearly as often or as prodigiously as before. Baseball people predicted that, but he wasn’t a baseball signing. He was more a marketing decision by a man who wanted a brighter light to cast a bigger shadow. The Angels won the World Series before he bought the team, so his reputational bonafides were fairly stagnant, and with eight years of stasis on his trading card, glory-wise, he decided to capture the thing most responsible for winning the Cardinals the 2011 World Series.”
Jay Busbee, Yahoo! Sports: “Injury-riddled, frustrated, and playing in the shadow of another another all-time great in Mike Trout, Pujols piled up numbers like he was stacking heavy firewood, slowly and deliberately. The ground-shaking investment the Angels made in Pujols never paid off in wins — Los Angeles reached exactly one postseason series in Pujols’ tenure, and got swept right out of the playoffs — but that’s not his fault. The team has rotated through managers and GMs, never settling on a competent pitching staff to help out Pujols and Trout. Injuries and superior younger talent doomed Pujols’ tenure. Pujols’ final few years showed a marked decline, and by 2021, it was clear the end was near, and not just because the decade-long contract was almost up. This year, Shohei Otani and Jared Walsh are playing well enough that they block Pujols’ routes to the starting lineup at designated hitter and first base. You don’t pay someone $30 million to sit on the bench, and that meant it was time for Pujols to go. You play in the majors for 20-plus years, even with half of them at reduced power, and you're going to climb some leaderboards. Pujols ranks fifth all time in homers, third in RBI, and second in intentional walks. He ranks 32nd all-time in Wins Above Replacement, and the only people ranked higher than him who aren't already in the Hall of Fame — Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Alex Rodriguez — are all steroid-tainted. He was a Hall of Famer before he left St. Louis, but Los Angeles gave him the opportunity to put that extra gleam on his numbers. Some team might — probably will — pick up Pujols, a team that could use a little veteran leadership and some occasional lumber off the bench. He could reunite with Tony La Russa in Chicago, or slot in with Kansas City as a designated hitter. He might well end up back in St. Louis, taking one last turn in the city where he once ruled baseball. That would be a nice little closing of the circle. Don't feel sorry for Albert Pujols; the man lived the dream for two decades. But if nothing else, his Angels years show just how hard it is for even the best to stay on top. Albert Pujols is headed to Cooperstown ... but you wish he wasn't limping there.”
MEGAPHONE
“We were all surprised when it happened. You know, it hit me a little bit. It hit me a lot. Ever since I’ve been up here, he’s been my guy. He mentored me throughout my career so far. I can’t thank him enough. He was an unbelievable person and unbelievable friend to me.”
Angels outfielder Mike Trout, on Pujols.