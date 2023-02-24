Many Cardinals fans were hoping that Albert Pujols would stick around with the organization after his highly successful farewell tour.

Ah, but there was that 10-year personal services piece of the $254 million contract he signed back in the day with the Los Angeles Angels. And since Angels owner Arte Moreno decided not to sell the franchise, the Angels wanted El Hombre to fulfill that deal.

Never mind that the franchise unceremoniously dumped him late in his career, prompting his move to the Los Angeles Dodgers to finish out the 2021 season before returning to the STL as a free agent.

“It was just part of the business, that’s how it is, and there’s nothing holding me back from anything,” Pujols told the media assembled at the Angels’ spring training. “I’m really happy to be back here. What happened two years ago, I don’t hold any grudges on anything. That’s part of the business.”

Business has been good for Albert. He is divesting some of his real estate holdings, listing his home in Irvine, Calif., for $9.98 million and his house in Kansas City for $2.3 million.

You may have spotted him playing in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. You may have seen the Instagram photos of his girlfriend Nicole Fernandez.

USA Today also noted Albert's extensive travel plans and his passion for golf. Pujols might return to a bigger role in baseball at some point, but for now his special assistant gig for the Angels is the only work he wants to do.

“I played so freakin’ long, right now I just want to enjoy my retirement. I’m going to wait the next one, or two, or three years before I decide to do anything,” he told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “I don’t have a schedule I need to follow. I’m on my own schedule.

“I worked so hard in this game to have a successful career, and now I’m going to get to do things in life I never had a chance to do.’’

The Cardinals would have welcomed Albert back for another year in the DH role. Other teams would have found a spot for him too.

“Can I still do it? Of course,’’ Pujols says. “But I don’t want it. What, chase Babe Ruth next year? Two years later, chase Aaron and then Barry. I’d be an old man chasing people. I never played this game to break records. I am done. I love the game, but I had enough. You got to ask yourself, when is enough?’’

Pujols relished going out on a high note.

“There are no perfect endings, but really, I think I had one,” he said. “Last year was the best thing that happened to me in my career besides winning the World Series. I had no idea how many people were rooting for me, seriously.

“I go back to St. Louis, I have a great year, I hit my 700th homer at Dodger Stadium where they gave me a second chance, we make the playoffs . . .

“Buddy, you can’t beat that. It was unreal. My whole career was unreal.’’

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Thomas Harrigan, MLB.com: “(Tyler) O’Neill was one of the best all-around players in the Majors in 2021, joining Ronald Acuña Jr., Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr. as the only qualifiers to rank in the 90th percentile or better in both xwOBA (based on quality of contact, strikeouts and walks) and sprint speed. O'Neill finished eighth in NL MVP Award voting after hitting .286 with 34 homers, 15 steals and a .912 OPS over 138 games. Though he regressed with the bat last season and slashed just .228/.308/.392, the 27-year-old outfielder still flashed above-average skills in a variety of areas while making notable strides in improving his plate discipline and lowering his strikeout rate. And after missing significant time in the first half of last season with a right shoulder impingement and a left hamstring strain, he started to look much closer to his 2021 self down the stretch. O’Neill recorded a .387 xwOBA over his final 31 games -- roughly one-third of his season -- while socking eight dingers in that span, before another left hamstring injury stalled him in mid-September. In addition to his injury misfortune, he dealt with some poor luck at the plate, tying for the 22nd-largest gap (24 points) between his xwOBA (.331) and his actual wOBA (.307). O’Neill doesn’t have a long track record of success outside of 2021, but he’s due for an uptick in production this season.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “I have no idea. The Cubs have no idea. They are, however, willing to spend $17.5 million to find out if a change of scenery will help the former MVP (Cody Bellinger) rediscover his swing. Certainly, his progression from MVP to struggling hitter while still in his young prime years is unprecedented. Bellinger has hit .193/.256/.355 the past two seasons, although he was a little better in 2022 than the year before. One key area, aside from the mechanical tweaks he has been working on: His chase rate since 2019 (his MVP year) has gone from 23.8% to 27.9% to 30.7% to 31.7%. Swinging at fewer pitches outside the zone will be step one. Step two: Better contact in the zone.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The AL Central is a mess and is prone to turnover (three different champs the last three seasons). The Twins addressed their roster in a major way this winter, retaining Carlos Correa and adding Pablo López. They also will benefit from a full season of Tyler Mahle, and they should benefit from some better luck health-wise (they had the second most games lost to injury last season). There's certainly a lot of potential volatility with this roster -- how many games will Byron Buxton miss? What about Correa's ankle? -- but I think on paper they have a good chance at winning the AL Central.”

Michael Baumann, FanGraphs: “Yu Darvish’s six-year, $108 million extension with the Padres looks innocuous enough. Darvish is absolutely essential to the Padres’ success, and he’s now one of those rare MLB players who’s signed multiple $100 million deals, despite not having reached free agency the first time until his age-31 season. If anyone can pitch until he’s 42, it’s Darvish, the man who’s got more pitches than can fit in Mary Poppins’ carpetbag. This extension actually has me looking forward to watching Darvish once he gets into his latter-day Zack Greinke era. No, the interesting thing about this contract is not who’s getting paid, who’s doing the paying, or how much money is set to change hands. It’s when. Darvish’s contract structure is a little unusual. It’s frontloaded, with a sizeable signing bonus and big salaries in the first and third seasons of the deal. Because of the way contracts get factored into the competitive balance tax, Darvish’s deal will count as $18 million against the tax the whole way through, even though he’ll make more than twice as much in 2023 as he will in 2028.”

Marc Normandin, Baseball Prospectus: “The Padres’ spending creates cracks in the façade that MLB has had in place since Bud Selig’s dog-and-pony Blue Ribbon Panel tried to make the teams look like small business owners just trying to get by. Which is a real problem for a league whose bargaining with the union involves quite a bit of the two sides agreeing that certain owners—for privacy’s sake, let’s call one Bob N… no that’s too obvious, let’s say B. Nutting—are an issue, only to stonewall the union with “oh well we can’t do that” whenever a solution to said issue is proposed. If a team out there is proving that things aren’t as dire as they seem, that teams like B. Nutting’s have chosen to be the way they are instead of having to be that way… well, then the rest of the facade would come crashing down, wouldn’t it?”

MEGAPHONE

“You got to ask the powers that be. I got the power, but not the authority. That was always a consideration for me … We didn't have a general manager in place in order to make that move.”

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, on his team not adding a veteran starting pitcher to replace Justin Verlander.