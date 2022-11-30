Tipsheet: Pulisic's dramatic goal keeps U.S. World Cup dream alive

Christian Pulisic cemented his place in soccer lore Tuesday.

His dramatic, hockey-like charge to the net through two defenders into the goalkeeper lifted to U.S. to its 1-0 victory over Iran and propelled it into the knockout round of the World Cup.

This was the sort of play that resonated with American fans, beyond its massive historical importance. Pulisic, the superstar of the Next Generation of U.S. soccer players, sacrificed his body to will the ball into the net.

He ended up face down on the pitch. He needed help leaving the scene of his goal and he ended up in a hospital getting his pelvic contusion examined.

Even fans with just a passing interest in the World Cup had to nod their heads in approval.

Soccer is not the most physically robust of sports. Minor collisions are enough to send these world-class athletes crashing down as if pole-axed, writhing in pain as medics rushed out with a gurney.

So Pulisic’s courageous run not only advanced the U.S. squad, it advanced the sport in this country. We’ll be seeing the replay of that moment forever.

Writing for Yahoo! Sports, Henry Bushnell had this take:

Twenty-four hours before the goal that sent the U.S. to the World Cup Round of 16, Christian Pulisic called his shot.

He buzzed and limbered around the USMNT’s training pitch here in Qatar on Monday, under the lights at Al-Gharafa. And in an idle moment, he turned to U.S. defender DeAndre Yedlin.

I can feel myself getting a goal tomorrow,” he said, according to Yedlin.

And it wasn’t just an off-hand comment. “You could tell,” Yedlin said. “He had that look in his eye yesterday, where he was really ready to put the team on his back.”

Sure enough, as promised, in the 38th minute of the terrifyingly tense game, he burst into the penalty box, hurled himself at a ball and a goalkeeper, scored the only goal of a 1-0 win over Iran, and paid a price. By night’s end, he’d been in and out of a hospital and diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, his status uncertain for Saturday’s knockout-round game against the Netherlands.

But the goal was exactly as he’d dreamed it; as he’d designed it ever since he was a kid, in his family’s side yard in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where his parents would serve in crosses; and as he’d spoken it into existence on Monday.

“When a player like that says that,” Yedlin said of Pulisic’s prophecy, “you don't say anything, and you let him do his thing.”

Here is what folks have been writing about all of this:

Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “Whether Christian Pulisic was born to be in this position or was thrust into this position or pushed himself to be in this position is immaterial. Here he was Tuesday, in the only position that mattered, charging toward the goal in the 38th minute. ‘Captain America’ by choice or by fate or by diligence, the moment needed a superhero draped in red, white and blue. Sergiño Dest was already behind the Iranian defense, and he got his head on a ball served perfectly by Weston McKennie, like Pulisic just 24. Pulisic is the star of the U.S. men’s national team because of his skill and his savvy, and that has been the case since he was a teenager. This moment — his moment — called for something more than finesse or creativity. It may not be brave or courageous, exactly, to charge at a soccer ball in the midst of heavy human traffic, risking personal injury, showing what athletic sacrifice means. But it’s something close to that — a will, a way. Because Christian Pulisic had it in that moment — laid out on a pitch on the outskirts of Doha, Qatar, the goal more precious than the body that provided it — the United State is moving on to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup.”

Mark Cannizzaro, The New York Post: “That hellbent Pulisic effort — his body be damned — was emblematic of the way the U.S. played this match from the opening kickoff in that it was all about advancing out of the group stage at whatever cost. The pressure was excruciating.It was that way all day — right into the agonizing 100th minute of the match. The American players, were gassed from giving everything they had and from the stress that came with trying to hold on to the most important lead they have had in their soccer lives. When it was over, the first thought to come to mind — other than hope the prognosis for Pulisic would be positive — is that the U.S. team may never play another match with such intense pressure. The Americans, who were still living with failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup until they exorcised it Tuesday, would have been excoriated had they not been able to get by Iran and reach the knockout stage. With that out of the way, it should liberate the Americans, who should now be in house-money mode. Who knows? Maybe the U.S. will — ahem — break out and score two goals against the Netherlands in their knockout round match Saturday, despite the fact they managed only two in the three-game group stage. That is not meant to take anything away from the U.S. men’s national team, but the fact is, it’s exactly where it was supposed to be all along after the group stage. Only No. 5 England, which also advanced, was ranked higher in the group than the Americans, who are ranked 16th.”

Billy Haisley, The Defector: “Questions abounded: Could the U.S. do it? Did the positive stretches in the Wales and England games suggest a legitimately strong team just waiting to break out? Or were those stretches illusions, coping mechanisms that tried to make a forest out of two or three trees? Was this truly a new USMNT, one capable of not just playing an attractive and sophisticated style but also able to win with it? Or would the Iran game bring the team back to earth, back where the American men’s soccer has already been for so long, a team capable of inspiring but not aspiring? In short: What is the real USMNT, and is it actually any good? The most important answer the U.S.’s 1–0 win against Iran provided was that yes, your eyes were not lying, this team is indeed very good.”

Sam Borden, ESPN.com: “On Monday, United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter was asked to be, among other things, an economist, a customs agent, an expert on military policy and a United Nations ambassador. On Tuesday, he finally got to be what he most wanted: a coach who has taken his team to the knockout rounds of the World Cup. After the USA held off Iran 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium, Berhalter embraced his coaching staff in a group bear hug in the technical area, their arms wrapped tightly around one another's shoulders as they bounced up and down. He then jogged out onto the field to bask in the celebration with his players and the raucous contingent of American fans behind the goal. Four years after taking over a program in disarray, Berhalter had brought the US through what is, by some distance, the biggest win of his career.”

Brian Phillips, The Ringer: “The negative interpretation of this match would be that it shouldn’t have been as close as it was, given the superiority the U.S. displayed in the first half. The positive interpretation is that Iran is genuinely a decent team, and to beat them, the Americans faced multiple scenarios that seemed designed to expose the weaknesses of their youth and survived each one. I’m going with the positive interpretation, though this may be due to the endorphin tidal wave that hit me after the final whistle rather than any rational argument. In any case, we’re through to the round of 16, where we’ll play a Netherlands team that’s looked good, but not unstoppable. Is it just the endorphins telling me that this might be a winnable match? That if we can contain the very tall and very explosive Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, we might have a chance? I’m not sure. What I know is that I came into this match as a doubter and left it feeling something more terrifying and unpredictable than doubt. We’re playing a knockout game at the World Cup for the first time in eight years! I’m feeling hope.”

“What I saw from the group was tremendous amount of focus, especially leading into the game; you could tell they’re locked in. The end of the game is really what I’m most proud of, because it’s the mark of determination and extreme amount of effort and resiliency to hang in there, and get the win and not buckle.”

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, on advancing.