Tipsheet: Pundits write off MLB season as Marlins succumb to pandemic

Bradford Doolittle , ESPN.com : “When we know whether the Marlins can keep playing, we'll know a lot more about the viability of continuing the season. Because what is already a 13-person outbreak is the exact kind of situation MLB's system of protocols was designed to prevent, insofar as anything related to COVID-19 is preventable. It's also important that MLB be transparent with the decisions it makes in reaction to this situation. If the medical experts tell them it's simply too dangerous for the Marlins to keep going, then baseball's newest moment of truth will be at hand.”

Joel Sherman, New York Post: “MLB was anticipating the potential for teams suffering multiple positive results. It is why each club has a 60-man pool from which to pick players, with those not on the active roster either working out at a satellite facility or comprising a three-man taxi squad when teams are on the road. Still, there is theory and reality. Now, there is the reality of the Marlins, who also have been without outfielders Lewis Brinson and Matt Joyce, both sidelined for weeks without explanation (teams can only announce players are COVID-19-positive or have symptoms of COVID-19 with the player’s permission). Clearly, if Miami is forced to play by going deep into its satellite team, it will severely compromise its competitiveness and further strike at the legitimacy of a season already under attack, mainly for its 60-game length. But it is not like MLB can just park the Marlins and play on, when that will impact the schedule of so many other clubs. Also, how long are the Phillies going to be asked to quarantine without a game to assure they have a virus-free roster? These questions became more pertinent after just one weekend of regular season play. Raising the biggest question of all: Can MLB play a season in this environment?”