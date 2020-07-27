Tipsheet: Pundits write off MLB season as Marlins succumb to pandemic

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is having an unpleasant discussion with the MLB owners today about the future of the 2020 season.
The Miami Marlins became the first team to suffer a massive outbreak of COVID-19. At last count a dozen of their players produced positive tests over the weekend.
They exposed the Philadelphia Phillies in the process of completing their series, so MLB postponed the next Marlins and Phillies games and began scrambling to assess the full extent of the damage.
This episode underscored how contagious this virus is and how difficult it is to contain it.
The pandemic is raging unchecked in Waffle House Nation. The Marlins trained in the middle of it in South Florida, then played an exhibition game in the midst of it in Atlanta.
Apparently they arrived in Philly ready to spread the virus.
Now the season is in doubt. Despite its best efforts MLB failed to fend off the virus, so the owners and players will become reluctant to go forward.
Rockies reliever Tim Collins opted out of the season Monday after learning of the outbreak. Expect others to follow.
"When something like that happens, it makes everybody a tick more nervous than they already are,” Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway told the Los Angeles Times.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price opted out before the season. So what did he think of the outbreak?
“Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first,” he wrote via Twitter. “Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I’m at home right now is because players health wasn’t being put first. I can see that hasn’t changed.”
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “It took four months for the Major League Baseball season to start, and now just 72 hours into it, the season could be abruptly ending. Commissioner Rob Manfred must decide whether to delay the 2020 season, postpone it until further notice or simply hope the Miami Marlins’ outbreak is an isolated case . . . The outbreak, particularly this early in the 60-game season, is baseball’s worst nightmare. There were only nine players who tested positive throughout all of baseball the past two weeks, and just 29 players and staff members (0.1%) have tested positive since baseball re-started, but the litmus test was always going to be how healthy teams could stay once started to travel. Well, after just three days, the answer is ominous. The game will go on, for now, but MLB has no choice but to be on high alert and cancel further games if there’s even a scent of an outbreak.”
Craig Calcaterra, NBCSports.com: “Major League Baseball premised the very idea of playing baseball during this pandemic on adherence to strict health protocols and claimed, over and over, to consider the health of players, team and stadium workers, support staff, and their loved ones its top priority. Now that an entire team has been sidelined less than five days after the season’s first pitch — and now that having allowed them to play looks like a horrible idea — Major League Baseball must explain why it shouldn’t suspend all operations immediately.”
Thomas Boswell, Washington Post: “Forget about the NFL season; it’s never going to happen. The idea of attempting a college football season — putting amateur athletes at risk — is obscenely unthinkable. Within days, or a couple of weeks, we also may find out whether it is feasible for the NBA, in its Florida bubble, or the NHL, playing in Canada, to finish a truncated season and crown a champion. Sure, none of that is certain, but Monday morning’s news that at least 14 members of the Miami Marlins and their staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in recent days was chilling . . . The wider effect: Back-to-normal, or even semi-normal, in sports was shattered, just days after being reintroduced.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “After postponing games in Philadelphia and Miami tonight because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Miami Marlins, Major League Baseball will rely on rapid testing protocols to decide its next steps. The Philadelphia Phillies’ home game tonight against the New York Yankees was postponed because Phillies players may have been exposed to the virus while playing the Marlins Sunday. Phillies players and staff are being tested today, with results expected by tonight. In addition to its primary testing lab in Utah, MLB also is using a lab at Rutgers University in New Jersey, which in this case can provide a quicker turnaround. After eight Marlins players tested positive Sunday the team remained in Philadelphia following its win over the Phillies Sunday rather than flying to Miami. The Marlins were scheduled to play the Orioles in Miami Monday and Tuesday, followed by games in Baltimore Wednesday and Thursday. With the Marlins in Philadelphia, the games in Miami could be rescheduled for Baltimore as part of a four-game series in which Miami would bat as the home team in two of them.”
Scott Miller, Bleacher Report: The MLB hope is to regroup today as Marlins remain quarantined in Philly and, depending on today's test results, team would bus to Baltimore and play tomorrow's game there instead of Miami with others from ‘taxi squad; joining club there and subbing in, according to industry sources.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “When we know whether the Marlins can keep playing, we'll know a lot more about the viability of continuing the season. Because what is already a 13-person outbreak is the exact kind of situation MLB's system of protocols was designed to prevent, insofar as anything related to COVID-19 is preventable. It's also important that MLB be transparent with the decisions it makes in reaction to this situation. If the medical experts tell them it's simply too dangerous for the Marlins to keep going, then baseball's newest moment of truth will be at hand.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “MLB was anticipating the potential for teams suffering multiple positive results. It is why each club has a 60-man pool from which to pick players, with those not on the active roster either working out at a satellite facility or comprising a three-man taxi squad when teams are on the road. Still, there is theory and reality. Now, there is the reality of the Marlins, who also have been without outfielders Lewis Brinson and Matt Joyce, both sidelined for weeks without explanation (teams can only announce players are COVID-19-positive or have symptoms of COVID-19 with the player’s permission). Clearly, if Miami is forced to play by going deep into its satellite team, it will severely compromise its competitiveness and further strike at the legitimacy of a season already under attack, mainly for its 60-game length. But it is not like MLB can just park the Marlins and play on, when that will impact the schedule of so many other clubs. Also, how long are the Phillies going to be asked to quarantine without a game to assure they have a virus-free roster? These questions became more pertinent after just one weekend of regular season play. Raising the biggest question of all: Can MLB play a season in this environment?”
MEGAPHONE
"If we have a team or two that's really decimated with a number of people who had the virus and can't play for any significant period of time, it could have a real impact on the competition and we'd have to think very, very hard about what we're doing."
Manfred, during an earlier radio appearance with Dan Patrick.
