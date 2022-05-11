Tipsheet: Pushed to the brink of elimination, Wild prepare to respond

Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason is one of the NHL’s more expressive coaches. When something bad happen, you can see simultaneous surprise, anger and horror in his eyes – like he just discovered a rabid badger rummaging through his pantry.

You may have noticed that look in Game 5 as the Blues rallied for a 5-2 victory and a 3-2 series lead. He was especially displeased with Brandon Saad’s game-tying goal and triggered the comeback.

“We did a few uncharacteristic things,” Evason told reporters afterward. “Normally we're really resilient in that area, real good. We made some mistakes but they're a good hockey club. It would have been nice for us to collect that third one for sure but probably that second goal, they just throw it and we're in position and they make a good tip obviously. That goal probably hurt us more than anything.”

Ah, but not much separates the Wild and Blues – so you can expect a robust response now that Minnesota is skating on the brink of elimination.

“We've seen our group respond and we're expecting our group to respond,” Evason said. “It's a must-win. It's desperation. We're going to play our best game, all the cliches that you want to throw out there. It's one hockey game at a time, and we'll compete our butts off and see where we sit at the end of the night.”

Marcus Foligno noted that the Wild normally answer the challenge when push comes to shove.

"Give them credit,” he said. “They pressed. It is what it is. It's on to Game 6 now. We've got to control what we can control. It's unfortunate that we didn't have the success that we normally do in third periods and the pressure. It's been a battle. We were mentally prepared for a long battle going into this series. Just have to stay positive and stay with it and move on to Game 6.”

If Evason sticks with him in goal, Marc-Andre Fleury will be able to draw on his history of postseason success in the do-or-die assignment.

“I would have liked to have saved them all, right, and prevent that from happening,” Fleury said. “But it happened and you gotta put it behind, forget about it quickly and just move on, get ready for the next one. Just put it behind quickly. It's the mindset you have to have in the playoffs, doesn't matter win, loss. Put it behind quickly and have the same energy, same jump, same fun starting the game. That's going to be important.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: The ‘last ride together’ is a familiar trope in the Stanley Cup playoffs, combining the ‘championship window’ idea with the reality of retiring players and expiring contracts. Teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings openly discussed the future of their core groups of players and how taking advantage of this moment together was important. So far, prolonging the magic has been a heck of a motivation. Sidney Crosby has nine points in four games, looking desperate on every shift to extend his time with pending free agents Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust. Brad Marchand also has nine points in four games, skating every shift with Patrice Bergeron while knowing his captain doesn't have a contract for next season Jonathan Quick spun back the clock to 2014 with a Game 4 shutout against Edmonton, as he and Anze Kopitar seek one more run with retiring teammate. The Penguins are one win away from advancing. The other two series are tied as of Monday night. If this were a wrestling match, the crowd would be starting the ‘You still got it!’ chant for these former champions looking for one more sip from the Cup.”

Luke Fox, Sportsnet: “In a hockey city this fragile and this fierce, any midwinter Tuesday in Columbus or Wednesday in Minnesota could turn into a noisy referendum on the nucleus of the Toronto Maple Leafs. This foundation laid out by a young general manager who made multimillionaires of talented twentysomethings who’d never so much as won a single playoff round: Is it sturdy enough? The character of those athletes: Do they have what it really takes? Can they dig down deep enough when the light burns hottest? Let’s name them. Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly. Is this a true contending core? Most nights, our wild leaps to conclusions — as fans, as media, as outsiders — are simply that. We’re stabbing judgments in the dark, guessing at that which we have not seen. And so, limping off an utter no-show in Game 4 at Tampa Bay, and scrambling their way through an underwhelming first period at home in a pivotal Game 5, those dusty old doubts began to encroach. Down 2-0 after one period Tuesday, in a series where every lead had grown into a guaranteed win, Jason Spezza — the sage 38-year-old skating for his hometown and minimum wage, possibly for his final tour — spoke up. He addressed a sinking group at intermission. His vintage rallying cry? ‘It wasn't good enough. We had to get battling and skating. That was the gist,‘ Nylander relayed, following Toronto’s thrill-ride of a 4-3 comeback victory. ‘When he says something, everyone listens.’”

Amalie Benjamin, NHL.com: “Tony DeAngelo had a simple message for those who didn't believe in the Carolina Hurricanes. ‘I'd say you're wrong,’ he said. It was hard to argue. After the Hurricanes got outplayed by a Boston Bruins team that had found its stride while at home in Games 3 and 4, they returned to Raleigh and rediscovered the game that had initially put them in command of the Eastern Conference First Round series. They revived their 5-on-5 play. They stymied the Bruins top line. They controlled their emotions. They did exactly what they had to do. And they won Game 5, 5-1, putting them on the brink of a date with the second round. The Hurricanes lead the best-of-7 series 3-2, with a chance to advance on Thursday.”

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “Did the Edmonton Oilers choke? That might be giving the Kings the short shift, as they had a lot to do with the Oilers' part-time performance. But we’ll say this: An Oilers team that had the series in their palm — at home for a series-shifting Game 5 — spit the bit big-time here, coming up microscopically small in a moment that required much, much more than what (Connor) McDavid's team offered on Tuesday night."

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “On paper, there is no more lopsided goalie matchup in the NHL playoffs than the one in the series between the Penguins and the Rangers. In the one crease, there’s Igor Shesterkin, the best in the world this year by save percentage and goals against, and who at age 26 could be just beginning a Hall-of-Fame career. In the other is Louis Domingue, a 30-year-old journeyman on his sixth NHL team, who’s made just four regular-season starts since March 2020 and has been thrust into this role by injuries to the first two options. The Rangers can build a proverbial brick wall in front of the net, while the Penguins have to settle for a couple of copies of Infinite Jest stacked on top of each other. So of course the Penguins beat the Rangers 7-2 on Monday night, continuing their momentum from a 7-4 win in Game 3, as they took a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. On Wednesday, they’ll have a chance to—huh? You’re saying stop? Why? You’re confused? What is there to be … oh, I see. You assumed that a team with a proven great goalie would hold the advantage over a team stuck with a third-stringer. That’s simply not the case in the NHL postseason, and the Rangers are learning this the hard way.”

MEGAPHONE

"This is gone. We have an opportunity to play another hockey game, and it has to be our best game. We have to get rid of the uncharacteristic mistakes that we had tonight and get the job done there and come back here. That's our focus. We're disappointed obviously. We wanted this game for sure. But it didn't go our way so we move on. We've got an opportunity to make a game go our way and then we'll see where we're at."

Evason, on his team’s loss.

