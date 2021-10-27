Tipsheet: QB uncertainty abounds with Mizzou's SEC East rivals

“He got into the flow of the game, managed the game, made some good decisions, missed a couple of reads here and there we have to continue to improve on,” Mullen said. “But it was great, especially being on the road in that environment to be able to get into it and be able to handle everything with the crowd noise, with the pressure, with all the things that came with it. I think he handled the situation pretty well.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Who saw Clemson with three losses before the end of October? Who saw Penn State losing at home to Illinois in nine overtimes? . . . Who saw UTEP and UTSA being bowl eligible before Wisconsin, and Penn State, and Florida? Who saw DJ Uiagalelei and Spencer Rattler on the sidelines instead of front and center in the Heisman race? Who saw Washington, and USC, and LSU, and Virginia Tech all needing to worry about even being bowl eligible? Of course this happens every year – all the twists and turns make this fun – but outside of Clemson, there hasn’t been anything that crazy. Before the season, it was hardly wacky to suggest that Oregon would beat Ohio State and Texas A&M would get past Alabama. It wasn’t insane to think that Cincinnati would beat Notre Dame and Indiana and roll through the rest of its slate. Michigan being good was more gettable than you’d think – the preseason polls whiffed badly on that – and it really wasn’t that stunning that the darlings of the bizarre 2020 season – Liberty, Sun Belt teams, Indiana, Northwestern, San Jose State – would be mediocre. Would it shock you if Florida beat Georgia this Saturday? Would you be floored if Iowa State really did get past its early issues to be a true player in the Big 12 championship chase? At this point, would you be stunned if we’re soon arguing about whether or not a one-loss Kentucky – whose lone defeat was at Georgia -- should deserve nice things?”