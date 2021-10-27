Tipsheet: QB uncertainty abounds with Mizzou's SEC East rivals

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz remains solidly supportive of starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, but the quarterback scenario is murkier elsewhere in the SEC East.
Vanderbilt starter Ken Seals is trying to come back from a finger injury. In his absence, Mike Wright has filled in. It’s possible the Tigers could see both Saturday.
Injuries to Luke Doty (foot) and Zeb Noland (knee) has forced South Carolina to deploy No. 3 quarterback Jason Brown. Given the sorry state of the Gamecocks’ offensive line, No. 4 QB Colten Gauthier should remain on high alert.
Division powers Georgia and Florida are also unsettled at that position heading toward the stretch run. That creates plenty of intrigue ahead of the Bulldogs-Gators showdown in Jacksonville Saturday.
Georgia has gotten steady production from Stetson Bennett IV starting place of the injured JT Daniels. But now Daniels is working his way back from his oblique muscle strain.
“I think it all depends on where JT is and where Stetson is, and who gives us the best chance to win,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Stetson has done a good job since he's been playing and JT has done a good job when he's played. The good thing is we feel like we have really three-four good quarterbacks who are ready to play.”
Bennett is 57-for-82 for 996 yards and 11 touchdowns this season while Daniels is 54-for-71 for 567 yards and five TDs.
Meanwhile Gators coach Dan Mullen got an eyeful from redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson when he relieved redshirt junior Emory Jones against LSU. Richardson led Florida on four straight touchdown drives in its crazy 49-42 loss.
“He got into the flow of the game, managed the game, made some good decisions, missed a couple of reads here and there we have to continue to improve on,” Mullen said. “But it was great, especially being on the road in that environment to be able to get into it and be able to handle everything with the crowd noise, with the pressure, with all the things that came with it. I think he handled the situation pretty well.”
Mullen may play both quarterbacks against Georgia. And if one of them gets on a roll, Mullen may ride him.
“It certainly fell into it last week,” he said. “Every game is so unique in how it plays out, you know? So we'll have to see how the game plays itself out.”
It will be interesting to see if Georgia or Florida settles on a quarterback by the time they play Mizzou. And who will get the call for South Carolina against the Tigers?
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Who saw Clemson with three losses before the end of October? Who saw Penn State losing at home to Illinois in nine overtimes? . . . Who saw UTEP and UTSA being bowl eligible before Wisconsin, and Penn State, and Florida? Who saw DJ Uiagalelei and Spencer Rattler on the sidelines instead of front and center in the Heisman race? Who saw Washington, and USC, and LSU, and Virginia Tech all needing to worry about even being bowl eligible? Of course this happens every year – all the twists and turns make this fun – but outside of Clemson, there hasn’t been anything that crazy. Before the season, it was hardly wacky to suggest that Oregon would beat Ohio State and Texas A&M would get past Alabama. It wasn’t insane to think that Cincinnati would beat Notre Dame and Indiana and roll through the rest of its slate. Michigan being good was more gettable than you’d think – the preseason polls whiffed badly on that – and it really wasn’t that stunning that the darlings of the bizarre 2020 season – Liberty, Sun Belt teams, Indiana, Northwestern, San Jose State – would be mediocre. Would it shock you if Florida beat Georgia this Saturday? Would you be floored if Iowa State really did get past its early issues to be a true player in the Big 12 championship chase? At this point, would you be stunned if we’re soon arguing about whether or not a one-loss Kentucky – whose lone defeat was at Georgia -- should deserve nice things?”
Erick Smith, USA Today: “The footsteps are getting louder. Cincinnati is almost able to start knocking on the College Football Playoff door. Yes, the Bearcats didn't easily put away Navy last week and critics may cite that come December when the four invitations are handed out for the semifinals. However, the likelihood of them getting left out after an unbeaten season is growing smaller by the day. Oklahoma State's loss leaves one undefeated team in the Big 12. That team, Oklahoma, still faces its three toughest games of the season and has been less-than-inspiring for most of the year, especially last week in a too-close-for-comfort win against Kansas. Wake Forest is unbeaten in the ACC and faces a backloaded schedule, like the Sooners. Alabama looked shaky at home against Tennessee, causing some unease about how it will fare in the expected matchup with Georgia in the SEC title game. So what does this all mean for Cincinnati? Even with the Bearcats at No. 2 in the poll, they'll need some help to make the field. The SEC and Big Ten champion are going to be ahead of them without some wild results. Should Alabama beat Georgia in Atlanta, they'd fall to fourth because the Bulldogs are going to be in the field unless they're upset before then.”
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “The main narrative of the past couple of years has been that the best offenses in today's college football are ahead of the best defenses. Alabama's Nick Saban said it himself last fall as he was fielding maybe the best offense, and maybe the best team, of all time. ‘Death of the game manager’ and whatnot. But . . . Georgia has made it two-thirds of the way through 2021 playing big, burly ‘manball’: dominating in the trenches, running the ball as much as possible and romping to No. 1 in the polls with defense. Now, maybe Georgia just hasn't played the right teams yet. The Dawgs certainly didn't need to do much offensively for much of 2020, winning seven regular-season games by an average score of 35-13 last season and losing only to Alabama and Florida teams that happened to have two of the best and most talented offenses in recent college football history. In those games, which backed up (Nick) Saban's ‘best offense over best defense’ quotes, both the Tide and Gators put up more than 40 points on Georgia, and the Dawgs, behind quarterback Stetson Bennett IV (in for the injured JT Daniels), couldn't keep up. This year, Bennett has again thrived in place of the injured Daniels, and Georgia has won seven games by an average score of 38-7.”
Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “If you believe that Saturday’s showdown in Jacksonville is a ‘nothing to lose’ game for Dan Mullen, well, I’d beg to differ. Mullen has a game to lose. Specifically, he has a rivalry game that he can lose for the 3rd time in his 4 years at Florida. He’s in danger of suffering his 4th SEC loss of 2021 before the calendar turns to November. That hasn’t happened to Florida since 2011, which was Year 1 of the Will Muschamp era. There’s also another piece to Saturday’s matchup that could feed into the worsening Mullen optics. Close your eyes and picture this perfectly realistic scenario. It’s 7:08 p.m. ET. Georgia is high-fiving fans in the end zone having earned a decisive Cocktail Party victory. The problem isn’t just that Georgia is doing all the high-fiving as a 14.5-point favorite. It’s that Stetson Bennett IV is the guy leading the parade. As in, the guy who last year got benched in this game and had his ‘it was fun while it lasted moment’ against the Gators (getting hurt that day didn’t really change that). Bennett’s day ended with a loss and a 5-for-16, 78-yard dud. Mullen clearly had the better quarterback (Kyle Trask) while UGA had the disaster at quarterback. How quickly things have changed. Would anybody be surprised if Bennett, who is averaging 12.1 yards per attempt, threw for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns in a blowout Georgia win? They shouldn’t be. That would say a lot about Mullen, who made the controversial decision to bring back Todd Grantham.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “It's never easy for these Ducks. Their offensive coordinator endured emergency surgery this season. Injuries have ravaged key contributors. A migraine almost sidelined the starting running back Saturday during warmups. The quarterback has been booed at home, the famously loyal patrons calling for his backup. So when No. 10 Oregon cruised to a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter at the Rose Bowl, there was a feeling -- finally -- that it would get something close to a laugher. No such Duck luck. It wasn't until UCLA backup quarterback Ethan Garbers tossed an interception to Oregon cornerback DJ James with 48 seconds to go that the Ducks survived. Again. Oregon won 34-31 and stayed safely balanced on the tightrope it has created. Considering the margin of error -- there is none at this point -- a theme is developing in this strange Oregon season: Assume nothing. The Ducks have played seven games, five of which have been decided by a touchdown or less.”
Tom VanHaaren, ESPN.com: “Ohio State opened the season with a 14-point win against Minnesota, giving up 31 points to the Gophers, then a 35-28 loss to Oregon. The defense had holes, and mistakes resulted in a change at playcaller on the defensive side, raising questions about the ceiling for this team. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was nursing an injury, and this wasn't the typical Ohio State team Ryan Day has thrown out on the field in the first part of the season. Stroud took a week off against Akron to rest his shoulder, and this team hasn't looked back since . . . The Buckeyes have had four consecutive games with 50 or more points, and since taking the week off for the Akron game, Stroud has had 14 passing touchdowns in the past three games.”
“That’s been carefully researched since I was a child, starting at approximately, I’m gonna say 3. Although it did have some brighter points in my life, in particular when I was young. You know, the type of thing where it gets all over your hands and your face. Before long, though, I realized that was a grave error and there were far better paths ahead than candy corn. So, no, I have no interest. It was one of those items where, you know, there’s a reason they serve it basically once a year, because it’s not very good to begin with.”
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, expounding on his dislike of candy corn.