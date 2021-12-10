Tipsheet: Quality college quarterbacks up for bidding in transfer portal

Harry Lyles Jr., ESPN.com: “The Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame begins with him finishing what Brian Kelly started in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. Freeman's hiring has given the Irish a renewed energy at a time when most teams wouldn't have it after losing their head coach to another elite program before the season even ends. But it became crystal clear he was the right choice in this moment after seeing the Fighting Irish's reaction to him being introduced. His reputation as one of the best young minds in the game has not only reinvigorated the Irish, but made Notre Dame likable to those on the outside, even if only temporarily. Freeman is the leader of young men whose coach left them when they still had a realistic shot at the College Football Playoff and a national championship. Even non-Notre Dame fans (without placing judgment on Kelly) could understand why people might be rooting for that group of players and their new coach. It won't be an easy task for Notre Dame, as Oklahoma State was just a yard away from potentially being in the College Football Playoff. But the two teams are meeting at the perfect time for what should make for a great game -- the Irish played their best offense down the stretch, while the Cowboys bring one of the best defenses in college football and an appetite to avenge their Big 12 title loss . . . This game isn't going to make or break Freeman's tenure at Notre Dame. He has yet to have an offseason with the team to put his own mark on the program. However, it has been refreshing to see players seemingly feel like they've won in a situation -- a coach leaving a program -- where they typically lose. And if that's any indicator for how Freeman's tenure will go, Notre Dame is in good hands.”