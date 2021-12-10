Tipsheet: Quality college quarterbacks up for bidding in transfer portal

Just as the coaching carousel spins in college football, so does the quarterback carousel.
Some players, like LSU’s Max Johnson, are exiting in the midst of a regime change. He has the added incentive of teaming with his brother Jake, an elite tight end prospect who decommitted from LSU, to find a new home in a package deal. Their father Brad played at Florida State before his NFL career, so the Seminoles are in good shape with them.
Some players, like Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, were highly touted recruits who lost their jobs. Rattler seemed like a good bet for UCLA, but then Bruins coach Chip Kelly began flirting with Oregon – the school where he had his greatest earlier success. So we'll see.
Some players, like UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, are looking to step up to the Power 5 conference level. He just took a visit to Ole Miss, where Lane Kiffin has the Rebels rolling.
Some players, like Incarnate Word quarterback Cameron Ward, are climbing up from the FCS level to reach the bigger stage. Ward won the Jerry Rice Award as the best player in FCS during the spring season and he threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this fall.
Other notable quarterbacks in the transfer portal are Ohio State’s Quinn Ewers, Nebraska veteran Adrian Martinez, LSU’s Myles Brennan and former four-star Tennessee recruit Harrison Bailey,
Disgruntled Missouri fans are tracking all of this while continuing to complain about battered quarterback Connor Bazelak.
One player deciding not to move on is Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, who entered the portal after coach Kalen DeBoer left to become the coach at Washington.
Haener, one of the nation’s leading passers last season, since left the portal and decided to stay put with Jeff Tedford returning to the school as the new coach.
“I didn't know what direction Fresno State was going to go with their coaching staff, with their offense and everything was up in the air,” Haener said. “But I knew everything I had with Coach DeBoer.”
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while Craig Berube somehow scrapes up victories with his depleted lineup:
- Will the Blues emerge from this injury/COVID crisis as a stronger team?
- At what point Saturday will Kansas coach Bill Self decide to show some mercy on undermanned Missouri?
- After flopping everywhere else he has gone, will Chip Kelly return to his comfort zone in Oregon?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about college football:
Harry Lyles Jr., ESPN.com: “The Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame begins with him finishing what Brian Kelly started in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. Freeman's hiring has given the Irish a renewed energy at a time when most teams wouldn't have it after losing their head coach to another elite program before the season even ends. But it became crystal clear he was the right choice in this moment after seeing the Fighting Irish's reaction to him being introduced. His reputation as one of the best young minds in the game has not only reinvigorated the Irish, but made Notre Dame likable to those on the outside, even if only temporarily. Freeman is the leader of young men whose coach left them when they still had a realistic shot at the College Football Playoff and a national championship. Even non-Notre Dame fans (without placing judgment on Kelly) could understand why people might be rooting for that group of players and their new coach. It won't be an easy task for Notre Dame, as Oklahoma State was just a yard away from potentially being in the College Football Playoff. But the two teams are meeting at the perfect time for what should make for a great game -- the Irish played their best offense down the stretch, while the Cowboys bring one of the best defenses in college football and an appetite to avenge their Big 12 title loss . . . This game isn't going to make or break Freeman's tenure at Notre Dame. He has yet to have an offseason with the team to put his own mark on the program. However, it has been refreshing to see players seemingly feel like they've won in a situation -- a coach leaving a program -- where they typically lose. And if that's any indicator for how Freeman's tenure will go, Notre Dame is in good hands.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “The Louisiana native (Frank Wilson) comes back to LSU, where he was an assistant coach for six seasons and will immediately give Brian Kelly a massive boost on the recruiting front. It’s unclear what his on-field role will be as the associate head coach, but he is for sure the recruiting coordinator - and that’s the big thing for LSU. He will lead the recruiting department, now more important than ever, given Kelly's lack of experience in the state and the South in general. While Kelly still has a lot of work to do to fill out his staff this is a great way to kick it off.”
Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “If you told the Aggies before the season that they would beat Alabama on Oct. 9, every one would have expected that meant they would win the SEC West and, at worst, be in the New Year's Six. Instead, the program finished 4-4 in the SEC for the sixth time in nine seasons and followed up an Orange Bowl campaign with a trip to the Gator Bowl. The one piece of good news is that Texas A&M is within striking distance of the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, a huge step for Jimbo Fisher's program. But until those players perform at the highest level, Texas A&M will continue to wander through the wilderness for its first 10-win season since Johnny Manziel's Heisman season.”
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “Joe Namath, Bart Starr, Kenny Stabler, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones all played quarterback at Alabama, but (Bryce( Young might become the first one to win a Heisman Trophy. In his first season as the starter, Young ranked second in the FBS in Total QBR (88.9). He completed 68% of his passes for 4,322 yards with 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He was at his best when it mattered most, with 421 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-24 upset of No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game.”
MEGAPHONE
"You've seen a significant shift: a shift in mobility and a shift in compensation. I don't have the answer, but we better be asking it. What do we want college football to be and make sure it still fits inside the university environment?"
Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said Tuesday.