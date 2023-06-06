There’s always next year, as the baseball saying goes, and the Texas Rangers remind the Cardinals that the offseason reset button really can work.

The Rangers bottomed out at 60-102 in 2021. They improved slightly to 68-94 last season. The front office kept investing in talent and, voila!, the team is rolling along at 39-20 this season with postseason play clearly in its sights.

“We understand that there's a lot of baseball left, but winning is great,” Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe told reporters Monday after Texas walked off a 4-3 victory over the Cardinals.

This stunning rise is something the Redbirds can reference while trying to rebound next year from this increasingly nightmarish campaign.

While the Cardinals were finding still another way to lose Monday – this time befuddled baserunning cut short a potential game-winning rally – the formerly moribund Rangers sustained their surge.

“It was great,” said Lowe, who delivered the game-winning hit in the ninth inning against scatter-armed Genesis Cabrera. “They a lot better team than their record, and we haven't had a close one in a while, but we were able to push one across when we needed it.

“I was just trying to remind myself that I'm confident and excited to be there. I’m not thinking about a left-hander that could throw 98 behind me. I don’t know, I was just reminding myself that we're supposed to have no spirit of fear in us, and that's how it goes.”

Marcus Semien is paying big dividends for the Rangers this season on his seven-year, $175 million contract. He ran his hitting streak to 24 games Monday with an RBI single.

“Marcus . . . looks like he's having a great time,” first-year Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “And he should be with the type of baseball he's playing. I enjoyed watching him. I'm a fan watching Marcus defensively and offensively. He's the guy that gets things going leading off the game. He got the walk that got us going there [in the ninth]. That's what we need to do tonight.”

Writing for CBSSports.com, Matt Snyder had this take on the Rangers:

I remarked multiple times that the Rangers had gigantic upside and that, if everyone was healthy and playing up to their ability, this team could win the World Series. I also thought the variance was so huge that a terrible season and fourth-place finish in the AL West was possible.

So far, things are pointing up in a big way . . . you can't even say something like ‘everything has gone right,’ because it hasn't. Jacob deGrom has only made six starts and Corey Seager has missed more games than he's played.

And yet, the Rangers have been amazing to this point. They have the second-best record in the majors -- only 2 1/2 games behind a team that started the season 13-0 -- and have the best run differential by 30. The offense is arguably the best in the majors behind All-Star-caliber work from the likes of Marcus Semien, Adolis García, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim. The rotation has been excellent, too. Nathan Eovaldi would be in the running for Cy Young right now while Jon Gray and Dane Dunning (filling in for deGrom) have been great.

I also think we've seen enough to give the proper due to the impact Bruce Bochy has in that dugout.

The Rangers are serving the Cardinals much food for thought.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

David Adler, MLB.com: “Eovaldi has been a Jacob deGrom-like ace in deGrom's absence, with a 2.24 ERA over an MLB-high 80 1/3 innings pitched. He's on a lights-out run, with a 0.68 ERA over his last seven starts, including five scoreless outings. That vaults Eovaldi all the way up to No. 2 in the Cy Young poll after he was unranked in the first edition.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The Padres continue to sputter along, below .500 (27-32) and outside the playoff picture. While Juan Soto has heated up, Manny Machado has extended the slump that he was in before landing on the injured list with a fractured metacarpal, and Xander Bogaerts has underperformed while playing through a lingering wrist issue for the past month. As for Fernando Tatis Jr., he’s returned from a lost season that included a wrist fracture and an 80-game suspension for using a banned substance, and while he’s been one of the Padres’ most productive hitters, his performance has been uneven, well short of his superstar-level showings from 2019-21 . . . Tatis went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back, then ran off a nine-game hitting streak during which he went 14-for-41. Since then, he’s largely leveled off, with multi-hit games here, 0-fers there, and lately, a burst of power. After hitting three doubles and driving in four runs last Thursday against the Marlins, Tatis bashed two homers on Saturday against the Cubs, bringing his total to 11 on the season, including six within a 14-game span.”

Andrew Mearns, Baseball Prospectus: “Despite (Trea) Turner’s solid first week, the Phillies went 2-5, and then Turner promptly went into the tank himself with a shockingly bad .600 OPS from then until the start of play yesterday. It took him until April 19 to hit his first home run of 2023. Well, leave it to the Tigers to help you break out of a deep slump. Turner welcomed Detroit to town by singling in the first to put the Phillies in front, and then went deep in back-to-back at-bats for his first multi-homer game of the season. Aaron Nola, meanwhile, hadn’t been struggling to the same degree as Turner, but there was no way that beginning June with a 4.70 ERA, a 103 DRA-, and a sizable dip in strikeout rate (29.1% to 21.5%) was on his walk-year wish list. He flashed a couple gems against the Astros and Cubs, but other than that, the results were middling at best for the free-agent-to-be. Again, the Tigers came to the rescue for the team built by their former GM, Dave Dombrowski. Nola brought the nasty stuff to Citizens Bank Park, no-hitting Detroit for 6⅔ innings while providing a dozen K’s in the process to tie a career-high. It was the first time in two years that Nola had fanned 12 in one game . . . The most relevant part to the Phillies is that Nola and Turner looked like the dominant co-ace and MVP candidate (respectively) they’ll need to emerge from the depths of sub-.500 play to make the postseason for the second year in a row. So everyone wins!”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Three weeks ago the Toronto Blue Jays were a team in disarray. They were picking fights with opposing coaches and losing track of their mound visits, and they won only twice during a stretch of 11 straight games against AL East rivals. Seven of the 11 games were at home too. Things got so bad the Blue Jays held a team meeting after a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on May 25 . . . Things could not be more different now. The Blue Jays swept the New York Mets at Citi Field over the weekend -- they allowed only five runs in the three games -- and they have won seven of nine games since that 2-9 stretch against AL East rivals. Toronto is still on the outside of the postseason bracket, though they are very much in striking distance.”

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “And this year, a record amount of spending in free agency pushed the difference in payrolls between the top and bottom teams to new extremes. During the 2022 season, approximately $226 million separated the payrolls of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles, the largest gap in the history of the sport -- at the time. This season, it's even larger, with a gap of nearly $299 million between the New York Mets and Oakland Athletics. But they're not the only outliers: The A's are one of three teams with an Opening Day payroll under $100 million; the Mets are one of 14 teams with payrolls of more than $200 million (only Steve Cohen's team crosses the $300 million threshold). Those differences could be tied to new extremes on the field, too. In 2022, there were a record-tying four 100-win teams, and another with 99 victories. Meanwhile, there were four 100-loss teams --- also a record -- and another one with 97 defeats. Those 100-win teams averaged nearly $226 million in payroll, while the 100-loss squads averaged just under $87 million.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “It's not quite as humiliating to get swept by this year's Miami Marlins as it might have been, say, five years ago, but for the (as of this writing) Oakland A's, the weekend was another kick down the ladder. With two pathetic losses and one annoying defeat, the league's worst team fell under .200 with an increasingly Spideresque 12-49 record. As the slog of the season continues, and the incentive to care becomes weaker, it isn't even hard to imagine everything getting worse . . . It feels rude to single out any particularly bad performer in Oakland, since management has put them in a literally unwinnable situation, and so I am not using anyone's given name in this blog. But from a bird's-eye view, the team is just a big ugly glob of bad news. Their batting average is .217, their OPS is .644, and their hard-hit percentage is 32.9, all league worsts. Against A's pitchers, teams are slashing better than they are facing anyone else: .280/.370/.493, which is about what the Pirates got out of a young Barry Bonds. The stats that matter most are equally dismal—3.38 runs per game against 6.85 allowed, for an overall differential of minus-212.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’re going to score runs. We can score runs at any time of the game. That’s why I’m trying to go deep in the game and get outs, because I know we’ve been having a good time hitting the ball. We score a lot of runs, and [the staff] can go out there and pitch without too much pressure."

Rangers pitcher Martin Perez.