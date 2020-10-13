Tipsheet: Rays, Braves gain upper hand with pitching, defense

Pitching and defense can still win baseball games. That’s not the preferred path to glory these days in Our National Pastime, but run prevention can still prevail in a short series.
That’s how the Tampa Bay Rays won the first two games of the ALCS against the powerful Houston Astros. And that’s how the Atlanta Braves won their first NLCS game against the Los Angeles Dodgers juggernaut.
“How do you win close ballgames?” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said after the Rays edged the Astros 4-2 with some spectacular fielding “You gotta make plays.”
This is the hope the Cardinals must cling to moving forward because there is a zero percent chance of them assembling a high-end offense in 2021. They have too many bad contracts jamming up their payroll.
Once again they will try to reach the postseason with pitching and defense, as the Rays have done.
"We got a talented group of players, and sometimes that talent doesn't always show up at the same time," Cash said. "But right now, certainly on the pitching and the defense, it's there. They are playing with very minimal margin of error, and they're getting it done."
The Rays created a defensive highlight reel Monday, with Manuel Margot’s catch flipping over the wall getting the most attention.
“Amazing, what can I say?’’ Rays shortstop Willy Adames said. “It’s an unbelievable play, a dangerous play.”
Such plays can make good pitchers great ones, at least on a given day.
“These guys are in in for each other, putting their bodies on the line,” Rays pitcher Charlie Morton said. “They have done it all year. But that play was unbelievable. That was phenomenal.’’
Here is what folks are writing about postseason play:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Rays are a baseball version of the Vince Lombardi-era Green Bay Packers. They play smothering defense. They don't beat themselves. And they grind you out gradually on offense, until they can spring the big play. The analogy might not be perfect, but Tampa Bay's formula has played out perfectly all through the postseason. In Game 2, the Astros hit the ball harder than the Rays, just as manager Dusty Baker suggested during his in-game interview. According to BaseballSavant.mlb.com, the expected batting average on the balls the Astros hit was well over .300; for the Rays it was under .200. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. was dealing, for the most part, allowing a lone earned run over seven innings with 11 strikeouts. But it came down to two mistakes: Jose Altuve 's throwing error that kept the Rays' first-inning rally alive -- one of two uncharacteristic throwing miscues in the game for the Astros' second baseman -- and the curveball that McCullers left up and Manuel Margot deposited over the center-field fence for a three-run homer.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Dusty Baker has lost thousands of baseball games. Some as a player. Some as a manager. They are part of the journey, the one he chose decades ago — he might believe it chose him, and he wouldn’t get an argument — and stayed after. The losses came and sometimes they’ve worn white and other times gray, and sometimes they’re on a dreary night in June and other times on a sparkly afternoon in October, like Monday in San Diego. After a few decades maybe he learned to live with the losses and maybe he didn’t, and probably it depends on how one defines ‘live with.’ He did want one more shot at this two years into his 70s, so maybe that’s a little insight. He was not going to come back and win them all. Still, though, he thought back over all that had transpired with the team he’d flat dragged through a diabolical regular season, then watched as it was reborn in postseason series wins against the Minnesota Twins and Oakland A’s, and surmised that on this particular Monday afternoon, ‘We just got beat by misfortune today.’ Misfortune has a pretty good squad, and has since Dusty was a boy. After 24 hours of poking at the Tampa Bay Rays and searching for weaknesses, the Houston Astros are down two games to none in the American League Championship Series. The first game they lost by a run. The second, when they hit line drives all over the park and could hardly find a place where a Rays player was not standing, and then when their All-Star and former MVP second baseman, Jose Altuve, made his first throwing error of the season. Then his second.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Perhaps no teams play the modern game better than the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, and in the opening round of what could be a seven-game engagement, the difference between the two clubs was one faltering reliever. Handed a tie game in the top of the ninth inning Monday night, Dodgers right-hander Blake Treinen was strafed by the Braves, yielding a tiebreaking home run from Austin Riley as the Braves broke it open for a 5-1 victory and a 1-0 lead in what's already a compelling NLCS at Globe Life Field. Suddenly, the Dodgers, the World Series favorites, are in deep. They will send future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw to the mound in Tuesday's Game 2, badly needing the better version of his playoff self. He'll be opposed by Braves rookie Ian Anderson, who has not given up a run in two playoff starts. For now, there's one well-defined playoff goat for LA. Treinen, handed a 1-1 tie, quickly put Riley in a two-strike hole before the 6-3, 240-pounder stepped out of the box to right himself. He fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches, laid off a slider and then rifled a 98-mph sinker into the Braves bullpen in left center field.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Watching the Braves work out this weekend at Globe Life Field was to find a loose, relaxed and confident ballclub. Freddie Freeman is the rock of it but Marcell Ozuna, with his humor and big-brother type friendship and mentorship of Ronald Acuña Jr., makes it roll. The Braves play loud, especially with their bats. Right now Atlanta acts like it can beat anybody, even this year’s juggernaut. The two highest-scoring teams are matched up in a pitcher’s ballpark with up to seven straight games without a day off. That’s a recipe for fun, and maybe a few surprises.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The Atlanta Braves are in the NLCS on the strength of their run prevention, which sure sounds like a sentence out of the 1990s. And God, does it feel good to be back in the ’90s again—that era of prosperity, post-grunge, and baggy pants. Why did we ever leave it behind? The Braves teams of that era had one of the greatest pitching staffs ever assembled, headlined by Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz. Those three combined to win seven Cy Young awards from 1991 to 1998, and their Atlanta teams won eight division titles that decade, made eight NLCS appearances, and won five pennants. The franchise is often denigrated for winning only one World Series in that span, but do you have any idea how good a team has to be, over how long a period, for ‘only’ one World Series to be a disappointment? While Atlanta occasionally dipped into the trade market back then and signed Maddux as a free agent, those great pitching staffs were built using mostly homegrown talent. Glavine, Smoltz, Steve Avery, Kevin Millwood, Mark Wohlers, and (for good or ill) John Rocker all made their major league debuts in Braves colors, and of those, all but Smoltz were Atlanta draft picks. That was a once-in-a-lifetime confluence of skill—maybe once-in-history. Trying to replicate a homegrown talent pool like that is a fool’s errand; one might as well build a transoceanic dirigible out of bedsheets and a handful of party balloons. Still, the Braves attempted it, and for most of the 2010s, it looked like they were going to get close. Atlanta amassed frightening quantities of talented young pitchers over that decade in the hope of assembling a team capable of starving opposing offenses throughout the 2020s.”
“As a teammate, you have to be supportive. We're down 0-2; we haven't lost a series. We have to stay positive. We have to play better baseball to win this series. The error already happened, and there's nothing that can be done about that.”
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, after Altuve’s throwing errors doomed his team Monday.
