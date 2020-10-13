Tipsheet: Rays, Braves gain upper hand with pitching, defense

Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Dusty Baker has lost thousands of baseball games. Some as a player. Some as a manager. They are part of the journey, the one he chose decades ago — he might believe it chose him, and he wouldn’t get an argument — and stayed after. The losses came and sometimes they’ve worn white and other times gray, and sometimes they’re on a dreary night in June and other times on a sparkly afternoon in October, like Monday in San Diego. After a few decades maybe he learned to live with the losses and maybe he didn’t, and probably it depends on how one defines ‘live with.’ He did want one more shot at this two years into his 70s, so maybe that’s a little insight. He was not going to come back and win them all. Still, though, he thought back over all that had transpired with the team he’d flat dragged through a diabolical regular season, then watched as it was reborn in postseason series wins against the Minnesota Twins and Oakland A’s, and surmised that on this particular Monday afternoon, ‘We just got beat by misfortune today.’ Misfortune has a pretty good squad, and has since Dusty was a boy. After 24 hours of poking at the Tampa Bay Rays and searching for weaknesses, the Houston Astros are down two games to none in the American League Championship Series. The first game they lost by a run. The second, when they hit line drives all over the park and could hardly find a place where a Rays player was not standing, and then when their All-Star and former MVP second baseman, Jose Altuve, made his first throwing error of the season. Then his second.”