Tipsheet: Razorbacks rise quickly under Pittman while Mizzou's build-up continues

Mizzou fans are mumbling and grumbling about their team’s 2-2 start. Losses at Kentucky and Boston College could make it tough just to reach 6-6 this season.
Meanwhile Arkansas fans are riding high with the Razorbacks sitting 4-0 after the first third their savage schedule. They are the story of the Southeastern Conference this season, if not the whole nation.
They have earned head-turning victories over Texas and Texas A&M while raising their recruiting profile, especially in the Longhorn State. They have gained traction quickly under coach Sam Pittman, which gives Mizzou fans one more thing to fret about.
“We have to give kids a reason to come to Arkansas,” Pittman said. “The strongest way to do that is to win football games against logo teams that have that tradition.”
Here are a few fun facts about Arkansas
- The Razorbacks are 4-0 for the first time since 2003.
- They are ranked No, 8 in the AP Poll and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll – their loftiest standing since 2012 season.
- They are No. 7 in the ESPN.com power rankings and No. 5 in the CBSSports.com rankings.
“Well, someone will say Texas A&M ain’t any good because Arkansas beat them,” Pittman said. “Well, someone will say Texas ain’t any good because Arkansas beat them. But I think both those teams are really good. And Arkansas is a good football team, too.”
While Missouri appears unprepared for the SEC’s physicality in Year 2 of the Eli Drinkwitz regime, Arkansas benefitted from returning ample offensive line experience.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher credited that experience for making the difference against his team.
“Listen, it's the same guys since I've been here," Fisher told reporters postgame. “They have a veteran group of guys who knew how to play. They played well. They played to understand their schemes, what they're doing. They're coached very well. Like I said, they do a really good job of understanding the scheme, playing well. They played hard and played better.”
Former Missouri head coach Barry Odom has excelled as Pittman’s defensive coordinator. Mizzou transfers Tre Williams and Markell Utsey came south to bolster his line.
Odom has deployed multiple defensive looks this season with both three- and four-man fronts.
“The game plan worked,” Pittman said after the A&M game. “We needed to get a rush with a three-man line. And Tre Williams and John Ridgeway and those guys and Markell Utsey and a bunch of guys got to the quarterback. I think our toughness showed tonight.”
And . . .
“I think Barry does a good job of making them guess what the heck we are going to do every week,” Pittman said. “I really loved what we were trying to get accomplished in our three-down line this week with our ends. This one here was a nose with two five techniques. Before, it was a shade, a three, a five. Then it was a pair of four eyes, a nose. Then it was a pair of threes and a nose. This week we decided we needed to get rushes with our ends, so we needed to put them a little bit wider.”
Meanwhile Mizzou must try to gain more defensive muscle on the fly, which is very difficult to do. Drinkwitz has his recruiting machinery operating in high gear, but it could take a few years to build up the needed talent and experience.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “According to ESPN Stats & Information, with six more ranked teams losing on Saturday, that makes 25 for the season, the most through four weeks in the history of the AP poll. Clemson couldn't fix its offense in time to avoid an upset at NC State. Iowa State settled for too many field goals and lost to Baylor despite a big yardage advantage. North Carolina, which had seemingly rebounded after a Week 1 loss to Virginia Tech, got totally outclassed by Georgia Tech. That doesn't count the things that almost happened, either! No. 5 Iowa trailed Colorado State at halftime, No. 15 BYU seriously considered blowing a 22-point halftime lead against South Florida, No. 19 Michigan thought about blowing a 17-point halftime lead against Rutgers, and No. 20 Michigan State needed late special teams magic to avoid losing to Nebraska. Oh yeah, and Minnesota lost as a 31-point favorite to Bowling Green.”
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “The Big Ten still has five undefeated teams (don't forget about Maryland!), and Arkansas looks ahead of schedule under coach Sam Pittman. Florida is motivated by getting a second chance at Bama in the SEC title game. UCLA has only one loss and gets Oregon at home on Oct. 23, and nobody outside of the Big 12 seems to have noticed Oklahoma State is undefeated, too. Cincinnati has a chance to earn a statement win at Notre Dame on Saturday. And while the Irish continue to figure out their identity, they keep finding ways to win as well. Parity or mediocrity -- however you want to label this season -- means more teams can be in the mix. We'll see how long it lasts.”
Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “Few teams in college football have faced as treacherous a path through the first month as the Razorbacks. With Texas and Texas A&M already in the rearview mirror, any projection would have assumed Arkansas to be 2-2 at this point. However, the development in the trenches under Pittman has been no joke. Arkansas' success can be pinpointed to this team's talent in the trenches. The defense can get after opposing quarterbacks with just three rushers, and even when Jefferson went out with an injury, the offensive line play was impressive enough that Hornsby kept the Razorbacks offense moving. Seeing Texas manhandle its early Big 12 competition bodes well for how Arkansas might compete against the better SEC opponents that are on the way. Everything is turning up Hogs.”
Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “The easy – and frankly, lazy – way of responding to Arkansas after the Texas game was simply stating the Hogs hadn’t played anyone of significance. That ended last weekend against Texas A&M, which has – depending on which SEC coach or NFL scout you ask – the best or second-best defense in the conference. You’re not doing what Arkansas did to the Aggies’ front seven in the run game without everyone in the SEC (and the nation) taking notice. It’s not difficult to connect the dots to what Florida did 2 weeks ago to defending national champion Alabama in the run game, to what Arkansas could do to the rest of the SEC West Division. Moreover, as good as Georgia’s defense has looked this season, the marquee win over Clemson – and shutting down the Tigers’ offense — has clearly lost some luster after Clemson’s first month of the season. Other than that, what has the Georgia defense faced? A whole lot of nothing (UAB, South Carolina, Vanderbilt). That, too, is a lazy way of connecting the dots. Watch the tape; Georgia is terrific on defense. But so was Texas A&M.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Clemson falls to 2-2 and are a whisker from 1-3. The Tigers haven’t just lost to No. 2 Georgia and a solid road opponent in the Wolfpack. They just looked impotent offensively and wholly undisciplined with a migraine-inducing 13 penalties on Saturday. One-third of the way through the schedule, it’s becoming fair to say that this is who Clemson is in 2021. Even their win at Georgia Tech unfolded about as smoothly — especially on offense — as a three-mile tricycle ride over a gravel driveway. There’s little sign that the sum of the talent has coalesced to be greater than the individual parts, and it’s reasonable to predict that it may not until 2022 or beyond.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “Something has seemed off about Clemson all season, and it finally came to truly bite the Tigers in the butt this weekend. DJ Uiagelelei struggled again, completing less than 50% of his throws for only 4.3 yards per attempt, while Devin Leary played efficient football for NC State, throwing for four TDs and zero picks. This makes the Wolfpack's loss to Mississippi State seem even stranger, but they're now in the driver's seat for the Atlantic with Wake Forest and Boston College their biggest competition. Don't think many people had that one coming into the season.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “The Sooners might be 4-0, but they only scored 23 points in the win over Nebraska two weeks ago, and beat West Virginia 16-13 on Saturday. Before that, they had never scored fewer than 24 under Lincoln Riley. The 33-23 loss to Houston to start the 2016 season was the last time OU didn’t get to 24. The middle of 2013 was the last time OU failed to hit 24 in back-to-back regular season games. Kansas State is up next.”
Chris Hummer, 247 Sports: “No surprise that Alabama is favored to win all of its regular-season matchups. Yet there are a number of remaining hurdles to clear. There are four ranked teams left on Alabama’s schedule, a group that doesn’t include LSU. A trip to College Station could be problematic given the crowd and defense the Aggies employ. But the games to watch will happen this week and at the end the regular season. Ole Miss might have the best offense in the SEC, including Alabama. The Rebels pushed Alabama to the brink last year, and you could strongly argue they’re better – especially defensively – while the Tide have taken a slight step back after their 13-0 championship run.”
MEGAPHONE
“It kind of reminds me of when I was in the NFL with Buddy Ryan. Buddy was thought to be a defensive line coach and a defensive coach. Rush the passer type of guy. Then he got to be a head coach, and he was a really good one. Sam was kind of labeled as an offensive line coach and a recruiter. Well, he’s more than that. He’s put together a great staff. He’s motivated his football team. Just as important, he’s got the pride of the state and the Arkansas faithful believing in his football team. When you watch them play, they play like he’s involved. They’re high intensity and very physical. Everywhere Sam has been, his offensive lines have been big and physical.”