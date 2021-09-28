Tipsheet: Razorbacks rise quickly under Pittman while Mizzou's build-up continues

Shehan Jeyarajah , CBSSports.com : “Few teams in college football have faced as treacherous a path through the first month as the Razorbacks. With Texas and Texas A&M already in the rearview mirror, any projection would have assumed Arkansas to be 2-2 at this point. However, the development in the trenches under Pittman has been no joke. Arkansas' success can be pinpointed to this team's talent in the trenches. The defense can get after opposing quarterbacks with just three rushers, and even when Jefferson went out with an injury, the offensive line play was impressive enough that Hornsby kept the Razorbacks offense moving. Seeing Texas manhandle its early Big 12 competition bodes well for how Arkansas might compete against the better SEC opponents that are on the way. Everything is turning up Hogs.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “The easy – and frankly, lazy – way of responding to Arkansas after the Texas game was simply stating the Hogs hadn’t played anyone of significance. That ended last weekend against Texas A&M, which has – depending on which SEC coach or NFL scout you ask – the best or second-best defense in the conference. You’re not doing what Arkansas did to the Aggies’ front seven in the run game without everyone in the SEC (and the nation) taking notice. It’s not difficult to connect the dots to what Florida did 2 weeks ago to defending national champion Alabama in the run game, to what Arkansas could do to the rest of the SEC West Division. Moreover, as good as Georgia’s defense has looked this season, the marquee win over Clemson – and shutting down the Tigers’ offense — has clearly lost some luster after Clemson’s first month of the season. Other than that, what has the Georgia defense faced? A whole lot of nothing (UAB, South Carolina, Vanderbilt). That, too, is a lazy way of connecting the dots. Watch the tape; Georgia is terrific on defense. But so was Texas A&M.”