Tipsheet: Razorbacks roll into rematch with Mizzou while Wildcats sink

When last Mizzou saw Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, he was throwing a tantrum that sent him packing from a 81-68 loss to the Tigers in Fayetteville.
That game sent the Razorbacks into a 1-4 tailspin that endangered their season after their 9-0 start. Since then they have won five of their last six games to draw the attention of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
Musselman was especially thrilled with his team’s 81-80 victory at Kentucky Tuesday night, which came after their game against Texas A&M was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Aggies.
"We were let down, all of us, that we didn’t play on Saturday or Sunday for that matter,” Musselman said. “But, look, anytime you can go into Rupp Arena and win a game. It’s hard to win a road game in the SEC.
"So for us five in a row in this league and knowing we had a weekend game that we were excited to play it was a good accomplishment and now we’ve got to move on and get ready for Missouri."
The Razorbacks’ surge helps Missouri, since it adds value to its earlier road victory over them. Their run also raises the stakes for their nationally televised game in Columbia Saturday.
"It’s amazing. We’re going to continue this roll,” guard Davonte Davis said. “We’re going to go into Missouri and execute down the stretch, execute our plays, do what we have to do on defense and just play our keys and do our job and come out of Missouri with a win for the sixth game in a row."
The victory at Kentucky was aided by the officiating crew. Jacob Toppin appeared to cleanly block Jalen Tate’s follow shot in the lane with four seconds left, but he was called for a foul. Tate hit his two free throws to win the game.
"I think it wasn't a foul," Wildcats freshman BJ Boston said. "I think the refs gave them that game. That's all I can say."
That questionable call was probably in the SEC’s best interest. The star-crossed Wildcats fell to 5-13 overall and 4-7 in the SEC, so they’re done for the year – unless the conference holds a postseason tournament and they somehow win it.
Meanwhile Arkansas’ push gives the SEC another Big Dance candidate behind Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee and Florida.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “No Kansas. No Duke. No Kentucky. No North Carolina. No Michigan State. No UCLA. No Indiana. It's as if the rich neighborhood suddenly had a power failure. Of the 25 teams in the rankings, 18 have never won a national championship — starting with Gonzaga and Baylor at No. 1 and No. 2. Five of the 25 have never reached the Final Four. Seven others have not made it there in this century. Of the 81 national championships decided in the history of the NCAA tournament, 71 were won by programs that are unranked this week.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Duke entered Tuesday's action ranked No. 70 on the NET and squarely on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, and the loss to Notre Dame serves as another crushing blow in a season that has gone wayward. The Blue Devils have not missed the NCAA Tournament since 1995 but will need a stunning rally to avoid missing the Big Dance this season. No. 9 Virginia is the only ranked team left on Duke's schedule as its currently constructed. Especially cruel for the Blue Devils is that the three straight defeats have come by a combined 10 points. Duke led Notre Dame 23-8 early and 50-45 at halftime but went cold offensively late in the game while again plagued by poor execution in a clutch situation.”
Jay Bilas, ESPN.com: “Kentucky is not showing a pulse toward the end of games, Michigan State is searching and Duke keeps teasing us by playing like an NCAA Tournament Bubble Event team then failing to build on that progress. For the traditional powers, is it youth? Well, Michigan State, Kansas and Syracuse are not young. Is it the coaches? Probably not, although they put the teams together and deserve responsibility for that. Is it the players? Of course it is, primarily. Here is the truth: The players deserve the overwhelming majority of credit for winning and the overwhelming majority of blame for losing. Great coaches are very important. However, let's be honest here: No driver wins without a great car; no jockey wins without a great horse; and no coach wins championships without great players. Period. A coach can lose with great players, but a coach cannot win without great players. The ACC is down this season because of players. The Big Ten is the best league this season because of players. Period. And with all respect, the idea that the Big Ten is the ‘best coached’ and ‘best scouted’ league in the country is baseless hyperbole that has been mindlessly repeated for a long time. It is just wrong. The Big Ten coaches are terrific, but they are not, as a group, better than some of the other leagues out there. Big Ten scouting is terrific, I'm sure. But the idea that such a thing has been quantified and determined by anyone to be better that the Big 12, ACC or SEC is laughable. The Big Ten, for all of the hyperbole about coaches, has only one coach who has reached a Final Four. That would be Michigan State's Tom Izzo. Izzo is the last Big Ten coach to win a national championship -- in 2000. So, let's just stop with that nonsense. The Big Ten coaches are terrific. But Big Ten teams are winning more this season because of players.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Monday's double-digit victory pushed Kansas to 13-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big 12. More importantly, the Jayhawks are now 7-7 in the first two quadrants with all seven losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats. Is it a normal KU resume? Of course not. But, as I've insisted over and over again, the idea that Kansas belongs in the same conversation with Kentucky, Duke and Michigan State as disappointing blue bloods has been wildly overstated. The Jayhawks are going to make next month's NCAA Tournament, no problem. And as long as they handle Iowa State on Thursday and then again on Saturday, they'll likely return to their rightful place in the Associated Press Top 25 poll next week.”
Kevin Sweeney, SI.com: “LSU gets some unexpected time off this weekend after Saturday’s game against Florida was called off due to COVID-19 issues in the Gators program. LSU has lost four of five and needs to turn the tide, so perhaps some practice time to fix a defense that ranks among the worst in high-major basketball could be a blessing in disguise.”
Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “It wasn't the best weekend for a pair of mid-majors -- Boise State and Drake -- that had been cruising along in the top half of the bracket. The Broncos lost twice at Nevada and the previously unbeaten Bulldogs had to work for a split at Valparaiso. The losses dropped both teams to double-digit seeds in the 68-team field.”
MEGAPHONE
"That's the best we've finished a game, so I can't be too upset. There were things that happened. I gotta go back and look at the last call, I mean, was it a jump ball? Was there body contact? Was there something? Because this game was physical. To give them two free throws to win the game, I don't know. We'll see it when I watch the tape."
Kentucky coach John Calipari, after the Arkansas loss.