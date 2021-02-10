Tipsheet: Razorbacks roll into rematch with Mizzou while Wildcats sink

David Cobb , CBSSports.com : “Duke entered Tuesday's action ranked No. 70 on the NET and squarely on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, and the loss to Notre Dame serves as another crushing blow in a season that has gone wayward. The Blue Devils have not missed the NCAA Tournament since 1995 but will need a stunning rally to avoid missing the Big Dance this season. No. 9 Virginia is the only ranked team left on Duke's schedule as its currently constructed. Especially cruel for the Blue Devils is that the three straight defeats have come by a combined 10 points. Duke led Notre Dame 23-8 early and 50-45 at halftime but went cold offensively late in the game while again plagued by poor execution in a clutch situation.”

Jay Bilas, ESPN.com: “Kentucky is not showing a pulse toward the end of games, Michigan State is searching and Duke keeps teasing us by playing like an NCAA Tournament Bubble Event team then failing to build on that progress. For the traditional powers, is it youth? Well, Michigan State, Kansas and Syracuse are not young. Is it the coaches? Probably not, although they put the teams together and deserve responsibility for that. Is it the players? Of course it is, primarily. Here is the truth: The players deserve the overwhelming majority of credit for winning and the overwhelming majority of blame for losing. Great coaches are very important. However, let's be honest here: No driver wins without a great car; no jockey wins without a great horse; and no coach wins championships without great players. Period. A coach can lose with great players, but a coach cannot win without great players. The ACC is down this season because of players. The Big Ten is the best league this season because of players. Period. And with all respect, the idea that the Big Ten is the ‘best coached’ and ‘best scouted’ league in the country is baseless hyperbole that has been mindlessly repeated for a long time. It is just wrong. The Big Ten coaches are terrific, but they are not, as a group, better than some of the other leagues out there. Big Ten scouting is terrific, I'm sure. But the idea that such a thing has been quantified and determined by anyone to be better that the Big 12, ACC or SEC is laughable. The Big Ten, for all of the hyperbole about coaches, has only one coach who has reached a Final Four. That would be Michigan State's Tom Izzo. Izzo is the last Big Ten coach to win a national championship -- in 2000. So, let's just stop with that nonsense. The Big Ten coaches are terrific. But Big Ten teams are winning more this season because of players.”