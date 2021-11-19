Tipsheet: Realignment scrambles the region's mid-major hoops leagues

Realignment-O-Rama has struck again with Sister Jean's Loyola program preparing to leave the Missouri Valley Conference to join the crowded, far-flung and inappropriately named Atlantic 10.
This came on the heels of the MVC stealing mid-major juggernaut Belmont from the Ohio Valley Conference.
That came on the heels of OVC power Austin Peay fleeing the OVC for the ASUN (formerly referred to as the Atlantic Sun Conference), which previously poached Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State from that league. Whew!
So the MVC, home of Missouri State and SIU Carbondale, is looking for new schools. OVC powerhouse Murray State, the fighting Kansas City Roos and UT-Arlington are possibilities.
The OVC, home of SIU Edwardsville and Southeast Missouri State, finds itself in survival mode.
What’s Tipsheet to make of all of this?
SLU and Dayton will welcome Loyola to this Midwestern City Conference reunion. There will create more rivalry games on this side of the A 10, which is great.
But . . .
After losing coach Porter Moser, who elevated the school to mid-major prominence, Loyola could get lost in the A 10 shuffle. The Ramblers can ask Wichita State what it is like to swim into a bigger pond.
Also, wish Loyola well dealing with a whole new set of travel and budgeting challenges. Olean, New York awaits!
The MVC hated to lose the Chicago market, even if Loyola was overshadowed there by the Big Ten and all the Windy City's teams. But the league has gained the Nashville market with Belmont and it could add the Kansas City and Dallas markets via expansion.
So life goes on.
Meanwhile OVC is in a world of hurt. If Murray State follows long-time rival Austin Peay out the door, the last of the league’s name-brand schools will be gone. This has generally been a one-bid conference for the NCAA Tournament, but it has produced some highly entertaining mid-major basketball teams.
But now what?
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering if the Blues finally restored order after their first big slump:
- Can we all agree that Scott Perunovich has seen the last of the AHL?
- Now that the Missouri basketball Tigers have established the defensive side of their game, what can be done about their clunky half-court offense?
- Does winning the NL MVP Award offer Bryce Harper much consolation for Philadelphia’s persistent team failure on his watch?
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Could the Big 12, Big East and SEC find themselves at the top of the conference pecking order this season? The early season struggles of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 suggest it's possible. The Big Ten enjoyed a phenomenal regular season in 2020-21. At one point in late December, nine of its teams were ranked in the AP Top 25. It's not off to such a hot start this time. The league began 0-4 against the Big East in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Among the defeats were heavyweights No. 4 Michigan losing to Seton Hall and No. 10 Illinois losing to Marquette. Michigan State and Indiana State provided some much-needed wins over Butler and St. John's, respectively Wednesday, but the league has a long way to go in order to rehabilitate the damage to its reputation done by its poor 2021 NCAA Tournament performance. Pac-12 teams already have losses to UC-Riverside (Arizona State), Santa Clara (Stanford), Northern Illinois (Washington), Tulsa (Oregon State) and UC-San Diego (Cal), not to mention No. 12 Oregon's 32-point loss against BYU on Tuesday. Everyone in the conference other than UCLA is replacing its leading scorer, and it's clear there will be some growing pains as the league tries to build off last season's NCAA Tournament success. The ACC didn't have the Big Ten's regular season success or the Pac-12's postseason success last season, and the league has given little reason to expect a resurgence in the season ahead. Duke's win over Kentucky was nice, but Florida State and Virginia have already fallen out of the AP Top 25. The conference's only other ranked team, No. 18 North Carolina, has been taken to the wire by the likes of Brown and College of Charleston. Meanwhile, other teams in the league have suffered the following losses: to Furman (Louisville), to The Citadel (Pittsburgh), to Navy (Virginia), to Miami-Ohio (Georgia Tech), to UCF (Miami), and to Rhode Island (Boston College).”
Andy Wittry, NCAA.com: “For the second year in a row (and just the second time ever), Gonzaga started the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll and the 'Zags seem worthy of the title after dispatching then-No. 5 Texas on Saturday, 86-74. National Player of the Year contender Drew Timme scored a career-high 38 points on 15-of-18 shooting, while Iowa State transfer Rasir Bolton (16 points) and reserve Anton Watson (10 points) provided secondary scoring. Gonzaga's offensive efficiency ranks No. 1 nationally, per kenpom.com.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Defensive solidity was the major tentpole of Mike White's first four seasons at Florida. The Gators ranked in the top 25 nationally in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com in each of his first four seasons, which helped them win five NCAA tournament games during that span. Over the past two seasons, that number fell. In 2020-21, when Florida entered the season with Final Four hopes, it ranked in the 60s nationally, and finished seventh in the SEC. Florida wanted to get back to basics on the defensive end of the floor, so the Gators went out and signed the best defensive transfer class in the country. Brandon McKissic (Kansas City) and Plandrous Fleming Jr. (Charleston) each won Defensive Player of the Year honors in their respective conferences last season, while CJ Felder (Boston College) blocked 2.2 shots per game and was one of the best defensive players in the ACC. Through two games, this team has made an impact. The Gators held Florida State to 0.81 points per possession over the weekend, including 35.1% from inside the arc.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “George Mason has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2011 and never finished better than fifth in the Atlantic 10 in six seasons under Dave Paulsen. So the school fired Paulsen last March and replaced him with 33-year-old Tennessee assistant Kim English, a former standout at Missouri who subsequently played in the NBA. English was raised in Baltimore and went to high school 60 miles away from George Mason's campus, only 40 miles away from Maryland's. And in just his fourth game as a head coach, this Maryland native led George Mason to its first ever win over Maryland's program, and he did it on Maryland's campus.”
MEGAPHONE
“That’s what he came here to do — to build this program up and win games like this. In the locker room, we talked about doing nothing different from our first three games. Our standard is our standard, and that's what we play to.”
Georgia Mason wing D’Shawn Schwartz, on Kim English after the upset of Maryland.