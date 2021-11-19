Tipsheet: Realignment scrambles the region's mid-major hoops leagues

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Could the Big 12, Big East and SEC find themselves at the top of the conference pecking order this season? The early season struggles of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 suggest it's possible. The Big Ten enjoyed a phenomenal regular season in 2020-21. At one point in late December, nine of its teams were ranked in the AP Top 25. It's not off to such a hot start this time. The league began 0-4 against the Big East in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Among the defeats were heavyweights No. 4 Michigan losing to Seton Hall and No. 10 Illinois losing to Marquette. Michigan State and Indiana State provided some much-needed wins over Butler and St. John's, respectively Wednesday, but the league has a long way to go in order to rehabilitate the damage to its reputation done by its poor 2021 NCAA Tournament performance. Pac-12 teams already have losses to UC-Riverside (Arizona State), Santa Clara (Stanford), Northern Illinois (Washington), Tulsa (Oregon State) and UC-San Diego (Cal), not to mention No. 12 Oregon's 32-point loss against BYU on Tuesday. Everyone in the conference other than UCLA is replacing its leading scorer, and it's clear there will be some growing pains as the league tries to build off last season's NCAA Tournament success. The ACC didn't have the Big Ten's regular season success or the Pac-12's postseason success last season, and the league has given little reason to expect a resurgence in the season ahead. Duke's win over Kentucky was nice, but Florida State and Virginia have already fallen out of the AP Top 25. The conference's only other ranked team, No. 18 North Carolina, has been taken to the wire by the likes of Brown and College of Charleston. Meanwhile, other teams in the league have suffered the following losses: to Furman (Louisville), to The Citadel (Pittsburgh), to Navy (Virginia), to Miami-Ohio (Georgia Tech), to UCF (Miami), and to Rhode Island (Boston College).”