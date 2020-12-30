Tipsheet: Rebuilding Cubs feel backlash after trading away Darvish

It seems like the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs have signed a mutual disarmament agreement.
Rather than loading up for another fight for the National League Central title, both teams are seeking cost reductions for 2021 and payroll flexibility for future seasons.
Both franchises are bemoaning their huge revenue losses. Both teams hope to remain competitive in the near term, but both baseball operations are also playing the long game for the 2022 season and beyond.
That’s not what fans want to hear, of course, but that’s where the teams are. The Cub reaffirmed their plan by sending pitcher Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres as part of a trade that yielded middling pitcher Zach Davies and some long-range prospects that left experts yawning.
Meanwhile the Pittsburgh Pirates continued its tank-and-rebuild program by trading away Josh Bell. The Cincinnati Reds lost Trevor Bauer to free agency and the Milwaukee Brewers remain in a holding pattern.
This will be some NL Central race this season!
Here is what folks are writing about the Cubs’ decision to trade Darvish to the ambitious Padres:
Steve Greenberg, Chicago Sun-Times: “So long, suckers. The Cubs are finished. Done for. Lonely outcasts dragging tail and disappearing into the sunset. It seems they aren’t much as deal-makers, either. Win, no. Capitulate, yes. By trading ace Yu Darvish to the Padres, they’ve thrown in the towel. They’ve waved the white flag — and not the kind with a big, blue, beautiful 'W' on it. They’ve closed the winning window, latched it and boarded it up. Hey, isn’t this fun? No, it isn’t. How sad, truly. It’s always sad when a great team is pulled apart, and the Cubs did indeed touch greatness. It didn’t last. They didn’t maintain it to the extent many of us believed they would. They touched it, though — drank it in, luxuriated in it — and it was quite something for the rest of us to behold. But these things don’t end well, ever, and the Cubs of Theo Epstein, who is gone, and Joe Maddon, who is gone, and Darvish, who is gone, are no exception. This thing ended pathetically. As far as the players the Cubs received Monday for Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini — veteran starter Zach Davies and prospects Reginald Preciado, Yeison Santana, Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena — I don’t know them from the holes in my pandemic sweatpants. But I did a little clicking around, as one does at a time like this, and saw one outlet deem the Cubs’ haul ‘shockingly light.’ Another called it ‘hysterically funny’ and another claimed it ‘makes no sense. Otherwise known as ‘time to stop reading and make a sandwich.’ Did new Cubs president Jed Hoyer get fleeced? What will he get for catcher Willson Contreras, the next big chip rumored to go — a pocketful of lint and a hearty thank-you? Is the salary-dumping Ricketts family really so over a barrel financially that their Christmas stockings were stuffed with $50 bills, not hundreds? Will curling into the fetal position be worked on at spring training, along with fielding and baserunning? So many unpleasant questions.”
R.J Anderson, CBSSports.com: “There's reason to believe this is the beginning of the Cubs' long-rumored rebuild. What exactly that means is to be determined, but the feeling across the league is and has been throughout the winter that everyone on the roster is available to be had. In other words, Cubs fans should get used to seeing the team ship out veterans for prospects. Is that the way a large-market behemoth, coming off a playoff appearance and just years removed from a World Series championship, should be behaving? No, not really. The Ricketts family, however, will blame their unwillingness to spend to keep and buttress their core -- Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras -- on the financial losses they suffered during the pandemic. That explanation doesn't explain why the Cubs have been toying with a reset since before COVID-19 was a thing, nor why they were so capped out in recent years that they couldn't sign Adam Warren types. You can only hope that the Ricketts learn that they need to be able to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps rather than turning to others to bail out their poor decisions.”
David Roth, The Defector: “It’s not that the Cubs didn’t get anything back for Darvish, because they did. Davies is still cheap and has pitched subtly and well in the bigs for half a decade; of those four prospects, only 20-year-old Yeison Santana even has an official at-bat in affiliated ball. He hit pretty well in rookie ball in 2019. Any one of them could flip the deal into the positive for the Cubs in the same way that Fernando Tatis Jr. turned the transaction previously known as The James Shields Trade into a world-historic win for the Padres. As they are all effectively still children, they could also all bust before Double-A. It will be many years before anyone knows one way or the other, and it’s also a fair question whether, say, the value that the Rays are getting from Willy Adames right now is worth the seasons of peak David Price that they traded away a few rounds of disrupt-and-dump ago to get Adames back when he was a similarly vague teenage prospect. The more urgent and easier to answer question here is whether the Cubs were prioritizing this return over the opportunity not to pay Yu Darvish the rest of his contract. They decidedly were not, and the result speaks to that. For all the available euphemisms here—the Cubs, as ESPN’s Buster Olney put it, ‘aimed to transfer debt’ —there is nothing really interesting about this sort of deal. It’s high-handed rich-person [stuff], too insulting and oafish and belligerently shortsighted to qualify as cynical, and as such is all the more infuriating for how normal it has become in Major League Baseball and in a culture and moment that’s already miserably glutted with it.”
Kirby McDaniel, ESPN.com: “This Darvish trade comes at a time when few teams want to add payroll and many are at least acting like they can't add any at all. Getting into this spot financially and personnel-wise was a combination of bad luck, bad planning and bad execution. The pandemic made it worse and sped up the day that tough decisions would have to be made. The personnel decisions haven't been great lately and the luck has been bad, but this team shouldn't be spending this far below the competitive balance tax threshold unless someone has royally screwed up the finances. Eventually, this led to trading the second-best starting pitcher in baseball in 2020 (per FanGraphs WAR) for a package of prospects without any in the top 150 in baseball. The price would've been much higher a year ago and will likely be higher a year from now. Being in a financial bind right now has a price much higher than just not signing any free agents or pressing pause on extension negotiations. The Cubs doing Bryant dirty (and getting away with it) to get an extra year of team control, all to have close to zero trade value and indirectly help force a payroll cut in that final year is almost Shakespearean, maybe more Twilight Zone than anything else. I'm not going to say that this moment is the karmic trade Cubs fans have to accept for winning a World Series title, but the Royals are going through a similar thing, and the big-market Giants have had lean seasons in the wake of their run of titles. It's great to build a perennial powerhouse that competes every year, but there's only a handful of those types of teams at a time.”
Craig Edwards, FanGraphs: “It is tough to understand the direction the Cubs are going. Coming off their 2016 title, they went all in for another, trading for [Jose] Quintana and Cole Hamels, signing Darvish (and Tyler Chatwood), and holding on to their pending free agents as well as Kyle Schwarber, a popular name in trade rumors. That plan mostly worked in 2017 and ’18, when they won 92 and 95 games, respectively, though they failed to get back to the World Series. But while the Cubs had three years of team control remaining for Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Anthony Rizzo after that ’18 campaign, as well as two more of Hendricks, Lester and Quintana (with Darvish in tow for the long haul), they also had a payroll of over $200 million and a farm system low on impact and depth. Inaction at that point meant fewer wins in both the present and the future. Instead, Chicago did nothing that offseason to supplement a win-now team (aside from extending Hendricks) or work toward building a sustainable winner in the future. A predictably disappointing 2019 followed, and despite a winter full of talk of change on the North Side, the Cubs’ only notable move was replacing Joe Maddon with David Ross at manager. They still won the division, thanks in part to a great performance by Darvish, who produced a whopping 44% of the team’s total pitching WAR, only to get knocked out of the playoffs by the Marlins in the first round. And while even a Darvish-less Chicago should still contend in a weak NL Central, there are only two players on the roster under team control beyond next season who project to be worth more than two wins: [Kyle] Hendricks, who turned 31 last week, and Ian Happ. The Cubs’ payroll for next season has now dropped below $140 million with no signs that ownership plans on increasing it; if there is another championship window on the horizon, it’s unclear when it will open. The Cubs are a win-now team not trying to win now, potentially sacrificing a last title run for another potential one many years into the future. And after this year, they won’t be one future star or free agent away from winning: Consider that it took multiple top draft picks, two phenomenal trades, and several big hits in free agency just to make the 2016 championship happen. Sustainability means little when the level you are hoping to sustain is not all that close to reality. It’s possible the Cubs just received a future star in this deal — the Padres spent nearly $5 million in total signing bonuses on them — but that won’t be clear for another few years.”