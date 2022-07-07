Tipsheet: Recent injuries cloud trade market for starting pitching

Many contending teams are seeking starting pitching help these days. Trouble is, there aren’t a lot of attractive trade targets these days.

We gave an overview of the scenario earlier this week on this site. Since then, the picture only got worse.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas will miss at least his next start with shoulder inflammation. He is widely considered to be the best pitcher on the trade market, but he left his last outing after one inning after suffering a notable decrease in velocity.

“Everything looked great in the rotator cuff and the labrum. Just some inflammation within his shoulder,” A’s head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta told MLB.com. “He’s going to get the cortisone injection done, and then we will play it out as the days go along and see where it goes from there.”

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle, another highly ranked pitching target, landed on the 15-day disabled list with a sore shoulder. Like Montas, he underwent a MRI that didn’t reveal anything major.

“It’s just a little bit of irritation and inflammation,” Mahle said. “No one was scared that it was going to be anything crazy, and I don’t think so either, just the way it feels.

“I’m not concerned at all. I think this is actually probably really good. Get a little break here. I want to make the starts, obviously, but get a little break, get it back to 100 percent and then be ready for the second half. I think it’s going to be really good for my shoulder, my body and everything.”

The Reds hope to get him back on the mound to showcase his wares ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Mahle got the attention of scouts while posting a 2.58 ERA over his last seven games.

“He did the right thing by saying something,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I think we can definitely get ahead of this and keep them healthy for the rest of this year and for years to come. I think we'll look back and be glad that he took this little break.”

Soft-tossing Kyle Hendricks landed back on the 15-day injured list with another bout of shoulder soreness. He will undergo further testing, but he expects to be back on the mound after some rest.

“Being cautious, dealing with this a little bit before, and we've got the All-Star break coming up,” Cubs manager David Ross said on July 5. “Giving him a little bit of rest and [building] him back up is the smart thing to do.”

The Cardinals have been down this road with Steven Matz and Jack Flaherty, so they know that trading for pitchers with recent shoulder trouble comes with considerable risk.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Teams are wasting their time calling for Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen. He’s not going anywhere. Arizona instead would love to move Madison Bumgarner, but he still has about $50 million left on his five-year, $85 million deal. They are expected to trade reliever Ian Kennedy, outfielder David Peralta and starter Zach Davies.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Dodgers vs. Padres is always a blast and NL Central race might prove to be the most competitive when it's all said and done, but I find the NL East race most compelling. The Mets had a tremendous start before slowing down last month while the defending World Series champion Braves have surged up the standings following a slow start. New York took a 10 1/2-game division lead into June and it's been whittled down to 3 1/2 games. As an added bonus, the Mets and Braves still have 15 -- 15! -- head-to-head games remaining. With all due respect to the Brewers and Cardinals (and Dodgers and Padres), this is the division race I'm most looking forward to in the second half, in either league.”

Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The Padres also have scheduling on their side as they inch toward the All-Star break. All of their remaining 13 games will be against teams under .500, with 11 coming against division rivals (two vs. Seattle, four vs. San Francisco, four at Colorado and three vs. Arizona). San Diego reached the halfway mark of the season with a 47-34 mark, somewhat remarkable given the Padres have played all year without Fernando Tatis Jr.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Mets catchers are hitting a woeful .194/.241/.252 with just two home runs. And while the Mets are third in the National League in runs per game, they rank just seventh in OPS and 11th in home runs, relying on a lot of timely hitting to boost the attack. So they really do need another hitter -- especially if we assume the rotation will be fine with the return of Max Scherzer this week and the hopeful return of Jacob deGrom (who began his minor league rehab on Sunday). While this feels like a perfect fit, it's not necessarily a slam dunk. James McCann and Tomas Nido are well regarded for their defense, while Contreras' Statcast pitch framing metrics are below average, so the Mets would have to weigh their need for offense versus working in a new catcher. They could also call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez, who is hammering the ball at Double-A, but installing a rookie catcher in the heat of a pennant drive feels even riskier. Best bet: The Mets go hard after Contreras and call up Alvarez for some DH duty, which could improve the offense at two positions.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “(Aaron) Judge, Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado have zero MVPs among them. That should change this year. Judge merely has to stay upright and swat the occasional ball out of the yard to put his first trophy on the shelf, an honor many Yankee fans will feel is overdue after he was edged out for the 2017 AL MVP by Jose Altuve, who played on a team riddled with a cheating problem. It’s more startling that neither Machado nor Arenado have claimed MVPs – and right now they seem primed to finish 1-2 in the NL race. Machado trails a trio of Cardinals in NL WAR, but his 4.0 mark, his .324 batting average and .935 OPS – second only to St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt – all come with the added narrative that ostensible franchise shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will sit out until August after breaking his wrist. While Machado is a five-time All-Star, finished third in MVP voting in 2020 and sports a $300 million contract, he remains strangely underrated. Maybe that will end. As for Arenado? He has the NL MVP ballot covered, finishing third, fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth at various points between 2015 and 2019 in Colorado. He was an All-Star and Gold Glover in his first year as a Cardinal, but looks back to his dominant self this year, hitting for the cycle and then homering twice in recent back-to-back games. Right now, the NL bWAR leaderboard goes Goldschmidt and Cardinals teammate Tommy Edman (4.3), Arenado (4.1) and Machado (4.0). Who do you like to finish atop that heap come October? We’ll take the third basemen as a paired entry.”

MEGAPHONE

“No matter what happens during the season, we're not going to give any updates. We're just not going to. I completely agree with Aaron, and still do, that in no way, shape or form can this be a distraction. So the sole focus is winning a championship. That's all anyone needs to worry about right now.”

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, on putting off contract talks with Aaron Judge until after the season.

