Tipsheet: Red Sox send Rays, Arozarena packing from playoffs

The Fighting Arozarenas are finished. The Boston Red Sox eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays by winning three straight games after losing the opener in their American League Division Series.
So Cardinals fans won’t have to spend the next two weeks hearing how their team gifted swashbuckling outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Rays.
Randy was terrific again in this postseason, going 5-for-15 with a homer, three RBIs and a memorable steal of home in Tampa Bay’s 5-0 victory in Game 1.
But Arozarena was also captured by television cameras eating popcorn in the Rays dugout during that game, giving the Red Sox some extra motivational fuel as they slugged their way to their series victory -- which was capped by their 6-5 victory Monday.
“I didn't even see it during the game,” Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said. “We were losing, so we were trying to get back in the game. But I saw it later and I was like, 'Damn, they were really doing that?' I mean, they felt comfortable. The next day, they came out and hit that grand slam, they were up 5-2. We just chipped, chipped, chipped away.”
Elsewhere in the baseball playoffs:
- The Atlanta Braves pushed the Milwaukee Brewers to the brink of elimination in the National League Division Series with a 3-0 victory Monday night. Joc Pederson did the offensive damage with his three-run pinch homer.
- The San Francisco Giants shoved the Los Angeles Dodgers to the edge with a 1-0 road victory, with Evan Longoria beating Max Scherzer with his fifth-inning homer. The Giants lead their NLDS 2-1.
- In the other ALDS, the Houston Astros hold a 2-1 edge over the Chicago White Sox. Monday’s game was rained out, so the big story was some White Sox players implying that the Astros were still stealing signs.
Astros manager Dusty Baker wasn’t about to let that pass.
“They're about the same runs, OPS and everything as we are -- well, actually, better on the road than we are at home,” Baker said “And I think they're actually better at home than they are on the road.
“So I don't have much response to that other than I was listening to Eric Clapton this morning, and he had a song, 'Before You Accuse Me (Take a Look at Yourself).' . . .You know what I mean? That's all I got to say.”
Oddly, White Sox manager Tony La Russa took a pass on this topic.
“I don't get into that stuff,” La Russa said. “I just don't get into it. And I try to realize this is America, and players can say what they want to, and I can say that I don't want to get into it if I want to. I think that they're a very good team, and they're tough to beat. That's what I think.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about postseason play:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The San Francisco Giants dipped into their bag of tricks all season long, defying the experts by winning the National League West. That glass slipper was supposed to shatter in the postseason, crumbling in front of the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers. But in a stadium so quiet you could hear a World Series reign coming to an end, the Giants’ magic carpet ride flew through the windy skies, defeating the Dodgers, 1-0, in front of 52,299 subdued fans, and taking a 2-to-1-game lead in the best-of-five NL Division Series. The Giants managed only three hits, none since the fifth inning, watched Max Scherzer utterly dominate them, and still got the last laugh. The Giants are just one victory away from returning to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2014 when they last won the World Series. Who would have thought that after winning a franchise-record 107 games during the regular season, the Giants would revert to old-school, and bring their Candlestick Park weather down to Chavez Ravine. There were 15 to 20-mph wind gusts throughout the game, hot-dog wrappers blowing in the outfield, long fly balls headed towards the seats knocked down to the ground.”
Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “It will be lost in the narrative, obscured by the LA’s own offensive futility, but in what may be the final start in Scherzer’s short and incredible tenure as a Dodger, he was masterful. There were no incredible defensive plays, because they weren’t necessary. The final tally: seven innings, four baserunners, 10 strikeouts. And one run. Four pitches down and away, three fouls and a swing-and-miss. Everything working perfectly, as it had all night. And then a single mistake, a few inches up, a few inches too far in. Too small of an error to be worth mattering to anyone, at anything, ever. His opponent, equally travelled, equally weathered, was ready. It was his 10th postseason home run, and his first in eight years. The wind tried to knock it down. It could not.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Albert Pujols was in the starting lineup in a postseason game for the first time since 2014 on Monday night, and in the process he became the oldest player in Dodgers history to start a postseason game. He's also the oldest player to start a postseason game at a position other than DH since Julio Franco started at first base for the Braves in Game 1 of the 2005 NLDS. He was 47. Pujols was in the lineup because he mashed lefties all season (.294/.336/.603) and because the Giants started southpaw Alex Wood. Sure enough, Pujols went 2 for 2 with two singles before being lifted for a pinch-runner. Franco (five times) and Pete Rose (four times) are the only players in history older than Pujols with multiple hits in a postseason game. The two hits in Game 3 were career postseason hits No. 91 and 92 for Pujols.”
Joon Lee, ESPN.com: “The crowds at Fenway have plenty of reasons for excitement. Coming into the season, the analytics group for the Boston Red Sox projected modest expectations for the 2021 team, a squad they believed could win around 86 games and compete for a wild-card slot. Instead, by the end of the first half, they were on pace to win 98. No other team in baseball tallied more comeback wins, who, in the process, re-calibrated expectations for the season. Still, Red Sox fans fumed at the trade deadline when the team added slugger Kyle Schwarber and reliever Hansel Robles but no additional reinforcements to the bullpen and rotation. By late September, after the Sox were swept by the Yankees then dropped two-of-three against the Baltimore Orioles, the pressure had risen again -- Boston needed a win in the final game of the season to clinch a spot in the wild-card game.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Tampa Bay Rays won't represent the Junior Circuit in the World Series this year: The team's defense of its 2020 American League championship is over. In the 2021 MLB playoffs, the Rays couldn't get past their division series showdown against the Boston Red Sox, an AL East rival they had managed to beat by eight games in the division standings during the regular season. No excuses losing to a wild-card team, although a particularly controversial call in Game 3 certainly didn't help Tampa Bay's cause before a tough Game 4 loss ended the series. The Rays are one of the best-run franchises in the game -- on the field, at least -- regularly winning with a low payroll and a sometimes surprising or even confounding combination of under-the-radar players who combine to be more than the sum of their parts. But now, with some young budding stars such as Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena added to the mix, Tampa Bay could prove to be an even more formidable squad in the years to come.”
MEGAPHONE
“Just truly special performances across the board. And on a weird night. In five years of playing here, I've never seen the weather and the wind like it was tonight. It was just really odd. It felt like we were kind of playing in San Francisco a little bit, more so than L.A. But just a great team win, it really was.”
Giants pitcher Alex Wood, on his team’s Game 3 victory.