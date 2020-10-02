Tipsheet: Reds, Brewers beat hasty retreat from postseason play

At least the Cardinals remain alive in postseason play.
They are somewhat battered -- the Slam Diego Padres pounded their bullpen into submission Thursday night – but they still get to play a showdown game Friday.
The Cincinnati Reds do not. The Milwaukee Brewers are done playing as well. These National League rivals went winless in their four games and got outscored 13-2.
The Reds had higher expectations for their first postseason trip in seven years. After all, this franchise went on an “all in” spending spree to add free-agent sluggers Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos to their offense.
They fell to the Braves 1-0 and 5-0. They became the first MLB team to lose a series without scoring a run.
“I’m very sad right now,” Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez said. “I never thought about losing two games here in Atlanta. I’ve been trusting my team for a long time. We did a really good job to make the playoffs. I thought we were going to have a better series here in Atlanta. But it is what it is. I think yesterday, we lost a lot of opportunities to score runs, and today, the same thing.”
The Reds have not won a playoff series since 1995, which adds context to the steady success the Cardinals have achieved over the years in a similar market.
"It's a bad feeling," Reds manager David Bell said. "There's no real words to make you feel better when you compete all year, you battle, you work year-round, you put everything you have into it, and you lose."
As for the Brewers, they backed into the playoffs with a losing record and arrived with realistic expectations. They had little chance against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers, so that freed them up to just play baseball.
Unfortunately, the Dodgers are much, much better at baseball. Clayton Kershaw rang up 13 strikeouts in a 3-0 victory to close out the Brewers in two games.
The Brewers were just glad to be in the playoffs again. They have been a resourceful bunch during the past few years.
“It was tough. You know, this whole year has been tough,” Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff said. “But I think the standard has kind of been set with going three years in a row to the playoffs. I think that's something we have to look at as a group, is that it has been three years in a row now, so this is the standard, and this is what we're going to strive for.”
Manager Craig Counsell has helped instill a winning culture with the Brew Crew. These guys aren’t always pretty, but they persist.
“I can say for myself and the guys, we never quit,” outfielder Christian Yelich said. “We gave it everything we had. We tried to find a way. It almost felt like we willed our way into the postseason.
“It obviously didn’t work out for us. Now, it’s the standard for the organization to be in the postseason, not to quit. ‘Couns’ talked about it after the game. We’ll be back. We’ll regroup. We learned a lot from this year.”'
As for the Cardinals, they can rest assured that the Dodgers are pulling for them to bounce back and upset the Padres.
Here is what folks are writing about this crazy postseason:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “It’s nearly two hours after the game Thursday, and even though the stands are empty at Petco Park, the city streets of San Diego are jumping – cars honking, horns tooting, and shouts of elation reverberating from the Gaslamp Quarter. No one wants to go home. Besides, who can sleep? The San Diego Padres fans, who spent the last two days watching their team fade quietly into the winter, witnessed the most incredible bolt of lightning they’ve ever seen, shaking the city like a tremor. It was Fernando Tatis Jr. And then it was Manny Machado. And then it was Wil Myers. And then it was Tatis again. And then it was Myers again. Three-run homer. Solo home run. Solo home run. Two-run home run. Two-run home run. It was perhaps the most pulsating, electrifying, exhilarating moment of time in the 16-year history of the ballpark.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “You're looking at the wrong thing. It's understandable. A bat goes flying in the air, end over end, propelled into the night in a fit of passion, and it inevitably draws every eye laid upon it. There is something magnetic about a bat flip, and the one Fernando Tatis Jr. unleashed Thursday night -- the night he introduced himself to baseball's postseason with his trademark vigor -- was oozing with polarity. After watching it once or twice or 500 times -- any number is acceptable, honestly -- make sure to check the side view. And at the first half-flip or so of the 3½ revolutions of the bat's ultimate journey, pause it, slow it down, scrub it at quarter speed. Look at Fernando Tatis Jr.'s eyes. For someone so jovial, so full of joie de vivre that it's practically infectious, there is another side of Tatis. It rarely reveals itself. It's not that he hides from it or subverts it. No. On the contrary, actually. He saves it for when he needs it. And as Tatis' San Diego Padres teetered on the verge of postseason elimination Thursday, out came the serious side of him -- the brooding one, beaming intensity, flirting with anger. This bat flip wasn't an expression of joy as much as a flying billboard to his teammates at whom he cast his glance. This, he was saying, is what we must be.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “This would be a good time to start taking seriously the Atlanta Braves, the team MLB designated as the matinee team the past two days (noon starts) that had lost 10 consecutive postseason series since 2001. In two days, even against one of the worst-hitting clubs of all time, the Braves redefined themselves as much more than a team that can mash. Thanks to homegrown starting pitchers Max Fried and Ian Anderson turning into the modern day Mathewson and McGinnity, and a deep bullpen behind them, Atlanta served notice it has the arms to do more than just get out of the first round for the first time since the roster included Julio Franco, who was born when Tris Speaker (born 1888) was still alive.”
Jon Tayler, FanGraphs: “Postseason baseball is supposed to be nonsense, a combination of drama and chaos that results in the best laid plans and prognostications of men and metrics being ruined with ease. Every now and then though, you get a game or series that plays out on the field the way it should on paper. Such was the case in Tampa, where the No. 1 seed Rays did as everyone expected and swept the eighth-seeded Blue Jays out of the way with a comfortable 8–2 win in Game 2 to advance to the Division Series. There was a chance, before things began, that the scrappy young Jays could maybe steal one off the Rays and force things to a winner-take-all Game 3. But the deck was arranged so heavily in Tampa’s favor that those odds were low from the start and plunged as it went on. The Rays had a better and more flexible lineup. They had a better rotation. They had a better and deeper bullpen. They had a better defense that was always in the right spot at the right time. They had home field advantage (for whatever that’s worth when the official attendance is just the few dozen Rays employees and team family members who were sitting in an otherwise empty Tropicana Field). Toronto’s best selling point was that anything can and often does happen in a short series, and the Rays snuffed that out so quickly that, by the time the third inning of Game 2 rolled around, it was hard to see how anyone at all had talked themselves into a Jays upset.”
Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “Ultimately, Cleveland lost the small-sample series (and a record 10th consecutive postseason elimination game) because [Shane] Bieber had his worst start of 2020, Brad Hand blew his first save of the season, and [James] Karinchak coughed up his second career home run. The Yankees won because Gerrit Cole dominated, the lineup slugged seven homers, and [Gio] Urshela had the game of his life. The team that was expected to pitch well didn’t deliver, and the team that was expected to hit well lived up to its Bronx Bomber billing.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “The Yankees didn’t fool me when they went in a 5-15 rut and people were joking that the Blue Jays are the best team in New York. They didn’t fool me when they went 2-8 against the first-place Rays or when they barely clung to second place in the division in the season’s final days. So no, they’re not fooling me now. The Yankees are the favorites in this ALDS that begins Monday … and in the American League, in general. Don’t take this as criticism of the Rays. Far from it. They play with an edge, they play as a team and they have -- in the immortal words of Kevin Cash – ‘a whole damn stable of guys who throw 98 mph.’ They have what it takes to go the distance (and I hope they do). But I’ll be darned if I’m going to sit here and let anybody label the New York Yankees an ‘underdog’ against the Tampa Bay Rays. Nope. Not happening. The results of a season that was 37 percent as long as the norm aren’t enough to make me forget what the projections said about the Yankees going into the year or how we should view them moving forward.”
MEGAPHONE
"When we take a step back and reflect on the season, there's no doubt that moving forward, knowing that feeling and knowing what it takes, the amount of effort and teamwork and care, tasting that success is going to go a long way moving forward. It's difficult to have a perspective right now, but I think once we get some time, we'll look back and know that that's going to be helpful moving forward."
Reds manager David Bell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!