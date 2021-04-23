Tipsheet: Reds come to town with battered bullpen

Gabe Lacques , USA Today: “The Oakland Athletics have lived an entire season in less than a month. A franchise notorious for slow starts and hot streaks compressed that lifestyle into a record-setting 20-day stretch during which it made history – becoming the first team to lose its first six games and then win 11 in a row at any point in the season, according to STATS, Inc. That the A's endured that low and enjoyed that high in nearly consecutive fashion – they beat the Dodgers for their first win on April 7, lost the next day to Houston and haven't lost since – is enough to make any manager's head spin.”

Zach Kram, The Ringer: “The typical MLB team offers little incentive to scrutinize the standings throughout April. Or through most of May, for that matter—there’s a reason Memorial Day acts as a sort of unofficial marker to start taking them seriously, given the length of a 162-game season. But this year, even this early, there is one very good reason to track the standings daily: the Dodgers’ chase to break the all-time record of 116 wins . . . the Dodgers have the best chance of any team in recent memory to challenge the record. Mainly, they were on pace in the shortened 2020 season, with a 43-17 record that translates to 116 wins over 162 games, and seemed only to improve their roster in the offseason. And indeed, through 18 games, one-ninth of the regular season, they’re not just on pace but ahead of it, with a 14-4 record that translates to 126 wins. Even in this small sliver of the season, the Dodgers have demonstrated their dominance in all facets of the game. The offense is built on patience and power; the team ranks first in the majors in walk rate and third in isolated power, and ranks fourth in runs per game (second in the National League). All of the team’s most-used position players are crushing the ball, giving the Dodgers the deepest lineup in the majors.”