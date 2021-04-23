Tipsheet: Reds come to town with battered bullpen

Like the Cardinals, the Cincinnati Reds have enjoyed strong starting pitching lately.
But while the Cardinals are struggling offensively coming into this weekend series, the Reds arrive for the National League Central showdown with their bullpen in disarray.
Reds relievers walked 17 batters and allowed 22 runs during a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this week. The bullpen allowed 12 runs in Thursday’s 14-11 loss, which ran the Reds’ losing streak to four games.
“Unfortunately it was just a tough series for the boys because we had a very, very realistic chance of winning all three of those games,” Reds reliever Sean Doolittle told reporters. “We ended up getting swept. That’s tough."
Amir Garrett has had an especially bad time.
Last season he struck out 26 batters in 18 1/3 innings during his 21 relief appearances. But the 6-foot-5 hurler developed forearm issues during the spring and he has struggled to gain his pitching feel this season.
He has allowed nine runs on nine hits (including three homers) and seven walks during his five innings of work.
"It stinks right now," Garrett told reporters via a video conference. "It’s embarrassing that I’m pitching like this because I’m way better than this. I’m way better than this. I’m going to go home, watch some video, just continue to work and that’s all I’m going to do. Come ready for tomorrow and the next day after that."
Garrett allowed a three-run lead to vanish Wednesday during an 8-5, 10-inning loss to the Diamondbacks. He was tagged for a blown save in that game as well as the loss in the previous game after allowing two runs.
"“I’ll tell you right now it’s a very tough time for me,” Garrett said. “Nothing is clicking right now. But I’m still as confident as ever. I’m still staying positive is the main thing. It is April 21 or whatever. My teammates are going to need me to turn it around and turn it around quick.
“These last two games should’ve been ballgames we should have won. By my play on the field, I didn’t allow us to get that. I put them on my shoulders, man. These last two games were on me. They were 100 percent on me.”
While he feels back to full strength, he has yet to regain his form. Left-handed hitters are batting .444 against him this season with five walks.
“I feel good,” Garrett said. “My slider is not worth anything right now," Garrett said. "I’m falling behind in counts. I think it’s me not trusting my abilities right now at the moment. Like I said, that can be fixed. It can take a day for it to be fixed. All I've got to do is get that one clean one out of the way and it’s going to be a domino effect from there.”
Reds manager David Bell will give Garrett an opportunity to work through his issues.
"Amir's going to continue to pitch.” Bell told reporters. “He's going to pitch in important spots," Bell said. "He's still a very good pitcher. Amir's going to be fine. He's going through a spot where he's just not as sharp as we've seen him.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Could Max Scherzer be the next Justin Verlander? No, we’re not talking about their careers; both pitchers have already established themselves as future Hall of Famers, picking up multiple Cy Youngs and a World Series ring apiece. But just as the Astros’ 2017 trade for Verlander will long be remembered as one of the best in-season acquisitions in baseball history, might Scherzer have a similar impact a few months from now? Nobody is counting the Nationals out after 16 games, especially not in a National League East separated by only a few games from top to bottom. But Washington’s injury woes -- Juan Soto and Stephen Strasburg are both on the injured list -- and underperforming rotation have some wondering if the Nationals would look to deal Scherzer this summer if the season went awry.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Over the winter the Rays spent money on starting pitching, which is not something they do often. From 2013-19, they signed only two free-agent starters to major league contracts: Nathan Eovaldi in Feb. 2017 (one year, $2 million) and Charlie Morton in Dec. 2018 (two years, $30 million). Tampa typically develops or trades for arms. Spending money is not the Rays' thing. This past offseason the Rays signed four free agents with considerable starting experience to one-year major-league contracts: Chris Archer ($6.5 million), Michael Wacha ($3 million), Rich Hill ($2.5 million), and Collin McHugh ($1.8 million). Tampa let Morton walk and traded Blake Snell, and opted to spread the wealth around and bring in as many potential sources of innings as possible . . . After the unusual pandemic season, investing in quantity was a sound strategy. Teams will have to monitor workloads as pitchers come off a truncated season, and the more potential innings-eaters you have, the better. The Rays aren't looking for 180 innings each from those guys. They'll be perfectly happy with 100-120 good innings apiece. Anything more than that is gravy.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The Oakland Athletics have lived an entire season in less than a month. A franchise notorious for slow starts and hot streaks compressed that lifestyle into a record-setting 20-day stretch during which it made history – becoming the first team to lose its first six games and then win 11 in a row at any point in the season, according to STATS, Inc. That the A's endured that low and enjoyed that high in nearly consecutive fashion – they beat the Dodgers for their first win on April 7, lost the next day to Houston and haven't lost since – is enough to make any manager's head spin.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Kenley Jansen reached 97 mph, threw his cutter in the mid-90s and featured some wipeout sliders in a save against the Mariners on Tuesday. One of his longtime catchers, Austin Barnes, admitted that it has been ‘a couple years’ since Jansen's stuff popped like that. If he has suddenly rediscovered his 2017 form, who can possibly beat the Dodgers?”
Zach Kram, The Ringer: “The typical MLB team offers little incentive to scrutinize the standings throughout April. Or through most of May, for that matter—there’s a reason Memorial Day acts as a sort of unofficial marker to start taking them seriously, given the length of a 162-game season. But this year, even this early, there is one very good reason to track the standings daily: the Dodgers’ chase to break the all-time record of 116 wins . . . the Dodgers have the best chance of any team in recent memory to challenge the record. Mainly, they were on pace in the shortened 2020 season, with a 43-17 record that translates to 116 wins over 162 games, and seemed only to improve their roster in the offseason. And indeed, through 18 games, one-ninth of the regular season, they’re not just on pace but ahead of it, with a 14-4 record that translates to 126 wins. Even in this small sliver of the season, the Dodgers have demonstrated their dominance in all facets of the game. The offense is built on patience and power; the team ranks first in the majors in walk rate and third in isolated power, and ranks fourth in runs per game (second in the National League). All of the team’s most-used position players are crushing the ball, giving the Dodgers the deepest lineup in the majors.”