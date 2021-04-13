Tipsheet: Reds exploit enviable outfield depth while starting fast

While Cardinals manager Mike Shildt tries to squeeze offense from his inexperienced outfield this season, Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell has surplus offense to deploy in his pasture.
That’s one reason why the Reds are rolling with a 7-3 start while the Cardinals are sputtering.
Take a look at the Reds outfield:
- Nick Castellanos: Yadier Molina’s buddy has posted a 1.056 on-base plus slugging percentage so far this season. He has two doubles, a triple, four homers and seven RBIs.
- Nick Senzel: His long-awaited breakout might be happening. He is batting .296 with a .406 on-base percentage and nine runs scored in 10 games.
- Jesse Winkler: He is 8-for-16 this season with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. Last season he posted a .932 OPS and a .544 slugging percentage.
- Tyler Naquin: With Winkler battling an illness early on, he made the most of his at-bats by delivering a .290/.389/.806 slash line.
- Aristes Aquino: He has a double, two homers and three RBIs in 12 at bats this season. This is not a fluke, since he posted an .804 OPS in the spring. You may recall that Aquino enjoyed a startling power surge in 2019 while hitting 19 homers in 205 at bats.
“We have four outfielders that are playing a lot and really well and we have another outfielder with Aquino that I’d like to be getting more playing time to because he’s in a really good place offensively,” manager David Bell said. “It’s a challenge, but we’ll get through it and make the most of it. It’s definitely a positive.”
Outfielder Shogo Akiyama, who had a .357 on-base percentage last season, is working his way back from a hamstring strain.
“He’s hitting, he’s doing everything,” Bell said. “We’ll have him back early May.”
Maybe the Reds will have to trade an outfielder to alleviate this logjam. Tipsheet can think of at least one National League that could use another bat out there.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “Here are some names of baseball men you might be excited to watch this year: Ketel Marte, Tim Anderson, Eloy Jiménez, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Kevin Kiermaier, James Paxton, Miguel Cabrera, Cody Bellinger, FERNANDO FREAKING TATIS JR. Add in Mike Soroka, Sixto Sánchez, Kyle Lewis, George Springer, Zac Gallen and you’ve got what could be a shortlist of All-Star contenders or potential profile subjects. Instead, it’s a tour of players who have either hit the injured list already or are still out after sustaining spring training injuries or suffered recent setbacks. Does that feel like a lot? It feels like a lot. Including players sidelined for COVID-19 protocols — which skews the injury numbers a little, but is certainly part of the baseball viewing experience this year — 62 players were put on the IL in the first 10 days after the 2021 opening day. In 2019, that number was 26.”
Jesse Yomtov, USA Today: “It's a very small sample size, but perhaps it's not too early in the 2021 Major League Baseball season to start reading into everything. While the Dodgers and Padres burst out of the gates as expected, other presumed contenders such as the Yankees, Rays and Mets have stumbled. Meanwhile, the Angels and Reds have vastly outperformed preseason predictions and the Astros are cementing themselves as a team to fear in the American League.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Boston's pitching has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball so far, and the rookie [Garret] Whitlock looks like the real deal, throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings after being plucked from the Yankees, of all teams, in the Rule 5 Draft.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “I had the Cubs finishing second in NL Central heading into the season and they look awful. I'd have them fourth if I could redo my preseason predictions. Yes, based upon only nine games. I don't think it's an overreaction because I had spots 1-4 in the Central really close coming in and the other three teams just look much better.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “Unfortunately for the A’s, [Trevor] Rosenthal is hardly the only one of their hurlers on the IL. Righty Mike Fiers, expected to be part of the rotation, was slowed by back stiffness and inflammation in his right hip during spring training; he’s been building up his pitch count via simulated games at the A’s alternate site. Lefty A.J. Puk, who lost out for a rotation job in Fiers’ absence, suffered a biceps strain last week during his first outing of the season and will miss more than the minimum 10 days. Righty Burch Smith suffered a groin strain after making two appearances and will apparently miss significant time, and lefty Reymin Guduan sprained his left thumb after making three appearances. Somehow the A’s, who have made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, will make do amid the injuries as always, but having to dig themselves an early hole won’t make their jobs any easier.”
Kirby McDaniel, ESPN.com: “If healthy, I'd very slightly rather have [Stephen] Strasburg over Max Scherzer, but that's the rub. Strasburg isn't always healthy: He missed almost the entire 2020 season with surgery for carpal tunnel, then had a nagging calf injury this spring before looking solid in his first regular-season start. If Strasburg's playoff run in 2019 wasn't so incredible (36.1 innings, 1.98 ERA, 2.38 xFIP) then I'd just take the certainty of Scherzer, but the upside is too much to pass on.”
MEGAPHONE
“We didn’t deal with this last year and feel very fortunate in that way. You’re worried about the health and well-being of others and I think it hits home every time my phone rings and it's one of the docs or trainers. Your heart stings. And we’re trying to win ballgames, too.”
Cubs manager David Ross, on his team’s COVID-19 outbreak.