Tipsheet: Reds exploit enviable outfield depth while starting fast

Jesse Yomtov, USA Today: “It's a very small sample size, but perhaps it's not too early in the 2021 Major League Baseball season to start reading into everything. While the Dodgers and Padres burst out of the gates as expected, other presumed contenders such as the Yankees, Rays and Mets have stumbled. Meanwhile, the Angels and Reds have vastly outperformed preseason predictions and the Astros are cementing themselves as a team to fear in the American League.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Boston's pitching has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball so far, and the rookie [Garret] Whitlock looks like the real deal, throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings after being plucked from the Yankees, of all teams, in the Rule 5 Draft.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “I had the Cubs finishing second in NL Central heading into the season and they look awful. I'd have them fourth if I could redo my preseason predictions. Yes, based upon only nine games. I don't think it's an overreaction because I had spots 1-4 in the Central really close coming in and the other three teams just look much better.”