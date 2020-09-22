Tipsheet: Reds feel the magic, zero in on playoff berth

The Cincinnati Reds are oozing confidence these days. Ever since the Cardinals revived them with that timely 10-5 gift on Sept. 13, the Reds started believing they could salvage their frustrating season.
The started realizing they could realize their potential as the National League Central’s breakout team.
They beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Monday to open their crucial three-game series. They have won eight of their last nine games to climb over .500 for the first time since Opening Day.
After suffering six straight losing seasons, the Reds can reach out and touch a berth in the expanded playoff bracket.
It’s a very good feeling.
“To see these guys rise up to the occasion and see the passion and joy that we’re playing with right now, it’s been a lot of fun,” Reds infielder Mike Moustakas said. “We’ve still got some games left. We still have a fight ahead of us. We have to go out there and take care of business tomorrow."
The Reds have their starting pitching to do just that. Sonny Gray is back from the injured list and ready to pitch Tuesday against the Brewers. Then Trevor Bauer will start Wednesday’s game.
Moustakas has been there, done that in postseason play. He went to two World Series with the Kansas City Royals, helping win one of them, and he played in the NLCS with the Brewers.
But many of the other Reds are new to this excitement.
"Man, these games are fun and stressful. I haven’t been in games like this probably since college. Some of the best times of my life," Reds catcher Curt Casali said. "Being in the playoff race is something that I haven’t experienced yet as a major league baseball player, and it’s something that I can’t describe. The nerves are back. It just makes me really sad that the fans in Cincinnati can’t see this right now, because I’ve been dying to play in front of them."
Elsewhere in the playoff chase, the Cardinals suffered still another offensive no-show, this time at Kansas City. Royals manager Mike Matheny worked the game like it was Game 7 in the playoffs, rolling out power reliever after power reliever to make sure he defeated his former team.
The Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants joined the Cardinals and Brewers as losers Monday, so the NL playoff “race” remains wide open.
“We’ve got to win,” Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said. “These are games that we’ve got to win, especially today. … There are teams right on us. They’re creeping on us fast. We have six games to get in there and get going.”
Here is what folks have been writing about the playoff chase:
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: “The Reds and Brewers opened a series that should play a huge role in determining the eighth seed in the National League. Entering Monday, Milwaukee’s playoff odds sat at slightly better than a coin flip (57.7%) and Cincinnati’s sat at almost exactly a coin flip (51.3%), but the next few days should swing both of those significantly. First up? A boost for the Reds, who beat the Brewers, 6–3, on the strength of a solid pitching performance from Luis Castillo and a three-run eighth-inning homer from Mike Moustakas.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today.com: “The Reds hope to align their top three starters – Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray, and, on short rest, Trevor Bauer – to seize control of a playoff berth. As for the Giants? Our final .500 team in the derby will root against a sweep in the Reds-Brewers series, play seven with the Rockies and Padres and pray that their inferior division record – currently 15-17 – doesn’t sink them.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “They’re doing it again under manager Craig Counsell. Over the previous three years, Milwaukee was the best team in baseball at outperforming its expected record (+14 wins), the best team in one-run games (85–59) and the best team in the NL in September (56–26)–all while playing just one meaningless game. (Milwaukee was eliminated in Game 161 in 2017, clinched the NL Central title in Game 163 the next year, and sealed the wild card in Game 162 last year.) The Brewers live on the razor’s edge, and this year is no different.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It's a totally different situation than the Phillies and Cardinals, but the Giants won three World Series titles in even years in the 2010s. In 2010, they took down the mighty Phillies in the NLCS. In 2012, they came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the NLCS and then swept the heavily-favored Tigers in the World Series. In 2014, they were the second NL wild card. There are only a few holdovers, but if someone is gonna wreak havoc as the seven or eight seed, wouldn't it be the Giants in an even year?”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The Dodgers are on the cusp of clinching their eighth consecutive National League West title. In the divisional era (since 1969), only the Braves (14) and Yankees (9) have had longer streaks. Here’s a Dodgers pitcher to keep an eye on: right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who struck out 10 Rockies hitters over five innings Sunday. In seven starts this year, he’s allowed five earned runs over 35 2/3 innings, good for a 1.26 ERA.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Reds are the team the Dodgers don't want to face in the best-of-three first round, even though they're hitting just .212. Bauer and Castillo can shut down any lineup and send even the Dodgers home early. The Brewers also struggle at the plate, but they suddenly have a formidable one-two punch, as well, in Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, plus the one-two bullpen punch of Devin Williams and Josh Hader.”
MEGAPHONE
"I put Yu (Darvish) in a tough spot, I put him in a bad spot. I put the team in a bad spot there. And I guess you've got to learn from it and move on. I think, obviously, it's not the ideal way to learn from it. But you know what? I think that can take a lot of different punches."
Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber, after manager David Ross yanked him from Sunday’s game for committing a fielding lapse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!