Tipsheet: Reds feel the magic, zero in on playoff berth

The Cincinnati Reds are oozing confidence these days. Ever since the Cardinals revived them with that timely 10-5 gift on Sept. 13, the Reds started believing they could salvage their frustrating season.

The started realizing they could realize their potential as the National League Central’s breakout team.

They beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Monday to open their crucial three-game series. They have won eight of their last nine games to climb over .500 for the first time since Opening Day.

After suffering six straight losing seasons, the Reds can reach out and touch a berth in the expanded playoff bracket.

It’s a very good feeling.

“To see these guys rise up to the occasion and see the passion and joy that we’re playing with right now, it’s been a lot of fun,” Reds infielder Mike Moustakas said. “We’ve still got some games left. We still have a fight ahead of us. We have to go out there and take care of business tomorrow."

The Reds have their starting pitching to do just that. Sonny Gray is back from the injured list and ready to pitch Tuesday against the Brewers. Then Trevor Bauer will start Wednesday’s game.