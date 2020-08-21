Tipsheet: Reds hand Cardinals victory with epic bullpen failure

There are tough losses, then there are jolting nightmares like the one the Reds endured Thursday night.
They had a 4-2 victory in hand when closer Raisel Iglesias imploded. He checked all the failure boxes:
- Hit Brad Miller with a pitch.
- Walked Tyler O’Neill.
- Allowed Dexter Fowler’s sharp single to right.
- Deflected Yadier Molina’s potential double-play grounder with his glove, turning the play into a RBI infield single.
- Balked home a run.
Whew! It’s really hard to do so many different things wrong in one appearance, but Iglesias pulled it off. That meltdown forced Reds manager David Bell to deploy a fifth infielder against Kolten Wong and pull everybody in for a play at the plate.
Wong hit a fly ball over the top of that defensive alignment against reliever Nate Jones to win the game.
Why did Bell stick with Iglesias so long?
“Right from the beginning, I could tell he wasn’t completely sharp,” Bell told reporters. “And to his credit, he kind of bounced back and was throwing strikes. As long as he was throwing strikes, I was OK with it.”
Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray could only watch in horror as the game got away.
“That ball that hits off of Iggy’s glove -- that’s just a reaction play,” Gray told reporters. “It’s, ‘Aw, man.’ It’s one of those things that didn’t go our way. It’s hard to not touch that ball. And it just spiraled out of control for us.
“Iggy has done great. He’s been such a huge part of the ninth inning for us and has done an incredible job. Tonight was just one of those nights that didn’t go our way there at the end.”
Bell turned the page on the loss – his team’s fifth in seven games – and gave Iglesias a vote of confidence.
“Raisel is going to be fine,” Bell said. “He’s going to bounce back from this. He did everything he could to stay ready during this break.”
The Reds slid to 10-13 in this abbreviated season. As noted in the previous Tipsheet, they could be on the prowl for relief pitching before the trade deadline.
In this abbreviated season they can't afford to give away many more victories.
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “One baseball-related consequence of the COVID-19 crisis is that the approaching trade deadline has more uncertainty than any deadline that has come before -- so much uncertainty, in fact, that as the end-of-the-month deadline creeps closer, our traditional dichotomy of 'buyer' and 'seller' doesn't seem to hold up. Instead, as you apply all the factors of uncertainty to possible deals, you come away thinking that the likely outcome of this year's deadline will be complete transactional paralysis. Does that mean we won't see any trades? That could turn out to be exactly what happens, beyond the inevitable bottom-of-the-roster swap or two. Still, a trade market like this could present opportunities for an enterprising general manager, especially if he is backed by an owner who isn't scared stiff by the ugly financial fallout from the pandemic. In other words, maybe we will be pleasantly surprised by a splashy trade or two, even if matching up clubs right now inspires a bout of vertigo.”
Collin Whitchurch, Baseball Prospectus: “(Javier) Báez has long been one of the most exciting players in baseball, and his MVP-contending peak two seasons ago showed he was more than just that. Báez’s success has always come in spite of a swing-happy approach and an allergy to walks. His success has been thanks, in part, to contact rates that, while not otherworldly, were regularly better than average. But this season, he’s making about four percent less contact on average. It’s not a huge change, but with his approach, it has made a difference . . . It’s not just the strikeouts nor the lack of walks, as when Báez makes contact it’s generally going on the ground (57.4 percent groundball rate compared to a career rate of 46.8 percent). The Cubs are doing just fine without Báez producing at the moment, but some expected regression from the pitching staff means it remains important they get their superstar back to his superstar heights for the stretch run and the playoffs. The small sample size means he probably will, but the short season means there isn’t much time left for him to do it.”
Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “The Houston Astros took another hit Wednesday afternoon with the news that young slugger Yordan Alvarez, last year’s unanimous American League Rookie of the Year, would miss the rest of the 2020 season due to knee surgery. For the Astros, winners of 107 games in 2019, it represents the latest downgrade to the roster that was just one win away from winning the World Series last October . . . While the team is hardly lacking for offense, currently ranking third in the AL in runs scored, the loss of Alvarez is an extra limit on its offensive upside. The 2019 Astros were a phenomenally talented roster, but they’ve lost Gerrit Cole to free agency, and in addition to Alvarez, are also down Justin Verlander, Roberto Osuna, Jose Urquidy, Brad Peacock, and Aledmys Díaz (along with a few others) due to injury, and not all of those players are expected to return this season. That presents the team with a problem, at least in terms of winning another division crown. This season is a sprint and unlike last year, Houston hasn’t spent August casually sitting on a comfortable AL West lead.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Houston is now without their two best left-handed hitters (Alvarez and Michael Brantley), their best all-around player (Alex Bregman), their ace (Verlander), their closer (Osuna), and a small army of depth arms. Pitching injuries are way up early this season, likely due to the unusual nature of the shutdown, and few teams have been hit as hard as the Astros . . . the absences of Alvarez, Brantley, and Bregman are glaring. The Aug. 31 trade deadline is 11 days away and even though those three sluggers are hurt, the Astros figure to prioritize pitching help. Brantley will return fairly soon and unless Bregman's injury is more severe than initially believed, he will return eventually as well. Since falling to 7-10 on Aug. 11, the Astros have won seven straight games to inch to within 2 1/2 games of the AL West leading Athletics.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “That the Baltimore Orioles will not lose 100 games for a third consecutive season was initially a matter of course. You can’t lose 100, after all, if you only play 60. So, this pandemic-shortened season seemed almost a merciful offering to a franchise that made no significant upgrades after losing a staggering 115 games in 2018, followed by 108 more losses in 2019. Yet among the more unscripted elements of this strange Major League Baseball season is that a nearly identical group of itinerant castoffs that made Camden Yards a hospitable place for visitors in recent years has suddenly learned how to stop the bleeding. And, more often than not, punch back . . . Certainly, the Orioles’ rebuild has a long way to go; heck, the teardown still isn’t complete. Through two dozen games this year, though, the Orioles have shown that misery doesn’t have to be permanent, that situations can change quickly even without material improvements to the core.”
MEGAPHONE
“We have a lot of guys who have come here from other places and been taken off 40-man rosters. That’s a tough pill to swallow for a major league player, when a team removes you from the roster and start all over and hopefully get claimed. A lot of our lineup and a lot of our bullpen, that’s happened to, and I think that makes them tough. I think a lot of these guys grew a lot last year.”
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, on his merry band of castoffs.
