Tipsheet: Reds hand Cardinals victory with epic bullpen failure

“That ball that hits off of Iggy’s glove -- that’s just a reaction play,” Gray told reporters. “It’s, ‘Aw, man.’ It’s one of those things that didn’t go our way. It’s hard to not touch that ball. And it just spiraled out of control for us.

“Iggy has done great. He’s been such a huge part of the ninth inning for us and has done an incredible job. Tonight was just one of those nights that didn’t go our way there at the end.”

Bell turned the page on the loss – his team’s fifth in seven games – and gave Iglesias a vote of confidence.

“Raisel is going to be fine,” Bell said. “He’s going to bounce back from this. He did everything he could to stay ready during this break.”

The Reds slid to 10-13 in this abbreviated season. As noted in the previous Tipsheet, they could be on the prowl for relief pitching before the trade deadline.

In this abbreviated season they can't afford to give away many more victories.

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime: