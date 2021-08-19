Tipsheet: Reds, Padres refuse to pull away from Cardinals in wild card race

Shaker Samman, Baseball Prospectus: “It’s been a dizzying plunge for New York, which was four games up on the division as recently as July 31, when it sat at 55-48. But after a stretch that’s seen the Mets drop 12 of their last 16, buoyed only by a sweep of the tanking Nationals and a token win over the Marlins, their playoff hopes have gone from near certainty to a distant dream. Coming into Tuesday’s loss, the Mets held just a 28.6 percent chance of reaching the postseason per PECOTA—a number that will likely only decrease as New York moves through its schedule, with another series with the Dodgers and Giants awaiting them after wrapping this current trip to San Francisco . . . Jacob DeGrom likely isn’t coming back this year, deadline acquisition Javy Báez is really leaning into being a Met (he hit .171/.216/.343 before landing on the IL), and every other Mets batter takes turns being the one who can hit on any given night while the rest take it easy . . . There’s still a stretch of 14 straight winnable games waiting for the Mets on the other side of this murderers’ row, but look deep within yourselves and ask: Do you really trust the New York Mets to perform in September with their season on the line?”