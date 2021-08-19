Tipsheet: Reds, Padres refuse to pull away from Cardinals in wild card race

The San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds refuse to let the Cardinals fall out of the wild card race.
The Padres capped a miserable 1-6 road trip with a 7-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies Wednesday. They also lost newly-signed pitcher Jake Arrieta to a hamstring strain.
“We’re pissed off, frustrated,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “Those can be good things. Are we in the right frame? Yeah, absolutely. An edgy, upset group, I think that’s a good thing going down the stretch.”
The Reds lost back-to-back games 2-1 and 7-1 to the tanking Chicago Cubs, who had lost 12 games in a row and 15 of their previous 17.
“We should have won this series,” Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle said. "It’s tough losing any series right now To put ourselves in that spot really sucks. That’s all there is to it."
So the Cardinals remain within four games of the Padres for second wild card slot despite suffering their painful come-from-ahead 6-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds are ahead of the Cardinals, 1½ games back of the Padres.
Somebody named Adrian Sampson came up from Triple-A Iowa to throttle Reds Wednesday. Savvy veteran Kyle Hendricks did a job on them Tuesday.
"Every game takes our best,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I separate both of these games, two totally different games. Last night, Hendricks was tough against us. Today, [Sampson] pitched a good game against us. He used his fastball inside, had movement inside.
“We just weren’t able to get any hits. We weren’t able to get anything going. He did a real nice job against the top of our order. That was really the story of the game right there. Then Tyler got off to a tough start."
Meanwhile the makeshift Cubs batting order worked over Mahle.
“They were getting a lot of hits, stringing them together,” Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin said. “They were getting hits when they counted for sure. We’re a dangerous lineup as well. It’s one of those days, man, one of those days.”
Overall, the Reds have lost six of their last 10 games. Jesse Winker has landed on the injured list. Fans want Eugenio Suarez (hitting .172) and Mike Moustakas (.216) benched.
But Naquin didn’t see anything overly concerning about the back-to-back losses to the Cubs.
“It’s two days,” he said. “We play 162 of these things. It’s just two days.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Fresh off his 2000th hit, [Joey] Votto is in the middle of a resurgence, and he's making a solid, perhaps overwhelming Hall case for himself. He’s having his best year since 2017, with his third-highest slugging percentage (.575). The one prize that has eluded him is postseason success: Not only has he not won a World Series, he’s never even won a playoff series. (He’s 0-4.) The Joey Votto Appreciation Society has never been more powerful than it is right now. He could make this whole season his.”
Shaker Samman, Baseball Prospectus: “It’s been a dizzying plunge for New York, which was four games up on the division as recently as July 31, when it sat at 55-48. But after a stretch that’s seen the Mets drop 12 of their last 16, buoyed only by a sweep of the tanking Nationals and a token win over the Marlins, their playoff hopes have gone from near certainty to a distant dream. Coming into Tuesday’s loss, the Mets held just a 28.6 percent chance of reaching the postseason per PECOTA—a number that will likely only decrease as New York moves through its schedule, with another series with the Dodgers and Giants awaiting them after wrapping this current trip to San Francisco . . . Jacob DeGrom likely isn’t coming back this year, deadline acquisition Javy Báez is really leaning into being a Met (he hit .171/.216/.343 before landing on the IL), and every other Mets batter takes turns being the one who can hit on any given night while the rest take it easy . . . There’s still a stretch of 14 straight winnable games waiting for the Mets on the other side of this murderers’ row, but look deep within yourselves and ask: Do you really trust the New York Mets to perform in September with their season on the line?”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The Rays currently have 17 pitchers on the injured list, including Jeffrey Springs, who underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn right ACL on Monday; Matt Wisler, who’s dealing with inflammation in his right middle finger; Pete Fairbanks and Ryan Thompson, who are both out with shoulder inflammation; and J.P. Feyereisen, who’s down with biceps tendinitis. Throw in the since-traded Diego Castillo, and the Rays are currently without six of their top eight relievers in terms of total appearances, and five of their top eight (all but Feyereisen) in terms of WAR. All but Springs (and Castillo) are expected to return by the end of the month, but it’s not unreasonable for the Rays to seek out additional depth. Hence the signing of the 36-year-old [David] Robertson, who spent over a decade bedeviling the Rays as a member of the Yankees’ and White Sox’s bullpen from 2008-18, and was one of the top relievers in all of baseball.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Before the season, the easily identifiable weak point for the Yankees was health track record. A chunk of their starting rotation and several key cogs in their lineup had struggled to stay on the field. And, well, that certainly played a role in their sluggish first half. By the calculations at Baseball Prospectus, the Yankees have lost the third-most projected production to injury of any team this year (behind only the Dodgers and Mets). Long-term absences for first baseman Luke Voit, and outfielders Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier forced them into scenarios where they were starting guys they had foreseen as minor-league depth or waiver wire fodder — including but not limited to Greg Allen, Chris Gittens, Estevan Florial, Ryan LaMarre and Jonathan Davis. Another emergency outfield option who is totally a real person, Trey Amburgey, didn’t make it through two full games before he, too, got hurt. Injuries and offensive underperformance settled over the team like a malaise. At the All-Star break, the preseason AL favorites had sunk to +2000 long shots to win the World Series at BetMGM. That desperation also arguably inspired Brian Cashman’s dramatic trade deadline overhaul. Acquiring Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo, currently working his way back from COVID-19 infection, gives them an abundance of choice at first base and in the outfield.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “It will be interesting to see how Aaron Boone manages things when Anthony Rizzo returns from the COVID-19 IL. Rizzo has been out since Aug. 7, and he took batting practice between games, his first time doing that since he landed on the IL. Rizzo said he felt the effects of the coronavirus while in quarantine . . . When he does return, Rizzo will see Voit back in the lineup. Voit returned from the injured list on Aug. 8, and he has hit .243/.317/.486 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games.”