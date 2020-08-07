Tipsheet: Reds struggle with power outages, bullpen struggles

Look at the bright side: The pandemic-depleted Cardinals are five games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds in the loss column.
So there's that.
Many, many experts picked the rebuild Reds to win the National League Central. Their starting rotation is impressive and their offense was fortified during the franchise's $166 million offseason spending spree.
But their hitting has run hot and cold and their bullpen imploded, so they fell back into the NL pack with a 5-8 start.
“I think you have a good idea of what it’s going to take to make the playoffs,” Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart said. “I can’t speak for anybody else but myself, but I’ve looked at them numerous times. I know where we are. I know where we have to go to get where we want to be. It’s tough. It’s been a tough start.”
The Reds have delivered some impressive power surges, but they have not sustained their attack.
"Just as much as they say that hitting is contagious, I think the opposite is true," Barnhart said.
“Keep playing them, keep giving them at-bats and stay with it. That's all you can do,” manager David Bell said. “We love our players. There's no question we have to score runs and play better in every way and we will. I believe that, we all believe that, we just keep going out and playing.”
For now, Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams is staying the course with a roster he likes.
“I have not wavered in my belief that we have the best team in our division,” he said. “The results haven’t converted yet, but we have all the confidence in the world that we’ve got a good team. We know time is of the essence. I believe these guys will get hot real soon and start playing up to their potential.”
MLB.com and the Cincinnati Enquirer offer up some bleak numbers for the Reds:
- They are in the midst of a 23-inning scoreless streak.
- They last time they had back-to-back hits was the sixth inning of Monday’s game.
- They have only eight hits during that span.
- Overall the Reds are batting .198, which ranks 28th.
- The bullpen ranks 29th with a 7.65 ERA. It has allowed 11 homers and blown three saves.
- Relievers have issued 12 walks in 16 2/3 innings over the last six games.
“Our team doesn't need a wake-up call,” Bell said. “Our team just needs to play better and we will. No one likes to get beat, whether it's a one-run game or by any score, they all count the same. We hate it. We come out the next day and we have to figure out a way to play better. That's what we're focused on doing and we will.”
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “When they resume play, you have to wonder how long it will be before the Redbirds juggle a flagging offense. Defensive whiz Harrison Bader has looked increasingly unplayable at the plate. He's 1-for-11 so far, which drops his average since the beginning of last season to .201 over 419 plate appearances. You have to wonder how much longer St. Louis can wait to summon Dylan Carlson to shake up the outfield mix.”
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “The Cubs entered the season with no shortage of questions, but so far it’s hard to argue with the results. They’ve also won six straight, thanks to bouts with the Royals and Pirates. Upcoming games with the Cardinals, Indians and Brewers might be a better glimpse of how good the Cubs actually are.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Yu Darvish’s calling card has always been his dizzying array of pitches. Hard cutter, slow cutter, curve, knuckle curve, slow curve, shutto — if you can name it, he can probably throw it in a major league game. That’s not an obviously great skill, in the same way as Gerrit Cole’s overpowering fastball or Jacob DeGrom’s ability to throw sliders in the mid 90’s with command, but the results speak for themselves: Darvish has the third-highest career strikeout rate of any starter, active or otherwise, and impressive run prevention numbers to boot: his career ERA- and FIP- both check in at a sterling 82.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “First basemen won 10 MVP Awards from 1993-2010–and none since. (Miguel Cabrera won both of his as a third baseman.) Why? The position is down, but it’s also because baseball writers are using Wins Above Replacement as a definitive measure of value, which is as lazy as using an SAT score as the only criterium for college admission. WAR is no friend of first basemen because of its low defensive weight. First basemen won both MVP awards in 2006 – Justin Morneau and Ryan Howard. They finished 24th and 11th in their respective leagues in WAR, which means it is unlikely they would have won under voting preferences today.”
Jacob Shafer, Bleacher Report: “Entering the 2020 campaign, the Boston Red Sox were at least a fringe playoff hopeful. Now, about two weeks into the season, they look like the worst team in the American League East. For a club that won the World Series in 2018, that's a steep and alarming fall. Yes, we're dealing with a small sample size. But none of the numbers bode well for Boston in the early going. Through 11 games entering play Wednesday, the Sox own a 3-8 record and are already six games back of the first-place New York Yankees. They have a minus-15 run differential, the worst in the division. Their pitching staff ranks 28th in ERA (5.78) and 30th in WHIP (1.52). Nathan Eovaldi has surrendered 19 hits in 16 innings and is the ostensible staff ace. Their offense, meanwhile, has been middle-of-the-pack at best with a 16th-ranked .724 OPS.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best lineup in the National League and maybe the best pitching staff, but their two biggest highlights of the season have been two tremendous throws. The first, from Mookie Betts deep in the right-field corner to cut down Ketel Marte trying to stretch a double into a triple, was a Roberto Clemente-esque laser that traveled 305 feet. The second was Chris Taylor’s game-ending assist from left field to nail Trent Grisham at home plate and preserve Wednesday's 7-6 victory over the Padres. For all the accolades L.A.'s offense and rotation receive, the Dodgers' defense often gets overlooked, but this is a tremendous defensive unit beyond the flexibility that allows manager Dave Roberts to move players all over the field. The Dodgers led the majors in defensive runs saved in 2019, then added one of the game's elite defenders in Betts, a four-time Gold Glove winner. The Dodgers might rank up there with the two best defensive teams I've seen in my lifetime: the 2001 Mariners and 2016 Cubs.”
MEGAPHONE
"I hate Nick Swisher with my heart . . . I never talked to him, I was managing him, but I don't like the way his attitude was all fake. And I don't like fake people. I think he hates me back, there's nothing wrong with that.
Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, to NBC Sports Chicago.
