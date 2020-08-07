Tipsheet: Reds struggle with power outages, bullpen struggles

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best lineup in the National League and maybe the best pitching staff, but their two biggest highlights of the season have been two tremendous throws. The first, from Mookie Betts deep in the right-field corner to cut down Ketel Marte trying to stretch a double into a triple, was a Roberto Clemente-esque laser that traveled 305 feet. The second was Chris Taylor’s game-ending assist from left field to nail Trent Grisham at home plate and preserve Wednesday's 7-6 victory over the Padres. For all the accolades L.A.'s offense and rotation receive, the Dodgers' defense often gets overlooked, but this is a tremendous defensive unit beyond the flexibility that allows manager Dave Roberts to move players all over the field. The Dodgers led the majors in defensive runs saved in 2019, then added one of the game's elite defenders in Betts, a four-time Gold Glove winner. The Dodgers might rank up there with the two best defensive teams I've seen in my lifetime: the 2001 Mariners and 2016 Cubs.”