Tipsheet: Reds unload talent, slash payroll, hit reset button

The Cincinnati Reds were decent last season. They finished 31-29 and, on paper, they could have returned enough talent to reach baseball’s expanded playoff bracket this season.

But the Reds are headed into a painful tank-and-rebuild process. The team let slugger Nick Castellanos exit to free agency without much of a fight and allowed pitcher Wade Miley to depart to the Chicago Cubs via waivers.

Then they started trading away talent, making the National League Central somewhat left competitive for the Cardinals.

The Reds sent pitcher Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins for pitching prospect Chase Petty. Then they moved outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (and the $35.6 million left on his contract) to the Seattle Mariners for pitchers Justin Dunn and Brandon Williamson, outfielder Jake Fraley and a player to be named later.

After that trade, general manager Nick Krall insisted that the team was not tanking the season.

“This wasn’t just a payroll move,” Krall told reporters. “This was a move that we looked at from a future standpoint and we also looked at it as a move to bring back some talent right now. We really think Brandon Williamson is going to be on this club. The player to be named later is also a player we like, so it’s not just a throw-in there. We have a couple of months to be able to scout a group of players before we choose one.”

The Reds will remain active in the marketplace.

“It also allows us to free up some money to work in the free-agent market and be more proactive in the free-agent and trade markets,” Krall said. “I’m excited for that as well. We have to work through those markets to see where it takes us.

“Once this got finalized, we started making calls with a lot of agents to see where everyone is.”

Here’s a quick overview of what else has happened through Monday:

The Twins sent catcher Mitch Garver to Texas to get shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Then they turned around and dealt Kiner-Falefa with third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela.

The Braves turned the page on free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman by sending outfielder Cristian Pache and prospects Shea Langeliers, Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes to the A’s for first baseman Matt Olson. The A’s, in full tank-and-rebuild mode, also moved starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to the Mets for prospects.

In a busy free-agent marketplace, Andrew McCutchen (Brewers), Nelson Cruz (Nationals), Carlos Rondon (Giants), Brad Hand (Phillies), Joe Kelly (White Sox), Josh Harrison (White Sox) landed with new teams.

Here is what folks have been writing about this activity:

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The Pirates were already in a rebuilding mode, in case you couldn’t tell by the fact that their cleanup hitter might be Ben Gamel. The Cubs tore down their roster at the Trade Deadline last year, and while their signings of Andrelton Simmons and Clint Frazier show they’re hardly punting on the year, they still have quite a climb back. But the real switch in this division is the Reds. They came this close to the playoffs last season, but with the trade of Sonny Gray to the Twins, it’s obvious now that they are taking a step backwards. They apparently haven’t even been talking to Nick Castellanos, they’ve made no major moves, and they’ve traded Gray, with potentially Luis Castillo and/or Tyler Mahle next. Winning enough games to earn one of the two division winner playoff byes is going to be particularly important this year, and moving forward. The Cardinals and Brewers now look light-years ahead of the rest of this division and, in this final year of the unbalanced schedule, are poised to rack up some real win totals against the bottom part of NL Central.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “On Sunday, a trade was completed between a club that finished in the cellar last season (Minnesota) and a team that finished over .500 but just outside of the wild-card chase (Cincinnati). One team in the deal traded a top-of-the-rotation starter on a team-friendly contract, while the other traded for a quality pitching prospect years away from debuting. All of this perhaps makes these teams’ natural trade partners, but there's a twist: It was the cellar-dwelling Twins that made the win-now move in snagging Gray to anchor a new-look rotation. The Twins' stunning collapse last season from two-time defending AL Central champs to last place certainly provided ample excuse for the Twins' brain trust to hit the reset button. Instead, Minnesota's clear direction is for a makeover, not a do-over. That, in itself, is the basis for a solid grade. That this lands Gray, and his alluring contract, in Minneapolis for a modest return earns the Twins high marks.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Twins are discussing starting pitcher trades with the Athletics . . . Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are the most likely candidates to go to Minnesota now that Chris Bassitt and Matt Olson have been traded. The Twins brought in Sonny Gray in a trade with the Reds over the weekend, but still have needs in the rotation. The A's still have several top trade candidates on the roster, including Matt Chapman as well as Manaea and Montas. The Twins traded Josh Donaldson (and Isiah Kiner-Falefa) late Sunday night, a move that cleared substantial payroll room the next two seasons. They are poised to pivot and reallocate those dollars elsewhere.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “The Kiner-Falefa trades make sense, after a fashion—the Twins got money off the books without taking a massive step back. Adding Sonny Gray into the equation muddles things considerably, though. The 31-year-old has been extremely dependable since leaving New York after 2018, with DRA- of 75, 67, and 87 and barely a handful of missed starts throughout the seasons, and is set to make an eminently affordable $10 million in the final year of his three-year deal, with a $12 million option on tap for 2023. That all makes sense. What makes less sense is the Twins surrendering their first-round pick from last year: particularly after trading Josh Donaldson, Minnesota isn’t equipped to make a serious run at the playoffs from either side of the ball. It’s not that packing it in made sense after a disastrous campaign that probably won’t recur, but the Twins got significantly worse offensively to part with the two years and $50 million that their third baseman was still due. If they’re also trading recent additions to the farm system, it’s hard to understand what the goal is. Sonny Gray is highly likely to be tradeable for a comparable return come July, but there’s obviously risk in that assumption and taking it on only makes sense if the Twins realistically think they might contend.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “For the Yankees, it feels like a capitulation. Donaldson is great, and I was never as high on Urshela as the consensus, but this is the New York Yankees. They’re going to run a $230 million payroll and a catching platoon of two backups. Kiner-Falefa is a sign that they’re looking for a placeholder at shortstop until Anthony Volpe is ready, but I don’t think that’s how big-market teams should act. They’re not punting this year, exactly, but it does seem like they’re making trades to avoid making long-term financial commitments, when they should be using their competitive advantage as a club that makes a bazillion dollars in profit every year to get one of the great young free agents out there.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Nelson Cruz going to the Washington Nationals on a one-year, $15 million contract is a bit of a surprising twist after rumors throughout Sunday that his likely destination was the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres, so the signing leads to two questions: 1. What do the Nationals, a team that currently doesn't look like a viable contender in the National League East, want with a 41-year-old designated hitter -- 42 on July 1 -- who hit .221/.279/.438 in the second half in 2021? 2. Does the signing mean they have more moves to come to improve a team that went 65-97 last year -- and now no longer has Max Scherzer? As for the first question, Cruz did finish the 2021 season with 32 home runs with the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays while batting .265/.334/.497, so his overall production remained very good. Still, that second-half decline is certainly worrisome, especially for a player his age, and perhaps the initial sign that Father Time is finally catching up to Cruz. If he does remain productive, however, Cruz gives the Nationals a good chance to have better-than-average numbers from the DH position: The majority of National League teams will probably end up rotating players through the DH slot, and recently we've seen a lot of American League teams struggle at the position due to a refusal to sign a full-time DH.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “Fresh off a new collective bargaining agreement, the A’s have let it be known that they’re ready for business in no uncertain terms. While there was no obvious requirement to trade Olson quickly — he’s two full seasons away from hitting free agency — Oakland would be hard-pressed to get an even larger package than this. I’d personally like to see the franchise actually keep one of its stars past the point at which the team can get market value, but if you’re determined to trade Olson, I can’t think of a much better situation. Many teams need first base help, and with 15 designated hitter jobs now needing to be filled in the National League, help on the easier end of the defensive spectrum comes at a premium. If you want to add a first baseman in free agency, you basically have one superstar (Freddie Freeman), one good player (Anthony Rizzo), and an interesting slugger that you’re not quite sure is a full-time option at the position (Kyle Schwarber) to choose from before the talent pool becomes a waterfall.”

MEGAPHONE

“I’m looking forward to getting to Seattle. I can’t wait. It’s an opportunity to win. It’s an opportunity to win a division and play in the postseason. I’ve been looking forward to that opportunity for my whole life. It’s kind of a whirlwind. I’m excited. It’s going to be fun.”

Winker, on his trade from the Reds.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.