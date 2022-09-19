Tipsheet: Reeling Auburn, doomed Harsin next up for wobbly Mizzou

While this was not the most epic week in college football, the action produced a few thrills and the usual amount of angst for teams on the wrong side of things.

Like, in particular, Auburn – the team next up for the wobbly Missouri Tigers.

Let’s over the weekend’s headlines:

Truman had its hands full with Abilene Christian at home. While the Tigers were never in danger of actually losing, their inability to block an FCS-caliber defensive front without taking holding penalties was distressing. How much can they improve during one practice week ahead of the Auburn game? At least Eli Drinkwitz finally figured out that Luther Burden III needs to get the football as much as possible.

Missouri’s Week 2 no-show at Kansas State became even more egregious when the Wildcats followed their blowout win over the Tigers by losing to Tulane. Oof!

Motorcycle man Bobby Petrino gave Arkansas fans heartburn, again, when he led Missouri State to its near-upset over the Razorbacks. Petrino is doing a heck of job during his rehabilitation tour with the Bears and he’s going to earn another chance to coach on a bigger stage.

The Post-Drinkwitz Era at Appalachian State remains pretty darned exciting. How about that Hail Mary game-winner off a well-executed set play?

The coaching carousel continued spinning. Arizona State fired ill-equipped Herm Edwards and Nebraska, already on the hunt for Scott Frost’s replacement, reached out to comeback king Urban Meyer. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph’s long-shot candidacy for the job took a hit when Oklahoma curb-stomped its former Big 12 rival 49-14.

And speaking of the coaching carousel, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin remains doomed. He has been a Dead Coach Walking for some time and Saturday’s blowout home-field loss to Penn State just underscored his looming fate. Somebody is going to get paid stupid money to replace Harsin and ultimately fail in Nick Saban’s eclipse-sized shadow. Ah, to be a college football coaching agent . . .

Writing for CBSSports.com, Shehan Jeyarajah summed up the scenario at Auburn:

When Auburn met No. 22 Penn State last season, it was an opportunity for an exciting win early on in Bryan Harsin's tenure. One year later, the matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday was a tenure-saving opportunity. That's how fast the narrative can change in the SEC.

Unfortunately, the worst-case scenario was on display as the Tigers were dominated in every aspect during a 41-12 loss to the Nittany Lions. Auburn averaged just 3.3 yards per carry and let Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford move the ball at will. Freshman Lions running back Nicholas Singleton outplayed his counterpart, Tank Bigsby, by a mile, while both T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford threw interceptions.

The seat was already hot for Harsin after a brutal offseason and poor showing against San Jose State a week ago. With bad Missouri and LSU teams on the horizon, the embarrassing, ineffective loss to Penn State in front of 87,000 strong may be remembered as the moment that Harsin ran out of rope.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Week 3 of the college football season did little to disrupt the sport's on-field hierarchy. The top eight teams in the AP poll won their games by an average score of 57-12, and the only two ranked teams that lost (BYU and Miami) did so on the road against other ranked teams (Oregon and Texas A&M). In that way, this was about as orderly a weekend as you'll see. Why did it feel so wild, then? Because of everything else. Teams on the rebound, such as Penn State, Washington, Oregon and LSU, dropped hints that those rebounds have picked up speed. Lots of games finished far away from the spread (Tulane upsetting Kansas State and UNLV blowing out North Texas, for example). And . . .well . . . certain teams just kept not losing. Maybe the single wildest tidbit of this young season: Kansas, Duke, Rutgers, Indiana, Syracuse and Tulane all remain unbeaten. In football! Some of them have yet to score particularly impressive wins, but (a) some have, and (b) who cares??? Kansas, Duke, Rutgers, Indiana, Syracuse and Tulane are a combined 18-0!!! Only 25% of the FBS remains blemish-free after three weeks, and that group includes a number of underdog tales.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Auburn’s biggest problem is not necessarily losing 41-12 to Penn State. Make no mistake, it’s not good. The worst Auburn team you’ve ever seen should not lose by 29 points at home to the best Penn State team James Franklin could possibly put together. But it’s not the first or last time Auburn will have a bad day on the football field. The more pressing issue for Auburn right now is in the recruiting rankings, where 247 Sports ranks the Tigers’ 2023 class No. 62 in the country, just behind Washington State, Oklahoma State and Missouri. Auburn’s current coach is Bryan Harsin. After going 6-7 in his first season, it seemed that a salacious whisper campaign about his alleged off-field behavior was aimed at getting him fired. After the school found there was nothing to those rumors, Harsin kept his job. But the reality for Harsin was that only two things were going to calm the waters long-term: A lot of wins or a lot of blue-chip recruits. The first one isn’t going to happen. This might be the least talented Auburn team since the late 1970s, and it would be semi-miraculous for Harsin to win eight games this year. If Auburn had a bunch of studs waiting in the wings, this might be survivable for another year. But at 62nd in recruiting? This seems like a dead end for Harsin, who won a lot of games at Boise State but has not shown an aptitude or an appetite for the cutthroat world of SEC football.”

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “Edwards' results weren't bad, as he never had a losing season. But the team never performed substantially better than it did under predecessor Todd Graham. In June 2021, Arizona State confirmed the NCAA investigation into the program's recruiting practices amid COVID-19 restrictions. Assistant coaches were placed on administrative leave. But Edwards trudged on through the 2021 season and, amazingly, into 2022. There are so many questions: Where does ASU go from here? Will Anderson have any say in naming Edwards' successor? Should he? The NCAA investigation and subsequent penalties continue to loom. Some coaches still see ASU as a very good job, noting the location and the size of the school. If this were, say, 2019 and there was no investigation, Billy Napier and Dan Lanning both would be top candidates. Still, the circumstances surrounding the program make this a strange time to come to Tempe.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Harsin could be the next coach out the door, perhaps as soon as this week. We won't bore you with the failings at Auburn by Auburn. Harsin was a bad fit for The Plains, and not a lot of it is his fault. He was from the start. Harsin is a West Coast guy whose style and personality fit in the Southwest. I fully expect him to go back to Boise State at some point if Arizona State doesn't scoop him up.”

Zach Barnett, Football Scoop: “Tales of Texas A&M's imminent demise were exaggerated, but I'm not sure the Aggies feel significantly different today than they did yesterday. Exchanging Haynes King for Max Johnson at quarterback did not eliminate A&M's offensive problems. Johnson went 10-of-20 for 140 yards, but avoided critical mistakes. A&M ran the ball for 124 yards on just 3.9 a pop, and on the night it generated 260 total yards and one touchdown drive longer than 28 yards . . . but a touchdown drive of any kind was more than Miami could say. The Hurricanes registered 128 more yards and 11 more first downs than the Aggies, but gifted them a touchdown with a muffed punt at its own 28 and failed to recover a muffed A&M punt at the Aggies' 7-yard line. Those two bounces of the ball proved to be the difference in No. 24 Texas A&M's 17-9 survival of No. 13 Miami. Miami let a winnable game slip away, while A&M got a win, period, which is the important thing, but now begins a stretch of four straight games away from Kyle Field.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Week 2 was all about the Sun Belt, and rightly so. Marshall shocked Notre Dame, Appalachian State beat Texas A&M, and Georgia Southern helped push Scott Frost out the door at Nebraska. GameDay caught on and went to Boone, North Carolina, but the Appalachian State game vs Troy was on ESPN+, meaning most of the world missed what’s 1000% certain to be the best ending of the college football season. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern got stomped by UAB, Louisiana lost to Rice, and Marshall got sad tromboned by (wah, wahhhh) Bowling Green. The Sun Belt is about to start eating itself in conference play, Conference USA doesn’t have a team good enough to come close to being a national thing, the Mountain West is awful, the MAC isn’t very good, and the American Athletic Conference is tapping out as its top teams are waiting to move to better conferences. Houston was supposed to be the best of the Group of Five bunch, and then it lost to Kansas this weekend. UCF already lost to Louisville, Cincinnati lost to Arkansas, and … DOESN’T ANYONE WANT TO PLAY IN A NEW YEAR’S SIX GAME? Forget about the College Football Playoff – there’s no Cincinnati scenario this year. There’s no one who appears to be good enough to end up in the automatic slot in the New Year’s Six – it’ll be the Cotton Bowl – but someone has to go.”

MEGAPHONE

"I want to congratulate Missouri State and coach Petrino on a great game plan. He had his kids better prepared than I did. He did a wonderful job. They have a really good quarterback. We knew that coming in, and man did he make a lot of plays. We're just so fortunate to win.”

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, after his near-loss to Missouri State.