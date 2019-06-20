Like the Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers are working hard to keep the Cardinals in the National League Central race.
The Brewers fell apart on their West Coast swing. After splitting two interleague games in Houston against the powerful Astros, they lost two of three games at San Francisco before suffering a three-game sweep at San Diego.
“It’s a frustrating trip,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters in San Diego. “You lose a couple 8-7 games, and we had leads in both those games . . . This series is just a frustrating series. Nothing felt like it went right these three games. Part of it is we’ve got to make things go right.”
The Brewers fell into second place in the division, a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs and 1 1/2 games ahead of the third-place Cardinals.
Wednesday's 8-7 loss was especially painful. The Brewers hit three homers and blew a 7-5 lead.
Franmil Reyes hit his decisive three-run homer for the upstart Padres after Manny Machado started the seventh-inning rally in an unlikely fashion. Machado lifted a high pop-up that somehow landed between first baseman Yasmani Grandal (normally a catcher), second baseman Hernan Perez, catcher Manny Pina and pitcher Jeremy Jeffress for the cheapest of hits.
“It was a bad case of miscommunication,” Grandal told reporters after the game. “I should have taken over right away. It was my ball. I have priority. We couldn’t communicate.”
Milwaukee's pitching wasn't great either. Brewers ace Zach Davies didn't get out of the third inning in this latest loss. He allowed five runs on eighth hits.
The Brewers will try to regroup at home this weekend during a four-game series against Cincinnati.
“Tomorrow’s another day,” Grandal said. “We’ll just have to turn the page, finish the first half strong. It’s not the end of the world.”
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what people are writing about Our National Pastime:
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: "There's still time for things to change -- we're not yet to the halfway point of the season -- but at this juncture the National League is dominating interleague play like never before. In 2019, NL teams are 71-56 against American League opponents, which comes to a winning percentage of .559. If that holds up, then it'll be the highest winning percentage ever posted by the NL in interleague play. Overall, the AL has a .524 winning percentage in interleague play, and they've prevailed in 17 of the 22 full seasons to date. To say the least, that's a decided edge. Last year, though, the NL broke a 14-year losing streak to the junior circuit, and thus far in 2019 they've fared even better. If the NL's current .559 interleague win percentage holds up, then it'll be their highest such mark in the history of interleague play. The historically dominant AL has managed to best a .559 win percentage in just three seasons -- 2012, 2008, and 2006. So what's going on? Last year, the NL managed to winnow down the AL's advantage when it comes to production from the designated hitter spot, which was a big driver of the AL's success in interleague home games for so many years. This year, it's the continued trend of tanking in the AL that's making the difference. In the NL, only one team -- the Marlins -- is making little effort at the roster level to win games. In the AL, the Orioles, Blue Jays, Tigers, Royals, and Mariners all fit that unfortunate description. (To be fair, with Kansas City it's more an instance of just being terrible rather than stripping the roster for parts.) Thus far in 2019, those five AL teams are a combined 10-30 in interleague play. The remainder of the AL is 46-41."
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: "The Astros already sported one of baseball’s most fearsome lineups before June, armed with arguably the deepest collection of bats in the American League. But Houston’s attack added another impressive weapon on June 9 with the call-up 6’5” lefty Yordan Alvarez. The 21-year-old Cuban slugger had previously been mired at Triple-A Round Rock for 56 games in 2019, bashing 23 dingers along with 38 walks. The adjustment to major league pitching has been anything but difficult. Alvarez enters Tuesday night with a .346/.469/.808 slash line, tallying eight RBI in seven games. He homered in each of his first two MLB appearances, and then homered in back-to-back games against the Blue Jays over the weekend. Alvarez adds left-handed punch opposite George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, pairing with Michael Brantley for a lethal lefty combination. His bat looks like a toothpick in his mammoth frame, reminiscent of David Ortiz. He’s strong enough to swat away pitches into the Crawford Boxes and fast enough to turn on inside fastballs. The Astros will likely cruise to the AL West title in September. A strong postseason from Alvarez could very well bring the World Series back to Minute Maid Park."
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: "Wherever he goes, it seems, J.T. Realmuto’s athletic achievements aren’t so much registered on a stat sheet as they are steeped in folklore. As a high school quarterback in Oklahoma, his exploits were so staggering – 45 touchdowns on the strength of his right arm and legs his senior season – that a future major league teammate considered him legend as much as peer. As a young catcher with the Miami Marlins, his athleticism belied his position: He was the club’s best baserunner, manager Don Mattingly mused, even a tick better than future MVP Christian Yelich. Now, as a Philadelphia Phillie, Realmuto has in just three months imbued in the star-studded club a sense that he can be their rock, a catcher both wildly talented and selfless, almost impervious to wear and tear."
MEGAPHONE
"I don't know what I'm witnessing, but the way the ball is coming off the bat right now is extraterrestrial. It's an E.T. thing going on out there. It's crazy. This is my fifth year (with the Cubs), and I know what I've seen. Whenever the wind is blowing in like that, you don't see that. You don't see that."
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, to reporters in the Windy City, on baseball's power surge.