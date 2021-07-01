Tipsheet: Reeling Cubs could face fire sale at trade deadline

Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “At first, the San Francisco Giants were a pleasant April surprise. Then, it looked like they were following their persistent pattern of surprising competence with an aging core. But unlike 2019 and 2020, when they merely stayed on the periphery of contention into the summer, they now have the best record in baseball with just a month to go before the trade deadline. A team no one really envisioned as a serious contender is hanging on to the top spot in baseball’s toughest division — for now . . . That means Farhan Zaidi, the architect of San Francisco’s shockingly good team, is suddenly baseball’s most interesting decision-maker. Even if they are eventually usurped atop the NL West, the Giants are overwhelmingly likely to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016, with FanGraphs giving them 79.8% playoff odds entering Wednesday’s games. The decision at hand for Zaidi, then, is two-fold: Are the Giants good enough that they could transform their surprising winner into an expected, understandable winner through trade deadline upgrades? And then, if so, how much of a meticulously cultivated future are they willing to sacrifice to make the 2021 NL West a three-way tangle of titans?”