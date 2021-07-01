Tipsheet: Reeling Cubs could face fire sale at trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs turned the page on Kyle Schwarber, who responded with an epic power surge for the Washington Nationals this season.
They traded away pitcher Yu Darvish, punching a hole in the top of their starting rotation.
Cubs baseball czar Jed Hoyer figured his team might end up in selling mode by July and he got a head start on the roster overhaul.
This may have become a self-fulfilling prophecy, since the Small Bears have lost six straight games to fall six games back of the streaking Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.
Cardinals castoff Patrick Wisdom kept the Cubs going for a while – providing an offensive lift after arriving from Triple-A Iowa – but then the season took a bad turn for the North Siders.
Cubs manager David Ross tried to sound hopeful Wednesday afternoon.
“I don't think this series is going to make or break our season,” Ross said before the finale of a three-game series in Milwaukee. “We've got a long ways to go.”
Then the Cubs let a 7-0 lead turning into a dispiriting 15-7 loss.
“It should've been a pretty easy task to complete,” losing pitcher Jake Arrieta said. “It was all frustrating.”
The Cubs were hoping to revive Arrieta by bringing him back to the Windy City, but that gambit failed. He has a 7.13 ERA in his last nine starts.
Anthony Rizzo has been sidelined again by back soreness and Kris Bryant has been banged up too. The Cubs are hitting .187 as a team this month.
“It's not just going to come to us,” shortstop Javier Baez said. “We've got to work. We've got to work and we've got to do our homework, too, to do better and to win and to be in first place.”
But is that realistic? The Brewers have three excellent starting pitchers and a mighty bullpen, so they appear to have staying power.
Folks are wondering if Hoyer is getting ready to move some assets to expedite a roster retooling.
“I know the trade deadline is on the [mind] of the outside world,” Ross said. “But I really think we're focused on the day-to-day process. And we'll continue to get guys back and play good baseball. I think we've got, still, things to work on, as I say a lot. I think we're a good team.”
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “[Albert] Pujols, now 41, was not giving lip service when he said he's willing to do ‘whatever they want.’ Get to the ballpark early enough and you'll catch him helping out the coaching staff before games. Pujols has started 18 of the team's 39 games since signing, and appeared in 30 games overall. In those 30 games he owns a .247/.289/.482 overall batting line with six home runs in 90 plate appearances, so the power's been there, but the batting average and on-base percentage are lacking. Pujols has been fine overall. Not great, not horrible. Fine. The Dodgers could, however, maximize Pujols' production by limiting his exposure to right-handed pitchers. It's easier said than done in this era of eight- and nine-man bullpens, but Pujols has been essentially unplayable against righties while mashing lefties.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Barring a team like the Washington Nationals cratering and making Max Scherzer available . . . the Twins' Jose Berrios looks like the best pitcher on the market. The belief among teams is that Minnesota will entertain dealing Berrios but will necessitate a massive return. Understandably so. Berrios is 27, is under club control through 2022, as durable as it gets and in the midst of the best season of his career. He'd be perfect for the New York Mets, who are in first place in the National League East, or Atlanta, which isn't. He'd fit in Chicago (North Side edition) and Los Angeles (Orange County edition), even if neither is a playoff team. That's the beauty of Berrios. If he's out there -- and an increasing number of executives believe Minnesota will deal him -- his market is everyone.”
Kevin Goldstein, FanGraphs: “The Twins likely see this as just a year gone bad as opposed to the start of any kind of a tear down, and rightly so. There is no need to listen on players under club control after 2021 unless somebody wants to get crazy. For now, just build some prospect depth and re-tool to take another shot at it in 2022.”
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Arguably the biggest name on the trade block this summer, [Trevor] Story should be wearing a new uniform sometime after the Rockies host the All-Star Game next month. Story started out slow in 2021, but his recent hot streak has reminded everybody why he’s considered one of the top shortstops in the game.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “At first, the San Francisco Giants were a pleasant April surprise. Then, it looked like they were following their persistent pattern of surprising competence with an aging core. But unlike 2019 and 2020, when they merely stayed on the periphery of contention into the summer, they now have the best record in baseball with just a month to go before the trade deadline. A team no one really envisioned as a serious contender is hanging on to the top spot in baseball’s toughest division — for now . . . That means Farhan Zaidi, the architect of San Francisco’s shockingly good team, is suddenly baseball’s most interesting decision-maker. Even if they are eventually usurped atop the NL West, the Giants are overwhelmingly likely to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016, with FanGraphs giving them 79.8% playoff odds entering Wednesday’s games. The decision at hand for Zaidi, then, is two-fold: Are the Giants good enough that they could transform their surprising winner into an expected, understandable winner through trade deadline upgrades? And then, if so, how much of a meticulously cultivated future are they willing to sacrifice to make the 2021 NL West a three-way tangle of titans?”
Ben Carsley, Baseball Prospectus: “If you squint you can at least see a path forward for the Braves. They’re “just” 4.5 games back, they can reasonably expect positive regression from guys like Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies, and they theoretically have enough pitching depth to eventually find a starting five that clicks. At the same time, you could argue they need to add two starting outfielders, at least one starting pitcher, and at least two relievers if they want to aspire to anything more than an early postseason exit. It may be best for them to take a half-step back this season and return with a still-strong core in 2022.”
MEGAPHONE
"Since I've been here, that's probably the craziest best result we've had. I've been involved in games like that with the Cubs. You get a break like that and all of a sudden, it can really catapult the group. That's what I'm looking for. I want to see a bump out of this. I want us to understand what it takes to win and against a team in a very unfriendly environment. There's nothing better than a win here or at Fenway."
Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon after his team’s stunning nine-inning rally to defeat the Yankees in New York.