Tipsheet: Reeling Diamondbacks struggle to remain relevant

Kevin Goldstein, FanGraphs: “As we hit late May, the Giants are one of the best teams in baseball, with a run differential that says this might not be a fluke. If you just look at the record and team performance so far, this is a clear go-for-it moment for the club. That’s the good news. The bad news is that they are in the same division as the Dodgers and the Padres, who are unanimously seen as two of the best teams in baseball. San Francisco has stuck with the pair for two months, but asking for four more months of equal performance might be pushing the envelope a bit, and last weekend’s sweep at the hands of Los Angeles confused matters even more. Despite the strong start, the Giants’ chances of reaching the playoffs have hovered around the 30% range thanks to their powerful west coast brethren. Most of that probability revolves around getting to the coin flip that is the wild-card game; San Francisco’s odds of winning the division are less than 100-1. The decision to go for it feels far less clear in light of that. If the Giants do decide to make a push, money shouldn’t be a problem: With a total 2021 payroll commitment in the $150 million range, they have room to add salary. But while they owe it to the current group in the clubhouse and the fans to make a playoff run, doing so will certainly negatively impact their ability to make playoff runs in future years.”