Tipsheet: Reeling Diamondbacks struggle to remain relevant

From time to time, the Arizona Diamondbacks have put some really good teams on the field.
Back in 2011, they won the National League West with a 94-68 mark. But they lost their NLDS to the Milwaukee Brewers in five games and fell back into the pack again.
Since that campaign they have posted just three winning seasons. Since 2004 the number is six.
Along the way they endured the reign of error of Tony La Russa and Dave Stewart, whose bumbling mismanagement set the franchise back years.
This season they are buried in the NL West, already 14 games off the pace. Given the ambition of their immediate division rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, they may remain irrelevant for years.
They serve as an unhappy reminded of how difficult it is to stay in the playoff chase year after year after year, something Cardinals fans take for granted.
They are staggering toward Memorial Day with an 11-game losing streak. They showed plenty of fight Thursday night against the Cardinals, but they still fell 5-4 in 10 innings.
"Obviously, people are frustrated," catcher Stephen Vogt said. "Obviously, we’re [ticked]. Obviously, we do not like the way the results have been going the last couple weeks. We’re working our backsides off. We’re just coming up on the short end."
And . . .
"It’s been tough mentally, physically, emotionally, you name it," Vogt said. "We’re working hard. Man, we’re working hard. And it’s really frustrating."
Diamondbacks manager Torey Luvullo is trying to remain upbeat, which can’t be easy given his predicament.
"You guys want me to tell you that I’m throwing chairs around the clubhouse and kicking and screaming," Lovullo said. "I’ve delivered the messages that I feel like I need to deliver. Who knows what tomorrow will bring? I just follow my instincts, follow what’s happening in the room and deliver the best message possible. That’s what I believe in, and that’s what I’ll continue to do."
The Diamondbacks have some good building blocks, including former Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly and former Cardinals pitching assets Zac Gallen and Luke Weaver.
But Gallen and Weaver are among the five Arizona pitchers on the injured list. This team just doesn’t have enough to hang with the Dodgers, Padres and the surprising San Francisco Giants.
"Baseball is a new day every day," Vogt insisted. "It’s a new opportunity. There’s no hangover from one day to the next. When we show up to the field, we’ve got music playing, everybody is expecting to go out and win. Everybody is working. We expect ourselves to win. That’s what I mean by the mood is good. When we show up, we are excited to play, we are excited to win. And we think we’re going to win. We believe we’re going to win because we’re a good team and we’re good enough to win every single day. We just haven’t in a while."
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Braves entered the season, rightfully, with World Series aspirations. They haven't been over .500 all year. Not even for a single day. Ronald Acuña is playing like an MVP, but he hasn't gotten a ton of help. Marcell Ozuna in particular has been terrible. The pitching side is concerning, too, with Mike Soroka suffering a setback in his attempted return from Achilles surgery. Drew Smyly and Max Fried have been bad. Charlie Morton has been mediocre. Huascar Ynoa was a godsend, but he hurt himself punching a wall. The bullpen has issues as well. This just isn't good enough for their level of talent and expectations.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The Dodgers are still waiting for Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Tony Gonsolin to return, but they're rolling right along anyway. Sweeping a three-game road series against the Giants while keeping pace and taking Tuesday's opener against the Astros gave them 12 wins in a stretch of 13 games. Their offense hasn't yet clicked on all cylinders, but it is doing a better job coming up with timely hits. The starting pitching has been predictably carrying the Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw, Trevor Bauer, Walker Buehler and Julio Urias all dominating.”
Kevin Goldstein, FanGraphs: “As we hit late May, the Giants are one of the best teams in baseball, with a run differential that says this might not be a fluke. If you just look at the record and team performance so far, this is a clear go-for-it moment for the club. That’s the good news. The bad news is that they are in the same division as the Dodgers and the Padres, who are unanimously seen as two of the best teams in baseball. San Francisco has stuck with the pair for two months, but asking for four more months of equal performance might be pushing the envelope a bit, and last weekend’s sweep at the hands of Los Angeles confused matters even more. Despite the strong start, the Giants’ chances of reaching the playoffs have hovered around the 30% range thanks to their powerful west coast brethren. Most of that probability revolves around getting to the coin flip that is the wild-card game; San Francisco’s odds of winning the division are less than 100-1. The decision to go for it feels far less clear in light of that. If the Giants do decide to make a push, money shouldn’t be a problem: With a total 2021 payroll commitment in the $150 million range, they have room to add salary. But while they owe it to the current group in the clubhouse and the fans to make a playoff run, doing so will certainly negatively impact their ability to make playoff runs in future years.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “As great as [Carlos] Rodón’s performed this year, he’s still started only [eight] games, and such gains can be illusory. He acknowledges that focusing on awards—like the ERA title and Cy Young, both of which he’s in contention for—or a playoff run, or the nine-figure contract he could be in line for when he hits free agency this winter, is unproductive, even dangerous. Taking it one day at a time is as well-worn a baseball cliché as not talking about a no-hitter, but Rodón says that to him, it’s hard-won knowledge. 'I’ve gone through that,” he says, ‘and you will lose sight of what’s in front of you. And that’s not a good place to be.’ As much as he wishes he’d internalized those lessons when he was a rookie, Rodón thinks it took experiencing failure to reach his full potential."
MEGAPHONE
“He’s played well since he got called up. Obviously he's been running good routes and running fly balls down and robbed the homer today. Those aren't easy plays. The diving play that he made [in the eighth inning], it just took a short hop. He's been playing great out there, honestly. He looks the part. The numbers speak for themselves and he's playing really well on both sides of the ball.”
Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward, on the fielding brilliance of Cardinals washout Adolis Garcia.