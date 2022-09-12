Tipsheet: Reeling Nebraska ponders next steps are firing hapless Frost

Nebraska fired Scott Frost after the Cornhuskers fell 45-42 to Georgia Southern at home Saturday. Athletic director Trev Albert decided to go ahead and pay the full $15 million buyout now rather than wait until Oct. 1, when the buyout would shrink by one-half.

He paid a big price to give interim coach Mickey Joseph a chance to salvage something from the season. Albert also gained the opportunity to start assessing Joseph and other candidates as potential replacements for the hapless Frost.

Here are the outside candidates most frequently suggested by national media types:

Urban Meyer, TV analyst – Won big at Ohio State, Florida.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State – Rising star, overdue for name-brand job.

Lance Liepold, Kansas – Previous success at Buffalo, Division III level.

Chris Klieman, Kansas State -- Previous success at FCS level.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky – Ready for next challenge?

Jeff Lebby. Oklahoma offensive coordinator – Bright young mind.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati – Due to move up to Big Ten.

Dan Mullen, TV analyst: -- Success at Mississippi State before Florida fade.

Bill O’Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator – Admirable job at Penn State.

Deion Sanders, Jackson State – NFL legend, high-level recruiter.

Jim Dickert, Washington State – Rising star, just upset Wisconsin.

Gary Patterson, Texas special assistant – won big at TCU.

Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers – won big at Baylor, no so much in NFL

Dave Doeren, North Carolina State – steady success, safe pick.

Tom Herman, TV analyst – did solid job at Texas.

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina – Offensive wizard in Sun Belt.

Bryan Harsin, Auburn – Doomed in SEC, won big at Boise State.

Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin defensive coordinator – Badgers are role models for Huskers.

After watching Kansas State dismantle Missouri Saturday, Tipsheet recommends Klieman for this job. He has the Wildcats rolling toward another bowl game with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez flourishing within his well-constructed system.

In short order Klieman established a sturdy program and that allows Kansas State to finally carry on from Bill Snyder.

Writing for ESPN, Adam Rittenberg had this take on Klieman:

There are parallels between the North Dakota State dynasty in the FCS and what Nebraska built under Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne. Klieman, who won three national titles at NDSU, could be an interesting option. The 54-year-old has twice beaten Oklahoma at Kansas State and could have his best team this fall. Klieman has never coached in Nebraska but has spent his entire career in the same region.

Pat Forde offered this assessment for SI.com:

Like Campbell and Leipold, Klieman is a Midwesterner with an established track record of huge success on a lower level. Klieman helped continue the North Dakota State FCS dynasty, and has done good work for the past three-plus seasons at K-State. He might have his best team in Manhattan this year after getting off to an authoritative 2–0 start. Like the two names above him, the financial realities of the Big 12 vs. the Big Ten could add to the attraction of Nebraska.

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “There have been better days for the SEC. The nation's strongest conference — uh, we think — had a pretty miserable Saturday, starting with No.1 Alabama's sweat-inducing close shave as a huge favorite against No. 22 Texas. While the Crimson Tide survived, 20-19, the narrow win raises some questions about the team's place atop the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. At least Alabama escaped what would've been a dreadful loss. No. 6 Texas A&M lost 17-14 to Appalachian State, sending the Aggies tumbling in the early Bowl Subdivision pecking order and reinforcing something every Power Five program should tattoo on their forehead: Don't schedule the Mountaineers — not at home, not away, not ever. Missouri was blitzed by former border-state rival Kansas State in a 40-12 loss. The Tigers were pushed around by the Wildcats' terrific running game, paced again by star running back Deuce Vaughn, and were eventually doomed by a run of four interceptions in as many drives in the second half.”

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “Texas A&M entered the 2021 season ranked No. 6 in the nation, but it went on to finish 8-4 and fall out of the AP Top 25 at the end of the year. One year later, the Aggies again inexplicably started the year right at No. 6. Unfortunately, giant coaching contracts and shiny recruiting classes do not guarantee immediate success on the field. The Aggies put together one of their worst offensive performances of the SEC era in a 17-14 loss to Sun Belt foe Appalachian State on Saturday. Texas A&M ran just two offensive plays in App State territory until its final drive of the game. Suddenly, the Aggies go from a dark horse playoff contender to an afterthought with nine losable games left. That's how quickly fortunes can change in college football. And in a jam-packed Week 2, the Aggies are hardly the only ones. No. 8 Notre Dame also lost a Sun Belt game to Marshall on a shocking pick six off quarterback Tyler Buchner. No. 25 Houston fell in double-overtime against rival Texas Tech thanks to a monster game from Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith. No. 24 Tennessee and No. 20 Kentucky also pulled off upsets over No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 12 Florida, respectively. Down the slate, reigning Mountain West champ Utah State lost an embarrassing 35-7 decision against FCS Weber State. UIW also topped Nevada 55-41, and Holy Cross shocked Buffalo 37-31 on a last-second Hail Mary for three FCS upsets in one week.

Chris Wright, Saturday Down South: “It wasn’t just that Texas A&M lost to giant-killer Appalachian State. At home, by the way. It was how. The Aggies’ offense — you know, (coach Jimbo) Fisher’s baby — went nowhere. His hand-chosen quarterback, Haynes King, couldn’t make a play. Take away Devon Achane’s 95-yard kickoff return, and the Aggies scored 7 points. And Achane scored those, too. Meanwhile, Max Johnson, who threw 27 TD passes last season at LSU, sat and watched. And watched. And watched. At this point, it’s beyond obvious: If Haynes King is the answer, it’s time to change the question. Or, quite possibly, the coach asking the question.”

Zach Barnett, Football Scoop: “Jimbo inherited Kellen Mond from Kevin Sumlin, and their relationship culminated with an Orange Bowl win and a No. 4 ranking. By those metrics, it was A&M's most successful season in decades. The Vikings drafted Mond in the third round... and then couldn't get rid of him fast enough. He didn't see a second year in Minny; he's currently the Browns' fifth-string quarterback. Haynes King won the opportunity to succeed Mond in 2021, but was then lost for the year two games into the second game of the season. Zach Calzada played the rest of the year. He engineered the upset of No. 1 Alabama but was largely forgettable elsewhere. After three years in College Station, Calzada's time had run its course. He transferred to Auburn in the offseason... and isn't on Auburn's 2-deep. That brings us back to King. In an admittedly puny sample size, King is 42-of-68 for 664 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions in three games as A&M's starter. Yes, that's three games... but this is King's third year in the system. He threw 20 times for 97 yards on Saturday. That trend line is not reassuring if you're an Aggie fan. It's the opposite of reassuring. A&M could turn to LSU transfer Max Johnson or 5-star freshman Conner Weigman, but the offensive approach needs to be reexamined from top to bottom.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Texas A&M’s mistake wasn’t hiring Jimbo Fisher. If you’re a historically underachieving program with unlimited resources and have the chance to bring in a national championship-winning coach, of course you do it. Even at the ridiculous price tag – initially 10 years, $75 million – it’s worth a try. The problem is what happened right before the 2021 season kicked off when Texas A&M administrators got so intoxicated by one small whiff of success they decided to restart the contract window, only this time at $9 million annually and increasing by $100,000 every year. That not only keeps Fisher under contract through the 2031 season, it essentially makes him untouchable for most of this decade. And based on what? A 9-1 season during the 2020 COVID year that might have been a complete fluke? Some highly-ranked recruiting classes? The supposed threat of LSU being interested if its job came open at the end of the 2021 season? Fisher’s contract is exactly what’s wrong with college football these days: Too much money being spent on mediocre coaching rather than the players, agents being able to bully athletic directors and presidents who lack the confidence and negotiating savvy to say no to unearned extensions and desperate boosters who get hoodwinked by the idea that only one person in the whole world is capable of winning football games for them.”

“In the end, that's the best team in the country. In a weird way, we kind of feel pretty good about ourselves, kind of where we're at in the state of our program. The great teams find a way. I thought we found a way there to take the lead and I thought we had found a way to win it. So I don't think we're that far off."

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, on his near-upset of Alabama.