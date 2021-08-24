Tipsheet: Reeling Padres find their scapegoat, fire pitching coach

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Giants were in a tough position when they hired Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations after the 2018 season. They had just lost 89 games. The team was old with an expensive payroll and a weak farm system (Baseball America rated the farm system 28th in the majors heading into 2019). Most problematic of all, they were in the same division as the Dodgers, who had just won a sixth straight division title and were coming off back-to-back World Series appearances. It would have been easy to blow things up, like the Cubs and Astros did, but the Giants didn't even have many tradable assets. [Buster] Posey was coming off surgery. [Brandon] Crawford and [Brandon] Belt were making big money and getting older. There was little to do but plow ahead -- and try to find some players. While with the Dodgers as general manager, Zaidi had been instrumental in acquiring players such as Chris Taylor and Max Muncy for little or nothing. ‘I think where we are as an organization right now, we have to cast as wide of a net as possible and not put too many labels on what this process is going to be other than to make smart and sound decisions,’ Zaidi said at his introductory news conference. He has done exactly that.”