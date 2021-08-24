Tipsheet: Reeling Padres find their scapegoat, fire pitching coach

When things go bad, somebody must take the fall. So it goes in sports.
The San Diego Padres fired well-respected pitching coach Larry Rothschild Monday. If there was something fundamentally wrong with his work, the team would have cashiered him a long time ago.
But since the Padres lost nine of 11 games in the face of pitching injuries and ineffectiveness, manager Jayce Tingler decided this was the time for change. San Diego's starting pitchers have posted a 5.63 earned-run average this month.
“Larry's brought a lot to us -- a lot of experience, a ton of knowledge,” Tingler told reporters. “I believe he was the right guy at the right time; we've won a lot of games with Larry as the pitching coach.
“But moving forward -- we've been in a situation where we've certainly had some injuries, there's no doubt about that, but we've had just some inconsistency on the mound, and I just think at the end of the day we haven't reached our level of consistency on the mound. With 36 games to go, we wanted to try to give a different message, a different voice.”
Rothschild, 67, has accomplished about five times more in baseball than Tingler has done. He spent 18 years as the successful pitching coach for the New York Yankee and Chicago Cubs before joining the Padres.
“Larry is definitely not a scapegoat in this,” Tingler said. “Larry has done so much for this organization, he's done so much in his career, just in his experience in the game. As the manager, ultimately, I'm responsible for the staff, I'm responsible for our performance and getting our players to play to their abilities, and ultimately I made the decision with the idea, and the thinking, that this is going to be best for us moving forward.”
Apparently it was his fault that Yu Darvish and Chris Paddack got hurt and Blake Snell struggled.
“We've shown flashes throughout the year, but I think at the end of the day it's just been too inconsistent,” Tingler said. “We've only had some flashes of guys pitching to what I believe is their capability.”
Ah, but was it also Rothschild’s fault the Los Angeles Dodgers traded for Our Town’s Max Scherzer after the Padres seemed ready to land him? Or that the Padres failed to land Jose Berrios, who went to the Toronto Blue Jays instead?
Call Tipsheet cynical, but we see some backside covering here.
Bullpen coach Ben Fritz will replace Rothschild on an interim basis. His first challenge: surviving this week’s series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Good luck!
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Kevin Goldstein, FanGraphs: “The Padres continued to scuffle, needing a dramatic win on Saturday to avoid getting swept by Philadelphia. Losers of nine out of their last 11, all of the excuses for their poor play have revolved around a pitching staff being held together by glue and string after a crippling series of injuries. The offense deserves an equal brunt of the blame; in those 11 games, they’ve scored a grand total of 37 runs, and three of those contests were at Coors Field. It’s hard to call any series in August pivotal, but for San Diego — now closer to the Rockies than first place in the division and suddenly on the outside looking in for the Wild Card game —this week’s three-game set hosting the Dodgers feels like just that.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Giants were in a tough position when they hired Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations after the 2018 season. They had just lost 89 games. The team was old with an expensive payroll and a weak farm system (Baseball America rated the farm system 28th in the majors heading into 2019). Most problematic of all, they were in the same division as the Dodgers, who had just won a sixth straight division title and were coming off back-to-back World Series appearances. It would have been easy to blow things up, like the Cubs and Astros did, but the Giants didn't even have many tradable assets. [Buster] Posey was coming off surgery. [Brandon] Crawford and [Brandon] Belt were making big money and getting older. There was little to do but plow ahead -- and try to find some players. While with the Dodgers as general manager, Zaidi had been instrumental in acquiring players such as Chris Taylor and Max Muncy for little or nothing. ‘I think where we are as an organization right now, we have to cast as wide of a net as possible and not put too many labels on what this process is going to be other than to make smart and sound decisions,’ Zaidi said at his introductory news conference. He has done exactly that.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The Giants did it again Sunday with a late-game, pinch-hit homer by Donovan Solano to give them the lead, and, eventually, the win over the A’s. They did the same thing on Saturday behind a two-run, pinch-hit homer by LaMonte Wade Jr. in the ninth. The Giants have 33 comeback wins this season, second-most in the NL.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Music to the ears for a good portion of baseball fandom is also pollution to another portion of fandom. I speak of the team that is still the most polarizing in baseball, the New York Tankees. If you'd like to argue any other team, you're free to be wrong, but it's simple reality that the Yankees have both the largest number of fans of any MLB team and the largest number of opposing fans who love to hate them. And though they scuffled around mediocrity for much of the season due to poor play, injuries, COVID issues and seemingly anything else under the sun -- like all the baserunning outs! -- the Yankees are now the hottest team in the American League with [10] straight wins. They are getting healthier, both meaning on the injury front and the COVID front. They added two big lefty bats at the trade deadline and both have already paid off in a big way. Luke Voit has gotten hot as well. The bullpen is starting to settle in and should continue to do so.”
MEGAPHONE
“He’s a unicorn. He does things every night that are a little bit different than anyone else . . . Every time he hits a ball, like a ground ball that you see an infielder maybe think he’s got a beat on -- they tend to get through, because they’re hit a little bit harder than you think. Everyone gets a kick out of going to the board -- ‘How hard did he hit it?’ A lot of times you miss it -- ‘What was that one?’”