How did the Pirates fail to exploit Daniel Ponce de Leon's struggles Monday night?
Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle is wondering about that. The Pirates worked counts and drew walks, forcing Ponce de Leon to throw 86 pitches for the Cardinals during the first three innings at PNC Park.
But they only scored once against him and eventually they fell to the Cardinals 6-5 in 10 innings after Paul Goldschmidt's grand slam.
“We had opportunities -- multiple opportunities, again -- to finish this thing off in nine,” Hurdle said told reporters after the game. “We get a good push in the first inning, who knows how the script’s written the rest of the game? We don’t.
“There were still a couple more opportunities to add on and get ahead, and we didn’t. You put yourself at the mercy of the game when you don’t take advantage of situations and opportunities when they’re there.”
So the Pirates lost for the eighth time in 10 games. After making a big push before the All-Star break to get into the playoff chase, they are plummeting out of contention.
“You could say we’re in a hole, so we’re going to have to dig our way out. Our team’s been able to fight through a lot of adversity the whole year,” Clay Holmes told MLB.com. “I don’t think this is any different. You can expect us to fight back and give everything we’ve got.”
They showed some fight Monday, rallying in the bottom of the 10th after falling behind 6-2 on Goldschmidt's blast. But for an unlikely Cardinals fielding gem -- Jose Martinez gunning down Kevin Newman on a close play at the plate after Jacob Stallings' single into right field -- the Pirates would likely have won the game. (The Cardinals were fortunate the the replays proved inconclusive.)
“Tonight’s another example of how we don’t quit,” Newman told reporters.
"I don't think we are doubting ourselves as a team," Pittsburgh starter Trevor Williams told reporters. "I mean, shoot, that last inning was something special. Losses hurt but a loss like tonight is a tough one to swallow."
Time is starting to work against them. The Pirates are 7 1/2 games back of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central and they are six games behind the Cardinals for the second wild card berth.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: "All along, it figured the Cubs would be the one NL Central team capable of pulling away in the division race. In coming out of the gate after the All-Star break with seven wins in eight games, all at Wrigley Field, Chicago is looking like the front-runner it was supposed to be. But the Cubs' upcoming road trip includes back-to-back series at St. Louis and Milwaukee. We should know after that what kind of race we're going to have."
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: "The Cubs enter the week with a two-game lead in the NL Central, but Milwaukee and St. Louis are both close in the standings. The Cubs already grabbed catcher Martin Maldonado in a trade, but appear to be looking for more help. Most recently, they’ve been connected to Tigers outfielder Nick Castellanos and relief pitcher Shane Greene in trade rumors."
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: "This is just what (the Cubs) do under Joe Maddon . . . in Maddon's tenure they've played at a 105-win, 162-game pace in the second half. They are 7-2 thus far this year. This is rather common for the A's, too. They did it last year and are now 28-13 since June 2. Oakland faces a pivotal series against Houston this week that could close the division gap. For now, A's fans, enjoy their ascent into the top five. I also mentioned the Indians. I'd say their rock bottom moment was losing back-to-back games to the Orioles, 13-0 each. Since then, they've gone 13-3 and have climbed from -- at one point -- 11 back of the Twins to just two. It's hard to see them selling at all now, let alone Brad Hand. Maybe they'll buy a bat, but there's something to consider. Jose Ramirez looked like he was in the midst of a lost season, but he's hitting .329/.370/.624 with eight doubles, a triple and five homers in his last 22 games. If he's back, that's like adding a superstar for a replacement-level player with how he was going. My shot in the dark is the Cardinals. They have so many players underperforming offensively that I have to believe some of them will start clicking and it starts with Paul Goldschmidt. He's 31 and that's likely too early for age-related decline. He had a slow start last year but once his average dipped below .200 he went through a 47 game stretch where he hit .359/.449/.701 with 16 homers. That can help carry an offense and some players might feel like it's contagious and get it going."
Tom Verducci, SI.com: "Right now the 2019 Dodgers look like the 2016 Cubs in July: running away with their division but in need of one obvious upgrade to get through the postseason. That upgrade is also the same: late relief. (The Cubs upgraded from Hector Rondon to Aroldis Chapman at closer.) Kenley Jansen doesn’t have the same velocity or movement on his cutter, causing him to throw more sliders. Slugging against his cutter has gone steadily upward since 2016: .250, .306, .401, .453. In that span his velocity on the pitch has dropped from 93.9 mph to 91.6. Maybe Jansen’s stuff returns, but the trend is ominous. Los Angeles could use an insurance policy, someone like Will Smith or Brad Hand, if a wild-card contender is willing to make a hybrid move (trade a player for a return that, with advanced prospects, can still help them now)."
MEGAPHONE
"I'm still saying there's another level of us that I want to see. We've got to hit lefties, man. We've got to figure that part of it out. That's a big part moving down the road. And we have guys in our lineup that historically have done that that aren't doing it right now."
Joe Maddon, on needing better offensive balance.