Tipsheet: Reeling Reds maintain brave front while losses mount

Given the nightmarish collapse the Padres are enduring, losing two of three games to the Cardinals wasn’t so bad for the Reds.

"In a way, we can control our own destiny. I feel good with it," Gray said. "There’s nothing that we need to happen or anything. We’ll go as far as we allow ourselves to go.”

The Reds play their next three games at Pittsburgh against the hapless Pirates, so that could help them get right.

"We're not down on ourselves at all," Reds second baseman Jonathan India said. "It's tough, for sure. We're going to come through, I know we are. I know we're going to make that playoff spot. At the end of this, we're going to laugh at it. We're going to laugh at these losses."

But Reds first baseman Joey Votto wasn’t laughing Sunday. His profane outbursts around the batter’s box echoed through the green seats. His frustration was palpable.

"It's getting late in the year and we're all battling," India said. "That's what it is. At the end of the day, we'll be fine. I know we will."

