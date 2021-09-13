Tipsheet: Reeling Reds maintain brave front while losses mount

The Cincinnati Reds have lost six consecutive series. They have lost 10 of their last 14 games.
Yet they somehow remain in the second wild card slot – tied with the San Diego Padres, one game up on the Cardinals – so they can shrug off their recent failure.
"Listen, I trust our team. I trust where we are," Reds manager David Bell told reporters are his team's no-show Sunday. "Clearly, we’re not satisfied by any means with the last six series or whatever it’s been.
“But there is no time to think about that. The bottom line is: I trust who we are, each one of these guys; offensively, defensively and our pitching. I feel great about moving forward with this entire group. It’s pretty easy to be positive when you’re around this group every day. That’s the way I see it today. Just trusting them really helps with that.”
It’s not like the Reds are trying to lose.
"We want to win, that’s for sure,” Reds pitcher Sonny Gray said. “We just have to keep trucking along and see where we come out on the other side.”
The grateful Reds are thankful that the Padres absorbed a weekend sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has lost 23 of 37 games since the trade deadline and the Padres lost pitcher Blake Snell to left adductor tightness Sunday.
Given the nightmarish collapse the Padres are enduring, losing two of three games to the Cardinals wasn’t so bad for the Reds.
"In a way, we can control our own destiny. I feel good with it," Gray said. "There’s nothing that we need to happen or anything. We’ll go as far as we allow ourselves to go.”
The Reds play their next three games at Pittsburgh against the hapless Pirates, so that could help them get right.
"We're not down on ourselves at all," Reds second baseman Jonathan India said. "It's tough, for sure. We're going to come through, I know we are. I know we're going to make that playoff spot. At the end of this, we're going to laugh at it. We're going to laugh at these losses."
But Reds first baseman Joey Votto wasn’t laughing Sunday. His profane outbursts around the batter’s box echoed through the green seats. His frustration was palpable.
"It's getting late in the year and we're all battling," India said. "That's what it is. At the end of the day, we'll be fine. I know we will."
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “The Mets are five games out in the NL East and three for the second wild card . . . The Mets’ blessing is that the race for the second wild card is comprised of a group much like the Mets — seemingly all trying not to win it. The Padres lead the group, though they have won just eight of their last 27 games. The Reds are next, though they have won just six of their last 18. The other two teams between the Mets and the top of the wild card are the Cardinals and Phillies, and those represent the next six games on the Mets’ schedule. So, at least the Mets have an opportunity to do something to impact the race. That is a lot of teams to climb over in not a lot of time — the Mets have 18 games left. But it becomes more doable if [Francisco] Lindor is going to play like the player the Mets thought they were acquiring and paying into the 2030s.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “If Los Angeles ties San Francisco during the regular season -- and remains on rotation – [Walker] Buehler will be lined up to start Oct. 4 in a one-game playoff that would determine which team wins the NL West and which is relegated to the one-game wild card. If the Dodgers wind up there without a tiebreaker, they'll have Buehler available on six days' rest and [Max] Scherzer on five days'. One game could be all it takes for even a team as talented as the Dodgers to end its season. The chance at winning another World Series, though, is what brought Scherzer to Los Angeles this summer. He had veto power over all trades, and he wanted to go to the Dodgers because that's where he saw the easiest path to winning a second ring in three years -- the Dodgers' second in a row. Los Angeles gave up two well-regarded prospects in catcher Keibert Ruiz and right-hander Josian Gray with the dream of that jewelry in mind. Not even the Dodgers understood what they were getting. This is Max Scherzer cranked to 11: the fastball is louder, the off-speed stuff angrier, the incentives aligned.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Every team, however talented, runs into unexpected obstacles during the season—and the 2021 Jays are no exception. Star free-agent signing George Springer got hurt. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. started dragging after an MVP-quality first half. Humongous Floridian youth Nate Pearson couldn’t stay healthy enough to claim a rotation spot, while Bo Bichette and Hyun-Jin Ryu declined from superstar-level in 2019 and 2020 to merely good in 2021. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was lost at sea for the first six weeks of the season, and Cavan Biggio went from hitting .240/.368/.430 in his first two big league seasons to .215/.316/.350 in 2021. Then he got hurt too.”
Jake Mintz, FoxSports.com: “These are the Blue Jays we saw on paper. At long last, the 2021 Dunedin Buffalo Toronto Blue Jays are who we thought they could be. Winners of eight straight games, including a statement, four-game mop at Yankee Stadium, the roarin’, scorin’ Jays are but a half-game [ahead of] the New York Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot. Their recent hot stretch has been equal parts inexplicable and inevitable. The rate at which they’ve rocketed up the standings . . . has been downright startling. Two weeks ago, the Jays were 6 1/2 games out of a playoff spot, stuck behind both Oakland and Seattle in the race for October. They were a postseason afterthought, one with a fun lineup, sure, but a team incapable of cobbling together the pitching necessary to make a real run at things. Then they got hot.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “In the AL, the Wild Card is pure chaos. The Blue Jays have steamrolled their way through September, a surge so definitive that they’re now the clear favorites to host the one-game playoff. The Jays are neck-and-neck with the Red Sox for the top spot, with the Yankees right on their heels. The A’s and Mariners are still hanging around, three games back.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “When [the Yankees] have games like Friday, looking more like the Baltimore Orioles than a playoff team, time is running out. You want to see what a starting rotation looks like when ace Gerrit Cole isn’t on the mound? Jordan Montgomery lasted 3⅓ innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) when he was mercifully pulled. You want to see a malfunctioning lineup? The Yankees managed just four hits against Mets starter Tylor Megill, who looked like Jacob deGrom with the way he dominated the lineup, striking out a career-high 10 batters in seven innings. You want to see embarrassing defense? Well, all you had to do was keep your eye on catcher Gary Sanchez. He was standing at home plate holding the baseball on a perfect throw from left fielder Joey Gallo, simply awaiting Jonathan Villar to arrive. Villar was still 20 feet away and all Sanchez had to do was tag him. Well, Sanchez tagged him all right, but only after he already crossed home plate. It was easily the worst tag by any catcher you’ll ever see.”
MEGAPHONE
“We definitely need to play better. But we’ve got the guys to do it. We’ve said that all along. The belief is still there. And with 19 1/2 games to go, we’ve got to go out and take it. There’s not much more to say, except we’ve got to play better.”
Padres manager Jayce Tingler, on his team’s remaining schedule, which includes the resumption of a suspended game.