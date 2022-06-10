Tipsheet: Reeling Reds will face Cardinals with depleted roster

The battered Cincinnati Reds stagger into town after losing five of their last seven games and suffering additional casualties.

The latest setback: Cornerstone catcher Tyler Stephenson will miss four to six weeks after suffering a broken right thumb Thursday.

This is still a another gut punch for the Reds.

“It’s tough, losing any of our players,” Reds manager David Bell told reporters after the game. “Certainly Tyler Stephenson is just a big part of our team in so many ways. He’ll be back this season for hopefully half of the season and he’s got many years ahead. But at this time, right now, it’s tough. I know how much he loves to play. Definitely, we feel for him.”

The Reds are full tank-and-rebuild mode – and Stephenson is one of the key pieces in that reconstruction.

“Hopefully it's quick and doesn't take too long. But, yeah, that's a tough one,” Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle told MLB.com. “He means a lot. He's our No. 1 catcher. He's probably our best hitter. I mean, probably our All-Star. Don't know how many guys are going to be All-Stars. If he's not an All-Star, I don't know what it takes, but, yeah, it hurts.”

Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. exited Thursday’s game with a shoulder injury and is sidelined day to day. The Reds were already missing infielders Jonathan India and Donovan Solano due to hamstring strains and outfielder Tyler Naquin due to quad strain.

Outfielder Nick Senzel (back soreness) could return to the lineup and former Cardinals infielder Max Schrock (calf strain) could return from his rehabilitation assignment in Triple-A Louisville.

On the pitching side, the Reds are missing starters Nick Lodolo (back strain), Justin Dunn (shoulder soreness) and Connor Overton (lower back stress reaction) plus relievers Lucas Sims (lower back spasms), Vladimir Gutierrez (forearm strain), Justin Wilson (Tommy John surgery) and Teejay Antone (ditto).

All of that helps explain how the Reds sank into the National League Central cellar this season.

“It’s a very unfortunate part of the game,” Bell said. “These guys are here to play. Injuries have kept quite a few of our guys out and things are going to get better, there is no question. We’re going to get guys back.

“Our team, we’re going to keep playing. We’re going to keep finding ways to get better and to win. For each individual, I know it can be, especially when it first happens, you have to get your mind wrapped around what you have ahead of you. Once he does that, he can start focusing on getting back and finishing strong.”

Yeah, well, good luck with that.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “If there were such a thing as an ace emeritus in baseball -- a designation for the sport's most accomplished active starter -- it would be a lively discussion as to whether it should be Justin Verlander, Kershaw or Max Scherzer. Verlander staked a claim to this nontitle by striking out 12 in another terrific outing against Seattle on Tuesday, which moved him ahead of the injured Scherzer as the active career strikeout leader. Verlander also is the active leader in career bWAR and is the leader in career wins (233) by a good margin. After his last start, Verlander was leading the AL in wins, innings and WHIP. Not bad for a 39-year-old who made one start over the two previous seasons.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Perhaps the Manager of the Year award and playoff berth in 2020 bought (Don Mattingly) some favor, but let's be real: The Marlins were 10-4 in seven-inning games in a funky, 60-game season in which they were only two games over .500. Other than that, his best season was 79-82 and that was his first year. Then it was 77 wins in his second year. The Marlins went 67-95 last season and look primed for another non-contending season. This is his seventh year at the helm and we're still waiting on a real breakthrough season, not a fluky one. Tie all this to Mattingly being in the final year of his deal (it was a mutual option for 2022) and Marlins GM Kim Ng surely being ready to make her first managerial hire. It all lines up for Mattingly being ripe for a firing if the Marlins go on an extended losing streak. They start a 10-game road trip to Houston, Philadelphia and New York (Mets) Friday.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “Since the day he was selected with the second pick of the 2018 draft out of Georgia Tech, Joey Bart was considered the heir apparent to Buster Posey. His progress to the majors was closely tracked, and when Posey opted out of playing during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season for family reasons, Bart arrived in the majors ahead of schedule. When Posey retired suddenly last fall after a stellar age-34 season, all eyes turned to Bart as well. His major league career thus far hasn’t gone as hoped, however, and on Wednesday the Giants optioned the struggling backstop to Triple-A Sacramento. With Posey putting together an All-Star season as he helped the Giants to a franchise record 107 wins, Bart was left with some oversized shoes to fill, but he began the season with great fanfare, homering on Opening Day off the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara. Alas, the 25-year-old backstop has hit a meager .156/.296/.300 with four homers in 108 plate appearances overall. He started 21 of the team’s first 34 games, capped by a ninth-inning homer off Albert Pujols (!) on May 15, but after that, he started just eight of 20 games, going 2-for-25 with 15 strikeouts.”

Michael Ajeto, Baseball Prospectus: “We’re around the one-year mark in which Major League Baseball announced they would actually enforce the ban on foreign substances, which means that pitchers have had about a year to figure out how to adapt. We saw that the emphasis on enforcement worked initially, with pitchers’ spin rates falling precipitously, but it wasn’t long before many returned to previous baselines. It figures that most pitchers found a way to get some of the foreign substances back on the ball, but that’s certainly not the case for everyone. There’s no concrete evidence that Walker Buehler has indulged in foreign substance use in the past, but the way that the timing has worked out, there’s not not evidence that he’s been one of the most afflicted pitchers as it pertains to losing spin on his fastball.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “In the hilariously long history of the major leagues, lots of pitchers have done what Joan Adon was chasing. But the promising 23-year-old right-hander toiling in the service of the screw-it-we’ll-try-to-win-in-2028 Washington Nationals was off to a dandy start in pursuit of becoming the first person since the sainted Detroit Tiger Mike Maroth in 2003 to lose 20 games. And even though wins and losses are now regarded as frivolities rather than dispositive evidence of a pitcher’s true value, this is a potential record without opprobrium, which in English means ‘No big deal.’ But it was enough of a big deal that, after he was shelled Tuesday for his 10th loss of this barely-a-third-over season, the Nats sent him down to Rochester to restore his confidence and slider, thus robbing Nats fans and really, fans of all teams, shapes, sizes, and ages, of something to root for . . . Before he was sent down he was on pace to lose 29 and join a magnificent cast that includes Egyptian Healy, Tricky Nichols, Pud Galvin, Silver King, and Hank O’Day, the last of whom eventually stopped pitching, became a manager and eventually a Hall of Fame umpire. Now that’s committing to the bit.”

MEGAPHONE

“It’s hard to look at calendars, because you don’t really know what the future’s going to be like. I’ll look at what I’ve got to do tomorrow, and that’s about it.”

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, on his long comeback from injuries.

