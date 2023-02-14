That national power Tennessee lost back-to-back basketball games this season was a news flash. That hadn't happened in 59 games.

That the Volunteers lost back-to-back games on buzzer-beating 3-point shots after they seemingly had the game locked up in the closing seconds . . . that was insane.

Vols coach Rick Barnes took the stunning 86-85 loss to Missouri better than he did the exasperating 66-65 loss at Vanderbilt because of the circumstances. Against the Tigers, Tennessee erased a 17-point deficit in the second half while playing shorthanded. The Vols got the game into the hands of veteran guard Santiago Vescovi.

True, Vescovi failed to finish off Vanderbilt at the free throw line in the previous game when he had the chance, but surely he would come through here, right?

Wrong. With four seconds left, Vescovi missed the first free throw, then a lane violation wiped out the second try. Had Vescovi made one free throw, the Vols would have fouled somebody quickly to prevent a 3-point shot.

But that didn’t happen and DeAndre Gholston buried his desperate heave for the Missouri victory.

“We all hurt for Santi,” Barnes said. “He’s hurting. I hurt for him because he knows he had a chance, two games in a row, to put a game on ice. But he’s won a lot of games for us. I hate it for him. I do, because where we are today and where we’ve been, he’s had a lot to do with it.

“We had our chances with free throws with a one-point lead like the other night. But it’s part of the game. It is. I just hate it, hate it for Santi. Because I know how he feels. It’s just tough. Hopefully, I think, we can grow from both of these situations, as hard as it is right now.”

Tennessee came into the game as the nation’s top defensive team against 3-point shots, but Missouri hit 12-of-28 against them. Barnes felt like the Vols did a solid job defending the arc, but the Tigers made shots anyway.

“Think about it, they banked one in early,” Barnes said. “It’s not like we were lost too many times. That’s what they do. So again, they shot the ball extremely well. We’re going to run into teams like that.”

Barnes credited Missouri’s defense for disrupting his team’s offense.

“I thought they picked up too many points off our turnovers,” he said. “The other night (against Vanderbilt), our turnovers, every one but one, we forced it. We did it. Tonight, they turned us over some. But we still turned ourselves over a little bit in ways we can’t do.”

Tennessee played without guard Josiah-Jordan James in the game and lost Julian Phillips to a hip pointer.

“The way we fought back, we were down two guys that played minutes for us . . . I just believe in these guys. I do,” Barnes said. “I have been doing it long enough to know you hit some spells like this and as quickly as we got in it, we can get out of it. I think that once we do get out of it, which I know we will, we will get going trending in the right direction to be where we want to be where it is all said and done.”

Tennessee slid from No. 6 to No. 10 in the latest Top 25 poll and their bid for a very high NCAA Tournament seed took a hit. But like Barnes said, there is a lot of basketball to be played.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:

Eddie Timanus, USA Today: “With some of the Fighting Illini’s victories losing value through no fault of their own, they were in need of another quality win. They got it Saturday courtesy of a 69-60 home triumph against Rutgers. Coleman Hawkins provided a big lift with 18 points for Illinois, which now heads on the road to Penn State and Indiana this week.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Well, we can't blame the offense this week. Tennessee dropped both of its games in heartbreaking fashion, losing on buzzer-beaters at Vanderbilt and then at home to Missouri. Surprisingly, it was the nation's top-ranked defense that showed cracks. The Commodores and Tigers shot a combined 24-for-51 from 3 against the Vols, 47.1%. For the season, Tennessee ranks No. 1 nationally in 3-point percentage defense, allowing opponents to make just 24.2%. The two opponents also turned it over just 15 times combined in the two games; Tennessee is in the top 20 in the country in defensive turnover percentage.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Alabama is 22-3 overall, 12-0 in the SEC and winning its league games by an average of 21.1 points. That's nearly four points better than the margin of victory the Kentucky team with future NBA All-Stars Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns recorded when the Wildcats went 18-0 in the SEC before losing to Wisconsin in the 2015 Final Four. In other words, Alabama is in the midst of a historically great run through its conference. Since losing to Gonzaga in December, the Crimson Tide are 13-1 and performing like the best team in the country, according to data available at BartTorvik.com.”

John Fanta, FoxSports.com: “The Wildcats, down 55-47 with under four minutes to go, closed the game on a 17-3 run to shock No. 1 Purdue, 64-58. It marked the first win for Northwestern over the No. 1 team in the country in 20 tries, as Chris Collins' team held the Boilermakers to their lowest point total of the season and forced 16 turnovers. For Collins, who entered his 10th year at the helm on the hot seat, the 18-7 overall record and 9-5 in Big Ten play has been a wild turnaround after he lost Pete Nance to North Carolina and Ryan Young to Duke in the offseason, among others. The Wildcats are 9-5 and tied for second in the Big Ten, with the outright lead at stake when they host Indiana on Wednesday. This is the state of college hoops this year. Just when Zach Edey and Purdue looked like they were well on their way to a 24th win, Northwestern took the game from them. Just when you think you know everything about a team and believe they can be trusted, a taste of the madness occurs. Even on Super Sunday, where the collective college hoops slate looked uneventful at surface level, the sport still found a way to provide the goods, and served up a foreshadowing for what we are in for over the course of the next seven weeks.”

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “Indiana has been the sixth-best team in the country in the last month, according to Bart Torvik. More importantly, the Hoosiers improved to 5-2 in two-possession games this season. ‘Winning Time’ was not Indiana’s time to shine last season. Eight of Indiana’s 14 losses in (coach Mike) Woodson’s first season came in overtime or by six points or less. The tight losses were like salt in a gaping wound for Woodson. It weighed heavily on Woodson last year, but it makes the victories so much sweeter this year.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “A few weeks back, Bruce Pearl's team knew it was about to endure an exceptionally tough stretch of the schedule. Sure enough, the (Auburn) Tigers have now emerged from that gantlet having lost five of six. Every loss came to an at-large-caliber opponent, capped off by a home game in which Auburn played Alabama into the 40th minute before falling short by eight points. Now the schedule becomes a bit more manageable, and perhaps the Tigers can improve a projected No. 8 seed. Auburn will host Missouri and Ole Miss on either side of a road game at suddenly surging Vanderbilt.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “The possibility of Texas Tech playing its way back into the at-large picture for the NCAA Tournament seems far-fetched, but the Red Raiders have won four of their past six in an impressive demonstration of pride and resilience after a 0-8 start to league play. (De’Vion) Harmon's play has been key to the surge. Entering Monday's contest, he was averaging 17.2 points over Texas Tech's last six games, and Monday's output marked a career-high for the former Oklahoma and Oregon guard. Harmon finished 9 of 17 from the field, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Making just his fifth appearance of the season after working back from a foot injury, (Fardaws) Aimaq played his best game yet. The 6-foot-11 transfer from Utah Valley finished with 12 points and eight rebounds on 6 of 9 shooting with 10 of his points coming in the second half. His absence for much of this season is just one example of the bad injury luck that has befallen the Red Raiders in coach Mark Adams' second season. Texas Tech has also been without star freshman guard Pop Isaacs in recent weeks, but appears to have turned a corner even amid the adversity.”

MEGAPHONE

“A lot of basketball left to play. I think we’re going to get it going. We need it now, to get it going at the right time. A lot of teams have gone through it this year. It’s hit us here, at a time when you don’t want it to. But we’ll grow from it.”

Barnes, on the state of his team.