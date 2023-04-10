Sure, it’s early. But the Cardinals wasted no time falling four games behind the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

While the Cardinals look discombobulated – with their shaky starting rotation, spotty bullpen and daily lineup scramble – the Brewers have developed a nice early vibe.

The Brew Crew finished last season a dispirited note. By selling off closer Josh Hader ahead of the trade deadline, team’s front office signaled surrender to the clubhouse.

And surrender the Brewers did, yielding the National League Central to the Cardinals with their late fade.

So this spring Brewers manager Craig Counsell and the surviving Milwaukee veterans set out to rebuild team spirit. That effort appears to be working – the Brewers raced to a 7-2 start to seize the early division lead.

“I think the more you've been on winning teams, the more you realize how important that is,” outfielder Christian Yelich told MLB.com. “And when that gets away, it makes it tough when you're not together as a group. We've made a really big effort since day one of spring training to do more of that, to come together as a team and build that chemistry and just get to know each other, honestly.

“It's been a lot of fun to be part of. It's a great group and a lot of good guys and hopefully we keep it rolling. It's still early, and you just want to keep your head down and try and play as well as you can.”

Here are a few highlights of the early Brewers success:

After struggling with injuries last year, starting pitchers Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff are healthy and throwing heat. Peralta has 14 strikeouts and a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings while Woodruff has 12 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings and a 0.79 ERA.

The Milwaukee bullpen has posted a 0.84 ERA, best in the majors, and it is riding a 23 1/3-inning scoreless streak.

Milwaukee’s offense is also off to a strong start with a mix of young and old hitters. Outfielder Garrett Mitchell (three homers, six RBIs. 1.048 on-base plus slugging percentage), shortstop Willy Adames (two homers, seven RBIs, .984 OPS) and third baseman Brian Anderson (three homers, 10 RBIs, 1.226 OPS) have led the way.

Writing for ESPN, Jesse Rogers has this take on the Brewers.

The Brewers dropped their first game and then went on a tear. The story of the first week is newcomer Brian Anderson and rookie Brice Turang. The former had three home runs in the first five games, while the latter went 5-for-10 in that span. Both have given a boost to an offense that has been lacking over the past few years. If the trend continues, the Brewers will be contenders in the National League Central.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for the Mets. Justin Verlander landed on the IL on Opening Day, and they went 3-1 against the Marlins, but then came back-to-back 10-0 and 9-0 losses to the Brewers -- the first time they were shut out by nine-plus runs in consecutive games. Not even the '62 Mets endured that. To make matters worse, Max Scherzer gave up three consecutive home runs in the second loss, the second time he has allowed that in his career. Meanwhile, Brett Baty left a minor league game Tuesday with a right thumb injury, the same thumb he had surgery on last season.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The disparity is almost comical, with 12 players on the Mets’ opening-day roster earning at least $10 million a year, including four in excess of $20 million annually, excluding released infielder Robinson Cano’s $24 million salary. Oakland, with a $56.9 million opening-day payroll, doesn’t have a soul earning more than veteran pitcher Trevor May’s $7 million salary. Pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander will earn a combined $86.6 million – $29.8 million more than the Athletics' entire team.”

Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “It’s probably too early to label any road trip, or homestand for that matter, as ‘key.’ So let’s just say the Padres did well in the first half of a challenging swing away from Petco Park, taking three of four in Atlanta before heading to New York, where they’ll open a three-game set with the Mets on Monday. Individually, Juan Soto is showing signs that he might be starting to heat up after a slow start. He homered in the Padres’ win over the Braves on Saturday and doubled to lead off the fifth inning in Sunday’s victory.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Another day, another win for the molten hot Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays improved to a perfect 9-0 with Sunday afternoon's blowout win over the Oakland Athletics . . . They are the 13th team in MLB history to begin a season 9-0. Second baseman Brando Lowe had the big blow Sunday. He clobbered a fourth inning grand slam against A's righty James Kaprielian to break the game open. Wander Franco went deep as well, and starter Drew Rasmussen held Oakland to one double in seven otherwise spotless innings. He struck out eight. Sunday's home runs by Franco, Lowe, and Harold Ramirez gave Tampa 24 home runs through nine games. The 2000 Cardinals hold the record with 25 homers in their first nine games. No other team entered play Sunday with more than 18 homers. The Rays have won every game this season by at least four runs and they've outscored their opponents 75-18. Their plus-57 run differential is nearly triple the next best team (Dodgers at plus-21 entering Sunday). Tampa is the eighth team in history to win nine straight games by at least four runs at any point in the season, and the first since the 1939 Yankees.”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “You could make the argument, though PECOTA refuses, that it’s too soon to write off the White Sox. Sure, they were perhaps baseball’s single hottest mess last year, capped by a late-season, eight-game skid that slammed the lid shut on a waste of a year. They had some key free agent losses in José Abreu and Johnny Cueto, and the replacements they brought in, Andrew Benintendi and Mike Clevinger, didn’t make a ton of people happy. But the core of the next great White Sox era is still there, waiting to be great, in a division that won’t necessarily demand that much greatness. That said, there’s one place on the roster where the White Sox, by their own design, basically do have to be perfect, and it’s the rotation. Cueto was a miracle last year, his career seemingly on death’s door the moment they signed him and every time two runners got on afterward, but he held it together for 17 quality starts. After he left for Miami, the White Sox have exactly five starters for five spots, and there’s no Plan B—we projected fill-ins to take 17% of the team’s starts, and provide a collective -0.5 WARP in the process. So manager Pedro Grifol isn’t just hoping for a return to form by Licas Giolito, Michael Kopech, and Lynn: He’s depending on it. And so far, those three have returned two workable, not-quite-quality starters, and two complete disasters. Lynn looked like he’d pitched the day before, hucking fastball after fastball at 91 down the chute, while only a handful of his curveballs were even within reach of the batter, let alone around the strike zone. If it weren’t for all the swearing, it almost looked like coach pitch. Lynn usually sits 93 with the four-seam and 91 with the sinker, and Thursday, both pitches were coming in a few ticks south of those numbers. He might need some time to find himself; trouble is, the White Sox don’t have any to give him.”

MEGAPHONE

“It’s really more of the same of what we’ve seen since the first pitch he threw this spring, He’s been dialed in. He’s been great. It’s been clearly different from how he had to endure most of the second half of last year. In a way, I’m not surprised, because when he’s doing well, this is what he looks like.”

Counsell, on Peralta’s early success.