Week after week after week some delusional Cardinals fans have proposed signing free agent third baseman Anthony Rendon.
And week after week after week we have reminded fans that there was zero chance of that happening due to the team's pile of big contractual commitments, most notably the $39 million owed third baseman Matt Carpenter for the next two years.
So Rendon landed in Anaheim instead for crazy money: $245 million over seven years.
Rendon has played seven big league seasons. His first four were pretty ordinary, he next two were very good and his last season was epic: .319 batting average, 34 homers, 134 RBIs with clutch postseason hitting.
Is THAT the Rendon the Angels are buying or will they get a somewhat lesser version of him as that seven-year deal unfolds?
The Los Angeles Angels still owe Albert Pujols $59 million for the next two seasons. Justin Upton has $72 million coming over the next three seasons and Mike Trout is collecting $426.5 million over 12 years.
Oh, and new Angels manager Joe Maddon would still a substandard pitching staff to work with if the season started today.
Writing for ESPN.com, Keith Law had this optimistic take on the signing:
The Angels got almost nothing from their third basemen last year -- a .243/.306/.345 line, with slightly above-average defense -- which amounts to decent performance from David Fletcher when he played there and other guys who hit like pitchers when Fletcher played somewhere else. Rendon is a fast 5- to 6-win upgrade, and his arrival means the Angels can platoon Fletcher (a right-handed hitter) and Luis Rengifo (a switch-hitter who's much better left-handed) at second base, upgrading that position as well. This is a strong defensive infield, with Andrelton Simmons the best defensive shortstop in baseball, and the team now has an above-average defender at third with the potential for the same at second.
The seven-year deal takes the Angels into Rendon's late 30s, covering his age-30 through age-36 seasons. There will probably be some offensive decline in that period, but not soon, and I have hope that his decline will be more gradual than that of most hitters because his plate discipline is so good and his swing is very simple. Age catches up to every hitter eventually, but if Rendon's bat speed starts to slip, he has less work and distance to get the bat to the ball than most hitters do. There might be some regret for the Angels near the end of this deal, but it'll be nothing compared to the soul-crushing regret they must feel for giving Albert Pujols a 10-year deal at the start of his decline.
The Angels are not, however, up with the Astros yet. This club won 72 games last season, and Rendon isn't getting them to 90 wins by himself. They have to do something about the rotation, which had no pitcher with 20 starts last season. Newly acquired Dylan Bundy isn't the answer, surviving on guile and changing speeds because overuse cost him his fastball.
L.A. should be in on every remaining starting pitcher on the market: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Madison Bumgarner, Wade Miley, Ivan Nova and the rest. The Angels should sign two starters. If they can trade for one, they should, though I'm not sure there's a high-end starter available just yet. In for a penny, in for a pound.
As for Carpenter, Tipsheet is puzzled by the report that Matt is lifting weights back home in Glen Rose, Texas. Was diminished strength the reason he kept missing pitches by a foot with his futile swings last season?
If he is going to double down on power hitting next season -- defiantly attempting to launch pitches over extreme fielding shifts as he fights age-related decline -- we could end up seeing a lot of Tommy Edman at third base.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about the red-hot baseball marketplace:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: "Every January, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman aims to take a vacation, his one and only real, extended vacation of the year. In a lot of winters, his vacation is either postponed -- to never -- or it's truncated because of the seemingly year-round fretting that accompanies his particular position. But now that Gerrit Cole has landed in the Yankees' universe, Cashman is free to leave. Heck, maybe Cole will provide a private jet for Cashman and family to Bora Bora or Bermuda or Cabo or wherever he wants to go. Now that the Yankees have landed their ace, the rest is merely cleanup. As one rival executive involved in the Cole sweepstakes said, it's not as if the Yankees would have had a bad rotation without the right-hander. But with the best pitcher on the planet in pinstripes -- No. 45, presumably, after Luke Voit smartly hands over the jersey for a favor -- the rotation lines up neatly."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today.com: "The Yankees, who just ended their first decade in a century in which they didn’t make the World Series, simply were tired of being beaten by aces. Over the past few postseasons, they've lost to Dallas Keuchel (in 2015 and 2017), Justin Verlander (two times in 2017), Charlie Morton (2017), Chris Sale (2018) and Cole (2019). Now, they got their own ace, a pitcher who, including in the postseason, went 24-6 with a 2.39 ERA and 373 strikeouts last season. They sweet-talked Cole in a trip last week to his home in Newport Beach, California, with general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone, assistant GM Michael Fishman, pitching coach Matt Blake and five-time World Series champion Andy Pettitte in attendance. They told him that they are just as analytically savvy as the Astros, and Pettitte told him about the prestige of pitching in New York, with the chance of a World Series every year."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "Sure, Cole got his $324 million, but Howie Kendrick also got his $6.25 million and Kyle Gibson his $28 million and Drew Pomeranz his $34 million and Travis d'Arnaud his $16 million. A few agents have muttered that someone somewhere must have given the signal for owners to spend again, or maybe those same owners are beginning to see that a perpetual five-year plan can start to grate on their customers. Or, perhaps, former customers. Now, plenty of discord opportunity remains — what’s so hard about shoveling hundreds of millions of dollars toward the best players? — as a good portion of a squeezed-out middle class remains, and that’s the area that often reflects the relative wellness of baseball’s economy. It doesn’t seem a Bryce Harper or a Manny Machado will drift into spring training again, but a Keuchel or a Craig Kimbrel might still find themselves jobless in June. As important, who gets the jobs that for generations belonged to hearty, baseball-scarred veterans who expect more for their services than minimum wage and a big-league experience?"
Emma Baccellieri, SI.com: "There are still plenty of teams that would like to add starting pitching—in addition to the aforementioned two, there are the Twins, White Sox, and Brewers, to name a few—and there’s a solid group of second-tier starters still available. Do the deals for Cole, Stephen Strasburg, and Zack Wheeler mean that these other pitchers will profit more than predicted, too? It’s hard to say. On one hand, the tiers are so clear this winter (Cole and Strasburg, then Wheeler, then everyone else) that there may not be much of a link here. On the other, the big names are off the board early, so there’s more time for teams to understand what they have to do to get what they need, and that should benefit the pitchers who remain."
MEGAPHONE
"I think we're just using every tool in the toolbox, not just the big hammer, but it doesn't mean the big hammer is not still available."
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, on getting back into the business of spending.