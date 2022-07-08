Tipsheet: Resurgent Big 12 tries to raid Pac-12, finish if off

On the crazy college sports realignment front, the formerly moribund Big 12 has gone into attack mode while wooing Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado and Utah from the crippled Pac-12.

That would create a logical westward expansion for the Big 12 and keep it viable after losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. This would also be an impressive act of revenge for the Pac-12’s earlier school-stealing efforts.

Writing for the Oklahoman, Berry Tramel offered this take:

Twelve summers ago, the Pac-10 Conference tried to kill the Big 12. Took out a shiv, stuck it in the Big 12’s back and watched the blood flow.

A year later, the Pac-12 came back to finish the job, but the Big 12 again avoided disaster.

And in summer 2021, the Pac-12 needed no knife. A simple phone call would have scattered the Big 12 to the wind. Now we sit in summer 2022. Same two conferences. Same weapons. Only this time, it’s the Big 12 holding the shiv and the phone.

Remarkably, the Big 12 has gained the high ground in its long waltz with its western neighbor. Conference realignment has crazy twists and turns, and while we all know the name-brand schools always come out on top, the leagues offer intriguing curveballs.

The Pac-12 might die. Not at the hands of the Big Ten, which last week swiped USC and UCLA, effective 2024. But at the hands of the Big 12, which a year ago seemed on life support itself.

The top two remaining Pac-12 schools, Washington and Oregon, are mulling their next play.

Moving to the Big Ten doesn’t appear to an option for them at the moment, since that conference seems satisfied after stealing USC and UCLA from the Pac-12. The Big Ten gained the lucrative Los Angeles market just in time for its next round of TV rights bargaining.

Washington and Oregon could stay back in a diminished Pac-12, which could add some additional West Coast schools and settle into its new life as the Pacific Time Zone League out on the fringe of college sports.

That doesn’t seem economically viable, so maybe those schools could suck up their institutional pride and cut a deal with the Big 12. Failing that, aligning with the Atlantic Coast Conference would be quite a stretch.

Meanwhile Smart Boy Schools Stanford and California are left in a lurch. Ideologically they are aligned with Notre Dame, but they lack the massive national support base the Fighting Irish enjoy.

Elsewhere around the country, the SEC is remaining quiet, for now, while the ACC is trying to keep its financial grip on traditional football powers Clemson, Miami and Florida State.

Here is what folks are writing about all of this:

John Feinstein, Washington Post: “As with all the conference-jumping that has taken place in this century, this is about one thing: money. This is no different from the golfers who have jumped to the Saudi-financed LIV Golf circuit claiming their goal is to grow the game. Just as the golfers are actually trying to grow their bank accounts, the college administrators are motivated by the welfare of their bottom lines. As ridiculous as the notion of UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten is, it would be much more palatable if the leadership at the two schools just said: ‘This is about TV money. The Big Ten has lots more of it than the Pac-12.’ At least when Maryland abandoned the ACC to join the Big Ten, the school’s leadership was honest, admitting it was broke and needed the television money the Big Ten was offering. Yes, there was also the same garbage about ‘sharing values,’ but no one was denying that the bottom line was the bottom line. Apologists may argue that the extra revenue the two schools will receive will benefit the ‘student-athletes.’ That’s true — for the athletes who play football and basketball. You can bet their facilities will receive upgrades to help with recruiting as soon as the first Rich Sixteen check arrives.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference led to UCLA and USC to the Big Ten, bloating two already chubby conferences and eviscerating two others, thereby causing traditionalists to weep for the Saturdays they once enjoyed and the knowledge that their programs would no longer be allowed dreams beyond their immediate vision. Yes, we’re looking at you, Oregon. Even with Phil Knight, you’re not enough for the new big time. Therein lies the undercard on the Big Ten/SEC axis of gigantism. The truth is not that college football has grown its power to earn, but that the number of people with access to the trough has been significantly reduced. Not so much the number of teams with a chance to win a national title, mind you. That number hasn’t changed at all. It’s the number of teams who will draw sufficient attention week-in and week-out to make it worth Alabama giving up Utah State and Ohio State giving up Arkansas State. It’s the conferences and their muscle, ESPN and Fox, finally acting on the annoying reality that there aren’t enough nationally sellable games in any given weekend.”

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “There's at least a possibility that the Big Ten will decide to stick with 16 members for a while, both for that reason and because at some point there might be diminishing financial returns per school. Adding the Los Angeles market was massive; it's possible the conference doesn't think adding, say, the Portland and Seattle markets or the Bay Area adds as much. Barring a call from a certain program in South Bend, it might decide to pause, bask in the boom of new TV contracts and new money and go about life as one of college sports' two superconferences. There's also a chance the conference will decide to break the seal and go beyond 16 teams. If or when that happens, it's a new ballgame altogether. In the wake of last week's shocking news, all of our imaginations went wild. Oregon and Washington might go to the Big Ten too! And what about Cal and Stanford -- they're extremely Big Ten! This could be the thing that finally entices Notre Dame to join! And ACC heavyweights might try to lawyer their way out of their grant of rights and join the SEC! Duke and North Carolina could join either one! The age of superduper conferences has begun! A 32-team (or so) super league isn't far behind!”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Missouri might fit the SEC in a whole lot of ideological ways, and no one’s leaving that conference right now, but does it seem like the school is having a lot of fun? It’s out there in the suburbs of the SEC, far, far away from the downtown area where the cool kids hang out. Mizzou is about as Atlanta as Pepsi. It’s not like College Football Playoff appearances are coming if Mizzou were to switch to the Big Ten, but it’s a far better, far more comfortable fit with Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and even Minnesota and Wisconsin with a little bit of a drive.”

Gregg Doyel, Indianapolis Star: “The only thing right about big-time college football anymore, the only thing that’s been right about it for years, is Notre Dame. I can see that now, plain as the dollar signs in front of my face. The very thing we held against Notre Dame for so many years, its arrogance and exclusivity, its refusal to play nice and join a conference for God’s sake, is what made the Irish so right. This is hindsight, of course, because in 1991 when Notre Dame hooked up with NBC, we hated the Irish. Unless you were a frontrunning Irish fan – rooting for Notre Dame football and oh, I don’t know, the New York Yankees – you were appalled at the arrogance of Notre Dame, setting itself apart from all of college football by getting a personal television network and remaining an independent. What, Notre Dame, you’re better than everyone else? Thirty-one years later, we have the answer: Yes. You are . . . Despite the weather, the location, the academics, with college football exploding in sin around it, Notre Dame stubbornly tried to be Notre Dame. We didn’t notice that part of the story, because we were too busy hating the Irish for staying independent and having their own TV network.”

Pete Thamel, ESPN.com: “The issue that both the Big Ten and SEC have in terms of adding additional schools is that there simply aren't any -- outside of Notre Dame -- that offer certainty of value to grow the financial pie enough to justify their slice. There are arguments for ACC schools like Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State and Miami. But there are looming legal reasons why UCLA, USC, Texas and Oklahoma are all waiting for their current TV contracts -- and congruent grants of rights -- to expire. Any cries for Oregon and Washington in the Big Ten should be tempered by the reality that if USC and UCLA wanted them there in the first place, they'd probably be there. Those schools appear to value owning Los Angeles and the rich recruiting market much more. They have a monopoly on the West Coast. Why invite in your top competition? For the ACC schools to bounce, there's a legal briar patch no one -- the poachers or the schools wanting to leave -- is eager to navigate. University presidents and conference commissioners are generally averse to legal issues; deposition is a dirty word in higher ed. Those factors, combined with exit fees and legal fees tied to grant of rights that could run more than $100 million, might make it so the juice of adding teams isn't worth the legal and fiscal squeeze -- at least in the short term. So where's the next likely action amid the realignment landscape? Well, the most jockeying, consulting, back-channeling and speculation are centered around the race for No. 3. With the Big Ten and SEC having established themselves as a Power 2, the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 are scrambling to attempt to solidify or build the next best league.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Despite the Big 12's attempts, the Pac-12 released a statement Monday saying it would immediately begin negotiations on its next TV contract, intending to go forward with at least its 10 remaining members. There is a possibility more could be added to the mix, according to a Pac-12 source. The Pac-12's current deal expires in 2024. However, a source familiar with the negotiations said that doesn't necessarily mean the Pac-12 will all be together ‘in three months.’ The Pac-12 is expected to enter into an exclusive 30-day negotiating window with current rightsholders Fox and ESPN before entertaining offers from other bidders. Before the Pac-12's statement Monday, one industry source suggested the Big 12 should quickly expand with Pac-12 teams then go to market early with rightsholders to get ahead of the Pac-12. The Pac-12 deal with Fox and ESPN expires in 2024. The Big 12's deal with the same networks expires in 2025.”

MEGAPHONE

“The SEC and the Big Ten have separated themselves from an overall property standpoint. As we saw with Texas and Oklahoma a year ago, it's not surprising that other schools would want to be a part of one of those two leagues.”

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, to ESPN.