Tipsheet: Resurgent Rutgers blitzes Illinois, tightens Big Ten race

Rutgers was awful earlier this season. The Scarlet Knights lost to Lafayette at home. Yes, Lafayette -- a 9-16 team currently holding down seventh place in the Patriot League.

They lost at DePaul, a Big East doormat. They lost at UMass, an Atlantic 10 also-ran. They took an 86-51 pratfall at Illinois back on Dec. 3 to open Big Ten play.

But coach Steve Pikiell kept after his team, the Rutgers fan base kept showing up in full force, and the Scarlet Knights turned their season around.

The atmosphere at Jersey Mike Arena Wednesday night was insane. The roaring crowd fueled Rutgers’ frantic effort as they dominated Illinois 70-59 for its fourth straight victory over a Top 25 team.

Previously the Scarlet Knights (16-9 overall, 10-5 in the Big Ten) toppled Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin. They have worked their way into the NCAA Tournament picture and they will be a handful down the stretch of the regular season and into the league tournament.

“When you go back and you think that that's the same team that lost to Lafayette, no offense to Lafayette, but give a lot of credit to Steve Pikiell and the leadership of that team,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “And I thought Cliff Omoruyi was outstanding. I thought he was in control of the game from the center spot. Blocking shots, rebounding the basketball and then his ability to catch lobs and scoring was terrific.

“We were never in it and didn't play very well. And you're not going to win games when you miss your first 13 threes. I thought most of them were good shots. But when you don't have the energy and the desire to want to work to win, the ball will never go in. And that happened to us tonight.”

Underwood went up and down his bench, giving this player and that player a chance, but nothing could stem the Rutgers tide. The Scarlet Knights just kept swarming and attacking.

“All the credit in the world to Rutgers,” Underwood said. “That was something my team hasn’t seen in a long time and that was just absolutely to get punched in the face. We had no answer, no life, no fight. I don't know if I've even had a team with no fight.

“My key going into the game was Rutgers has played harder than every single opponent they played in this winning streak that they beat. It's not rocket science. It's not great execution. It's not [Paul] Mulcahy posting everybody up at his guard spots. It doesn't have anything to do with any of that. It's they are playing harder than every opponent that they played.”'

And they are a reminder that all things are possible in college basketball.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what people have been writing about college basketball:

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “This Arkansas defense continues to suffocate opposing teams. Then throw in Stanley Umude draining six 3s, as he did in the Razorbacks' 19-point win at Missouri, and you have problems against this team on both sides of the ball. Eric Musselman's men have risen all the way to the No. 6 line in brackets after winning 10 of their past 11. (The single defeat came by one point at Alabama.) A victory at home against Tennessee in their next outing would push the Hogs that much closer to lock status.”

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “It was a rough night for bubble teams on Tuesday. Indiana surrendered a late lead at home to Wisconsin in a 74-69 loss. The Hoosiers have a poor nonconference schedule and a bad, but not necessarily fatal, record away from home. You can now add to that an 8-9 record against Quads 1-3. That is too much for a couple of nice home wins to overcome. Oklahoma had Texas on the ropes at home, but fell in overtime 80-78. The Sooners are now 14-12 and that is just not good enough to get selected. Their next two games are on the road against Iowa State and Texas Tech. The schedule after that is a little more friendly, but it may be too late by then. Florida went back and forth at Texas A&M on Thursday night before falling 56-55. That's a tough loss for the Gators, even though it qualifies as a Quad 1 defeat, because the Aggies are unlikely to be a tournament team. Florida is now just 1-7 vs. Quad 1 and 4-9 against the top two quadrants with a Quad 4 loss at home to Texas Southern.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Now we’ll see how far Rutgers can take this surge because a 15-day trial by fire is at hand. Home to Illinois, road games at Purdue and Michigan, home to Wisconsin, trip to Indiana. If the Scarlet Knights are still rolling after that, they could be doing handsprings off the bubble. Rutgers was in the NCAA Tournament last March for the first time in 30 years. One important tool has been the defense of Caleb McConnell, who had 14 steals in that three-step sprint over ranked teams, and held Wisconsin star Johnny Davis to 11 points.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Sure, (Bruce) Pearl's team had potential entering the season. He had transfers Walker Kessler and Wendell Green Jr. He had Jabari Smith, a five-star recruit and an NBA prospect. The players were there for a strong season. But Pearl's squad would have to navigate an SEC landscape that included Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky -- four teams that seemed equipped to pass the Tigers in the league's race. Pearl has exceeded expectations. His team started the week in first place in the SEC standings. (It owns a win over second-place Kentucky in their only meeting of the regular season.) Auburn also is a top seed in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology, after enjoying a stretch as the No. 1 team in America. And Pearl might be the front-runner for national Coach of the Year.”

Patrick Stevens, Washington Post: “Even in February, one victory can make a world of difference. Memphis might turn out to be this year’s proof of it. The Tigers’ twisty season added another turn Saturday with a 69-59 victory at Houston. It was the fifth victory in a row for Penny Hardaway’s team, which has surged back into NCAA tournament contention after largely falling off the radar for the past month. This is the same Memphis team that began the year with buzz, coming off an NIT championship while adding freshmen Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren in late-summer recruiting coups. But things weren’t so easy, especially for a team relying on youth in a year when so many fifth- and sixth-year seniors are floating around. The Tigers lost four in a row in nonconference play, then picked off Alabama. There were also losses in league play at Tulane, Central Florida and East Carolina, and a Jan. 20 setback against SMU dropped Memphis to 9-8. Yet after fending off Tulsa, the Tigers paid back East Carolina, Central Florida and Tulane at home before dispatching Houston.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “KenPom.com projects Georgetown's chances of not winning a Big East game at 43.3% If it doesn't, Georgetown would become the 13th player in the past 25 years to go winless in league play in a power conference. I'm defining "power conference" as the top seven leagues right now (football's Power Five, plus Big East and the AAC) but also included the Atlantic 10, as it was a league of high esteem and reliably had multiple bids in the '90s and deep into the 2000s. Obviously there's uncertainty around the Hoyas' program. The question is, if Georgetown was to go winless in league play, would Patrick Ewing be at a high risk of not staying at his post? History says yes, though it's not definitive.”

MEGAPHONE

“This is the best thing in the country. Go find another league in the country like this. Top to bottom, this league is phenomenal. (Rutgers) is capable of making a really good run. They're not a great shooting team. But beyond that, right now, they're just playing harder than 90 percent of the competition that I've seen on film. They're just playing their (backsides) off.”

Underwood, on the Big Ten.

