Pitcher Michael Wacha’s circuitous post-Cardinals journey has landed him in free agency with an opportunity to cash in at least one more time.

He pitched ineffectively for the New York Mets during the 2020 pandemic season, got batted around for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 (5.05 earned-run average in 29 games, including 23 starts), and then turned back the clock with a fine showing (11-2, 3.32 ERA in 23 starts) in Boston last season.

But the cost-conscious Red Sox let him walk. Wacha’s asking price is reportedly $15 million per year, which is not totally unreasonable given the marketplace prices this winter.

Initially the Baltimore Orioles seemed to be the most interested bidder. They have questions beyond their top two starters in Kyle Gibson and Cole Irvin.

The Minnesota Twins took a look at Wacha before acquiring Pablo Lopez in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

Presumably the market could improve for Wacha once teams start suffering their inevitable pitching injuries, but how long is he willing to wait it out?

This is like a game of musical chairs. At some the music stops and unsigned players are left standing while their colleagues get to work.

Writing for CBSSports.com, had this update:

Wacha, who ranked No. 32, is seeking a two-year contract worth $30 million, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. That deal would be comparable to the one the Rangers handed to his former teammate Nathan Eovaldi (two years, $34 million with an option year). Wacha had previously been tied to the Orioles and the Twins, but each club has made a recent pitcher acquisition through trade (Cole Irvin and Pablo Lopez, respectively), which would seem to reduce the odds of them splurging to add Wacha at this point in the offseason.

Writing for MLB.com. Thomas Harrigan offered this value assessment of Wacha’s value:

Wacha’s peripherals (4.14 FIP, 4.56 xERA, 4.07 SIERA) weren’t nearly as strong as his ERA, and teams won’t soon forget how much he struggled over 2019-21 (5.11 ERA), but he could be worth a one-year flier to see if he can sustain last season’s performance.

Writing for USA Today, Gabe Lacques had this overview:

After three seasons as a swing guy, Wacha started 22 games with Boston and showed well, his 1.12 WHIP and 127 adjusted ERA full-season career bests. He’s made 22 starts each of the past two seasons, which won’t guarantee him frontline money, but Wacha is settling into a nice comfort zone somewhere between the phenom he was and the injury-addled pitcher who struggled late last decade.

Can Wacha get a two-year deal? Or will he have to settle for a prove-it deal? Stay tuned.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Starting pitching used to be everything in baseball, or at least that's the way it was billed. That has never been entirely true, but it used to be more so than it is now. The simple reason for that is the workloads even of ace starters have shrunk steadily over the years as reliance on bullpens has expanded. Still, as this evolution has taken place, with fewer innings on average coming from a team's rotation, more starters have been needed to navigate a season. In 2022, 367 different players started games. In 1998, when Tampa Bay and Arizona joined MLB to give us 30 teams, just 283 pitchers got the nod. Yet premium starting pitching is still valuable. Of the 13 top free agent contracts signed this offseason by average annual value, five of them were inked by starters, all of whom will earn at least $20 million next season. It seems that starting pitching at least still has some cachet in 21st century baseball. While starting pitching guarantees neither a win in any given game much less a title, it sure helps you get a good way down the road.”

Robert Orr, Baseball Prospectus: “The 2021 season was a dream; the Reds were a fun but flawed bunch on the cusp of postseason contention and had a bright young star fresh off an NL Rookie of the Year campaign to build around, in Jonathan India. They should have been on their way to bigger and brighter things. Instead, they jettisoned their core while their ROY winner endured a nightmarish sophomore season, battling injuries and struggling at the plate. It would be difficult to picture a more dramatic change in fortunes between seasons, but we’ve seen what India is capable of, and he’ll take up a new role as the steward to a fresh wave of talented prospects that the team received in exchange for selling off their core. Whether he can recapture that form and become a catalyst at the top of the lineup for future Reds teams is one of the most pressing questions Cincinnati has at present. So what went wrong in 2022? For one thing, he stopped impacting the ball entirely. His average EV dropped, from an average-ish 87.6 mph in 2021 to a 3rd percentile mark of 85.1 mph in 2022. His hard hit percentage—aka how many of his batted balls were 95+ mph—declined nearly 10%, from 38.8% to 28.6%. Considering hitting the ball hard is the most important part of hitting, that’s not really what you want. The sudden drop off can be at least partially attributed to a series of leg injuries India suffered throughout the season. The rest of his batted-ball distribution remained mostly the same, but it stands to reason that the same kinds of balls put in play with less authority would lead to worse results.”

Rowan Kavner, FoxSports.com: “After reeling in Marcus Stroman and Seiya Suzuki last offseason, their biggest catch this winter was Dansby Swanson, who was widely considered the fourth-best option available in an elite free-agent shortstop class. Both Swanson and center fielder Cody Bellinger should immediately upgrade a Cubs defense that ranked 27th in outs above average last year. Nico Hoerner can now slide back to second base, where he was a Gold Glove finalist three seasons ago. They have the ability to mix and match offensively depending on pitcher handedness with the additions of Eric Hosmer (.773 OPS vs. LHP in 2022) and Trey Mancini (.738 OPS vs. RHP) at first base until they feel prospect Matt Mervis is ready. They can do the same at third base with Patrick Wisdom (.892 OPS vs. LHP) and Christoper Morel (.782 OPS vs. RHP). Signing Jameson Taillon and retaining Drew Smyly adds starting pitching stability, and Justin Steele, Hayden Wesneski and Keegan Thompson give the Cubs viable young options to fill out the rotation — particularly important if Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder is still a problem early in the year. The quick rebuild may not be done yet, but perhaps it’s enough to secure the Cubs their first winning season since the truncated 2020 season.”

Thomas Harrigan, MLB.com: “After a two-year run during which he nearly pulled off back-to-back NL MVP Awards and put up a .327/.415/.631 slash with 80 homers and a 170 wRC+, (Christian) Yelich has been a slightly above average bat over the past three seasons (108 wRC+). Yelich remains a disciplined hitter who regularly produces hard contact, ranking in the 90th percentile in hard-hit rate and the 94th percentile in walk rate last season, but he’s no longer launching the ball like he did in 2018-19. The 31-year-old played 154 games last season but only had 43 extra-base hits (14 homers) with a .383 slugging percentage, as he notched one of MLB’s highest ground-ball rates (59.1%). Though the strength of Milwaukee’s pitching staff means it doesn’t need MVP Yeli back to make the playoffs in 2023, he’s going to have to provide more production than he did last year.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Padres are essentially adding two stars to their lineup this year with Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr., plus they'll have a full season of Juan Soto. There are questions about the back of the rotation, sure, though that also applies to the Dodgers, and San Diego has shown a greater willingness to address their roster deficiencies than the Dodgers dating back to last summer's trade deadline. At minimum, the gap between the Dodgers and Padres is the smallest it's been in quite a while. I think the Padres have done enough to be considered the frontrunner in the NL West.”

MEGAPHONE

“He wasn't happy about not winning the MVP, I can tell you that, but he wants to win, first and foremost.”

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin, on Shohei Ohtani.