While the Cardinals were losing twice in Oakland, the Chicago Cubs swept the Milwaukee Brewers by a combined score of 17-5.
"I'm glad that we came out of this series and we were able to get three wins," Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward told reporters afterward. "We're all just trying to make sure we can do everything we can. However that fits in, whatever that looks like, we're going to try to get it done, because we know what we want to do."
That sweep vaulted the Cubs back into the National League Central lead. And while the sputtering Cardinals face three challenging games in Los Angeles against the powerful Dodgers, the Cubs will host the A's for three games.
The Cubs are 39-18 at Wrigley Field this season, so they have an opportunity to put a little distance between themselves and the Cardinals. Their starting rotation hasn't walked anybody in six games and their batting order has clicked since outfielder Nicholas Castellanos arrived in a trade with the Tigers.
Heyward moved up to the leadoff spot and adapted nicely. He drove in three runs Sunday with a homer and a triple.
"He's leading us," Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters. "He's absolutely leading the offense right now."
Oh, and starting pitcher Yu Darvish has settled in nicely, too. He struck out eight batters in five innings Sunday.
"He's pitching as well as anybody in the league right now," Maddon said. "Everybody's going to talk about all these other dudes, but right now, physically on a game-by-game basis, nobody's pitching better than he is."
Added Heyward: "He's nasty, period; I've always felt that way about Yu. Right now, I feel like he's settled in, relaxed and he's not trying to do too much."
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: "While most of the other top teams stood still— particularly the other top teams in the AL — the Astros got substantially better, and will be able to rip off (Justin) Verlander, (Zack) Greinke, and Gerrit Cole at the top of the playoff rotation. No other team in baseball can match that, and even if they could, the Astros still also have the same steamroller offense that’s led them to back-to-back 100-win seasons. It’s also worth noting that they acquired from Toronto Joe Biagini, a solid middle reliever, and (Aaron) Sanchez, who led the AL in ERA in 2016, for the cost of Derek Fisher, who was nothing more than an extra outfielder on this team. That’s an astoundingly low cost for a reclamation project with as much upside as Sanchez. Houston doesn’t have another World Series title wrapped up, but sure looks like the favorite to win the AL pennant right now."
Joon Lee, ESPN.com: "The 2019 Boston Red Sox have been a team searching for its identity the entire season, marked by a series of false starts. At times, this club has shown flashes of being capable of making noise in the postseason. The latest example came over a week ago, when Boston wrapped up wins in five of six from the division rival New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, stoking excitement around Fenway Park and in the fan base that the team was finally primed to make a run to October and climb up the wild-card standings. But just as frequent as the highs have been the swift, harsh lows. Boston followed up its series victory over the Yankees by getting swept by the Rays, followed by losses in all three games against the Bronx Bombers so far this weekend at Yankee Stadium. Red Sox pitching has gotten clobbered, allowing 51 runs during the seven-game losing streak, unable to stop the bleeding and highlighting the lack of pitching acquisitions at the trade deadline by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. Every confidence high seems to be followed immediately by emotional lows, in often gut-wrenching fashion."
Blake Schuster, Yahoo! Sports: "The Red Sox are running out of panic buttons to push. Alex Cora’s ejection didn’t help. Neither did Chris Sale’s. A team meeting proved fruitless and there aren’t any reinforcements coming to save the day. These are the 2019 Boston Red Sox, and they are nearly out of options after a disastrous doubleheader sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees on Saturday . . . Things start to feel even more dire thanks to MLB’s elimination of waiver trades after the deadline this year. Boston’s most notable addition before the deadline was Andrew Cashner — who has since gone 1-3 with a 6.94 ERA and 1.757 WHIP in four starts. Whatever else the Red Sox want to try to turn things around, now is the time do it. With only a month and a half left in the regular season, there isn’t any room for more missteps."
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "Noah Syndergaard will have two more years of team control remaining after the season, and should continue to appeal to teams as a potential cost-controlled ace. The Mets sure hope he pitches better down the stretch, though their defense and catching woes are partially to blame. Expect the Padres and Yankees to be linked to Syndergaard once winter rolls around. And whether he's traded or not, expect his situation to be discussed ad nauseam."
Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press: "Over the past three years, the Tigers — led by (general manger Al) Avila, who received a contract extension on July 5 — have shown no sense or feel for timing when moving their players. Two seasons ago, they were aggressively approached about right-hander Michael Fulmer, who was coming off an AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2016 and was the Tigers' All-Star representative in 2017. In what looms as the biggest mistake of their rebuilding process, the team rebuffed an offer for Fulmer involving two young players who are now among the best in baseball: According to multiple persons with knowledge of the talks, the Cubs offered shortstop Javier Baez as part of a three-player package and the Astros offered third baseman Alex Bregman for Fulmer and lefty reliever Justin Wilson. Last season, Baez, 26, finished second in NL Most Valuable Player Award voting. Bregman, 25, finished fifth in AL MVP voting. Both are considered franchise players. Passing on those deals was defensible: Both players had yet to break out and trading Fulmer — a pitcher who appeared to be a future ace, no matter his injury concerns — would have taken serious gumption, opening Avila up to strong criticism. But the Tigers, at Fulmer’s peak value, ignored those injury concerns and passed. Fulmer’s subsequent injuries — a knee injury ended his 2018 season early and he underwent right elbow ligament reconstruction surgery in March, shelving him until mid-to-late 2020 – have eliminated him from trade consideration."
MEGAPHONE
“It’s a credit to so many people across the board who have stepped up and impacted us winning games. That’s why anything that’s come up, whether it’s been injury or a bump in the road in the season, anything adverse that seems to happen to this group, they don’t flinch. And they know what the expectation is and they’ve gone out and delivered.’’
• New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, after his team finished a four-game sweep of the reeling Boston Red Sox.