The Chicago Cubs could have become at least a mini-dynasty. That franchise accumulated a massive amount of talent through tanking and rebuilding.
But after winning one World Series championship, the Cubs slid backward. That prompted president of baseball operations Theo Epstein to change managers and start exploring a major roster overhaul.
While mega-agent Scott Boras will dictate free agency this winter, the Cubs could drive the trade market.
Epstein is almost certain to move infielder Addison Russell, who fell out of favor due to his off-field issues. Slugger Kris Bryant could depart, too, since his camp seems determined to explore free agency when that time comes.
Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber, Willson Contreras, Jose Quintana -- the Cubs have lots of proven talent that would interest most teams.
"This was coming," Epstein told reporters from the general managers meetings. "It's not like it was going to be one generation of players, and that's it. We knew when a lot of our best players were cost-controlled, those were the years we could squeeze the most amount of talent on the roster, and there would be difficult decisions and change ahead at some point. We're just rapidly approaching that time. That's all."
Yes, change was inevitable. But last season's collapse sped up the timetable.
"We enjoyed a lot of success and stability and good feelings all around," Epstein said. "And when things evolved to a place we're not as proud of, there's accountability for all of us. That means a lot of change and difficult decisions and trying to move forward and create something new. Change is not always easy, but it's necessary."
And, Epstein noted once again, "There are no untouchables."
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told ESPN.com that the Cubs are dealing from strength.
"If you have a number of teams looking for the same thing, they can exploit the market and take advantage of the competition for their services," Cashman said. "That's as creative and dynamic of a front office as you're ever going to find.
"Whatever course they are plotting is the smart one. And even the courses in more recent years that haven't played out the way they hoped, I can tell you sitting in my office, every decision they made makes a ton of sense. It's still a game that comes with no guarantees."
Among the possible trade partners are the talent-rich Los Angeles Dodgers, the emerging Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres -- a franchise looking to take a big step forward in 2020.
Padres general manager A.J. Preller told ESPN.com that the Cubs have his attention.
"Considering what those guys have done, you're going to have interest," Preller said. "You're going to want to have those conversations about those types of players."
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Tom Verducci, SI.com: "As one of the 30 voters for the National League Manager of the Year Award, I did not expect the outcome Tuesday night. I thought Craig Counsell of Milwaukee was the clear choice. While Counsell did receive the most first-place votes, he lost out to Mike Shildt of St. Louis. And Shildt’s incredible personal story makes him a very deserving winner. Shildt is the first Manager of the Year who never played professionally. His award stands also as a recognition of a life dedicated to baseball. Only eight men since 1900 managed in the big leagues without playing in the minors or majors (and two of them, Judge Fuchs and Ted Turner, owned the team). Shildt is the only one with a winning record. He and Ed Barrow of the 1918 Red Sox are the only ones to guide a team into the postseason. The other surprise to me was that Dave Martinez of Washington didn’t finish in the top three. I had Martinez second on my ballot and Shildt third. Martinez brought the Nationals back from 19-31 to a championship and did so with not only the worst bullpen in the league (5.68) but also the worst bullpen among all 442 teams that ever made the playoffs . . . Nobody squeezes more wins out of a roster or manages more aggressively than Counsell. Based on their run differential of +3, the Brewers should have been expected to win 81 games. They won 89. It was the third straight season Counsell’s teams outperformed their expected, or Pythagorean, won-lost record. The Brewers were one of only four teams with nobody on the staff who threw 162 innings. The other three teams lost 90, 95 and 108 games (Angels, Blue Jays, Orioles)."
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "Josh Donaldson in his age-33 with the Braves batted .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs in 155 games and plus defense at the hot corner. In other words Donaldson on a one-year contract rebuilt his value after a disappointing 2018 campaign and positioned himself as a premium free agent this offseason. No surprise, then, that a number of teams have him in mind. The Braves have some interest in a reunion, and the champion Nationals have Donaldson on their radar as a potential replacement for fellow free agent Anthony Rendon. Now Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Dodgers also have interest in Donaldson. Any signing of Donaldson by the Dodgers would likely lead to an infield shuffle, assuming they kept Donaldson at third base. Right now, Justin Turner is the team's third baseman, but he could be moved to first or even second as a way to clear the decks for Donaldson. On this same front, Jon Heyman tweets that the Dodgers also have some interest in Rendon. Elsewhere, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Rangers are also interested in Donaldson. Last season, Asdrubal Cabrera received a plurality of the time at third base, but he was released on early August. Nick Solak is probably in line for the job at the moment, which explains the Rangers' interest in an upgrade at the position."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "It’s probably too late to wonder how we got here, as cheating at the games goes back to about seven minutes after the games were invented, or as soon as it became clear somebody was going to have to lose. The ethical high ground was where one might find his teeth after they’d been dislodged by the toe-end of a boot. Hoist a pint for dignity and second place. After centuries of trials, it seems we’ve settled on the notion the greater indignity is not the act, but being discovered in the act, a wholly human transaction between one’s deeds and one’s conscience (and, perhaps, one’s paycheck.) So it’s OK to rattle a trash can when a changeup is coming and not OK when a teammate blabs about the trash can rattling, especially when that teammate would appear to have gotten a World Series ring out of it . . . There were cameras, allegedly, and wires and a television monitor and at least one guy manning the trash can during baseball games in his ballpark. There were allegations in the past that lacked real evidence or real eyewitnesses or real ballplayers who would lend their names and reputations. There were suspiciously confident hacks taken at frightfully unpredictable pitches, all taken by ridiculously talented hitters, and so at the end of most days the only conclusion was, 'Huh.' On Tuesday, the conclusion was to investigate a report the Astros had stolen signs by way of a complex video system during a good portion of the 2017 season, which concluded with the first World Series championship in club history."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "Scott Boras, who represents the biggest prizes in the free agent market this winter, swung away at baseball’s economic system, believing change is drastically needed and is responsible for baseball’s declining attendance. Baseball’s slow free agent market in recent years alone, he believes, has been a contributing factor in attendance that declined to its lowest level since 2003. Last winter, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado each signed after the start of spring training. Just 25% of the free agents r signed before January. And free agent pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel didn’t sign until June. The reason for the slow market, Boras says, wasn't greed or unrealistic expectations but simply the lack of competitiveness. Five teams lost at least 100 games last season and 10 lost at least 90. The result was a 1.6% decline in attendance. It’s the fourth consecutive attendance drop and the sixth in the last seven years. Simply, if your team isn't trying to win, why bother showing up? And if your team is playing a team that isn’t trying to win, do you really want to spend money when you know the outcome? The New York Yankees, who were two victories shy of reaching the World Series, saw their attendance drop by 5.1%. And for the first time since 1964, the two teams playing in the World Series – the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros – each had a drop in attendance."
MEGAPHONE
"We're going in saying we want to add as many talented players as we can, and we can move things around. As we sit here today, we have some future flexibility, we have a deep pipeline of prospects, we have a talented major league roster. We like the position we're in now. How we navigate things will be dictated by the market."
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman, to reporters at the GM meetings.