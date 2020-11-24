Tipsheet: Reunion delay could help Odom make stronger showing at Mizzou

So we’ll have to wait a while longer for former Missouri coach Barry Odom to make his much-anticipated return to Boone County.
As you may have heard, Odom is the defensive coordinator SEC rival Arkansas these days. The Razorbacks are too depleted by injuries and COVID-19 infections and contact tracing quarantine to face Mizzou this week.
They played LSU with just 56 available scholarship players and they were especially beat up along the defensive line. Their scenario worsened when they returned to Fayetteville.
So Arkansas will sit out Saturday and Vanderbilt will tag in to face the Tigers, with its rivalry game against Tennessee getting pushed back.
Perhaps this will give Odom an opportunity to bring a stronger unit to Mizzou later this year -- or during a later season, should this year's game never take place due to further COVID-19 issues.
Odom's group has been decimated the past few weeks.
The Razorbacks (3-5) lost to LSU 27-24 without six defensive linemen who have started at least once this season: tackles Isaiah Nichols and Xavier Kelly, plus ends Eric Gregory, Zach Williams, Julius Coates and Dorian Gerald.
Odom threw redshirt freshmen linemen Taurean Carter, Marcus Miller and Enoch Jackson into the fray as well as true freshmen Eric Thomas and Jashaud Stewart.
Oh, and safety Jalen Catalon was going to sit out the first against Missouri due to a targeting penalty called on him against LSU.
So this was not a case like Clemson-Florida State, where the Seminoles pointed to a positive COVID-19 test on the opposing side for a reason not play. The Razorbacks had a small army of players out of action.
"Our numbers are no better than what they were Saturday,” coach Sam Pittman told reporters before the game was postponed. “Obviously we have three tests this week. So no, they’re not any better than what they were. There's so much going on. I mean, with the tests and injuries and concussions... there's so much going on. Can we get a guy or two back? Sure. I think the timeline has been that we could possibly get one or two guys back.
"But then you have to look into injuries and yesterday's tests and all those things. Certainly, our numbers aren't any better than what they were Saturday."
And that’s why the Razorbacks can’t play Mizzou Saturday.
Here is what folks have been writing about college football:
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “Clemson didn’t violate any protocols last weekend when a player flew with the team to Tallahassee only to late post a positive COVID-19 test result. And Florida State didn’t violate any ACC rules when it called the game off due to that Clemson kid. Everyone did what they were allowed to do. Maybe the ACC should have foreseen such disputes and been in position to make the call, but in fairness, this is all uncharted territory. Emotions boiled up anyway, highlighted by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney all but mimicking chicken bawks when talking about the Seminoles . . . Swinney offered no proof that Florida State cooked up a reason to avoid getting curb-stomped by the superior Tigers. You could scream that such an unfounded charge is reprehensible, but you can’t say it’s surprising. First off, this is 2020. Making outlandish allegations about an opponent cheating despite lacking any evidence is par for the course ... as long as it plays to your base. And much of Swinney’s base — Clemson players and fans — no doubt lapped it up. Secondly, this is college football. The famed 'Little Brown Jug' that goes to the winner of the Michigan-Minnesota game began because Michigan brought its own water to a road game out of fear that whatever the Gophers offered would be poisoned. Poisoned! That was 1903. So whatever Dabo is alleging, even if doing so goes against the core values he often espouses, it’s nothing new in these parts. Not that Florida State appreciated it, of course.”
Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “This Georgia football season, the one with so much hope and so many grand championship designs, will be remembered for 3 plays against Mississippi State. JT Daniels threw a go-ahead 30-yard touchdown pass in the 4th quarter that was dropped. Two plays later, he threw another 30-yard touchdown pass. This one was negated by a holding call. A play later, he threw a 40-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-20 — in the face of a heavy rush – and it finally stuck. There’s one quarterback on the Georgia roster who can make each of those throws. Who has the arm talent to make those throws. Who has the – how can I say this, onions — to make those throws. And Week 9 was the first time Georgia coach Kirby Smart decided to play him. Of course, when the idiot media dared to question Smart about what in the wide world of sports he was watching in practice when he made the decision to not play Daniels, Smart responded with a convoluted answer about he has been coaching for more than 20 years and how the entire offensive staff makes the decision about who plays quarterback and who gives Georgia the best chance to win.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Illinois just did to Nebraska what Nebraska under head coach Scott Frost is supposed to do to everyone else. The Illini ran at will on the hapless Husker defense – Mike Epstein and Chase Brown each went for over 100 yards – and Brandon Peters threw for an efficient 205 yards. Nebraska? Luke McCaffrey ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and he threw three interceptions. The Husker lines aren’t good enough, the defense isn’t good enough, and being a -5 in turnover margin definitely isn’t good enough.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Nobody in the country was louder about the importance of playing college football this season amid a pandemic than the Nebraska administration and head coach Scott Frost. In fact, when the Big Ten initially announced on Aug. 11 that it would not play this fall, Nebraska took the route of open rebellion, publicly blasting the league while exploring whether it could play non-conference games on the side. As petulant as Nebraska and its fan base have been through this entire saga of 2020 — the complaints have ranged from having to open the season with Ohio State to the league’s decision not to allow them to schedule Chattanooga as a replacement for a game that got canceled — it’s true that Frost ultimately got his way. Football has been played in Lincoln. It just hasn’t been played well. And, in fact, the season has only further exposed Frost to skepticism about his ability to rescue his alma mater from the abyss. The most relevant thing that has happened to Nebraska this season occurred shortly after its 41-23 loss to Illinois when someone on the Illini’s social media staff posted the following to their official Twitter account: ‘Good game Nebraska. Thanks for bringing back B1G football.’”
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “In the Big Ten West, Northwestern has built upon its defensive identity and stifled the Badgers on Saturday, handing them their first loss during a tumultuous season in which they have seen two games canceled . . . With the exception of revealing Ohio State's top challenger in the league, Week 12 did little to change the playoff picture. Undefeated No. 1 Alabama cruised to a 63-3 victory against Kentucky, No. 2 Notre Dame had a bye, and No. 4 Clemson didn't play Florida State because a player who was on the plane to Tallahassee was positive for COVID-19. No. 6 Florida, No. 7 Cincinnati, No. 8 BYU and No. 11 Oregon also won.”
MEGAPHONE
"This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. I have no doubt their players wanted to play and would have played. And same with the coaches. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game."
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, after Florida State failed to play Saturday’s game due to coronavirus concerns.
