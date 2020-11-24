Tipsheet: Reunion delay could help Odom make stronger showing at Mizzou

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “Clemson didn’t violate any protocols last weekend when a player flew with the team to Tallahassee only to late post a positive COVID-19 test result. And Florida State didn’t violate any ACC rules when it called the game off due to that Clemson kid. Everyone did what they were allowed to do. Maybe the ACC should have foreseen such disputes and been in position to make the call, but in fairness, this is all uncharted territory. Emotions boiled up anyway, highlighted by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney all but mimicking chicken bawks when talking about the Seminoles . . . Swinney offered no proof that Florida State cooked up a reason to avoid getting curb-stomped by the superior Tigers. You could scream that such an unfounded charge is reprehensible, but you can’t say it’s surprising. First off, this is 2020. Making outlandish allegations about an opponent cheating despite lacking any evidence is par for the course ... as long as it plays to your base. And much of Swinney’s base — Clemson players and fans — no doubt lapped it up. Secondly, this is college football. The famed 'Little Brown Jug' that goes to the winner of the Michigan-Minnesota game began because Michigan brought its own water to a road game out of fear that whatever the Gophers offered would be poisoned. Poisoned! That was 1903. So whatever Dabo is alleging, even if doing so goes against the core values he often espouses, it’s nothing new in these parts. Not that Florida State appreciated it, of course.”