Tipsheet: Revived Reds appear ready to climb into playoff bracket

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “It's time to stick a fork in Flushing's finest. A new owner is apparently on the way in Steve Cohen, but before he can infuse his billions of dollars into the franchise, the New York Mets appear intent on spending their final days under the Wilpons being the Mets. In 2020, that means not hitting with runners in scoring position. In Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets managed to turn 11 hits, two walks, two hit batters and a wild pitch into one run – Brandon Nimmo's solo home run. They went 0-for-6 with RISP and stranded 12 runners. The Mets lead the majors in batting average (.279), on-base percentage (.354) and are second behind the Braves in wOBA. Based on their raw numbers, they should be averaging about 5.6 runs per game; instead, they're averaging 4.9. That's because they've hit so poorly with runners in scoring position, ranking 25th in the majors wOBA. They've done a great job of getting runners on base and a lousy job of driving them in. That's the kind of thing that usually corrects itself over 162 games, but now explains why the Mets are 21-27 instead of 27-21.”