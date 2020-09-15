Tipsheet: Revived Reds climb back into NL playoff race

Even Joey Votto was fired up. He has looked like a bored veteran going through the motions for the past few years, but he perked up Monday and hit a homer in each game.

“I haven’t been excited for baseball going down the stretch in a long time, and that’s not a good thing,” Votto said. “It feels so good to be playing meaningful games, because if anybody were to throw a uniform on and play any sport, be competitive in anything, it feels so much better to feel like you have a shot, to feel like the games are meaningful, to feel like you’re playing in front of people that care. It feels great.”

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

AJ Casavell, MLB.com: “No matter who wins the division, the Dodgers and Padres are postseason-bound. They own the NL's two best records, but because they hail from the same division, they’d slot into the first and fourth seeds. Both teams would host a first-round NL Wild Card Series, and if they win, they'd advance to face each other in a five-game NL Division Series. The two NL West foes have never faced each other in the postseason.”