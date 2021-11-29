Tipsheet: Riley ducks SEC challenge, ditches OU to coach USC

Lincoln Riley made a run for it.
With Oklahoma leaving the comfort of the Big 12 for the treacherous Southeastern Conference, Riley bailed on the Sooners after an excellent 55-10 run. He wisely chose to become the new head coach at Southern Cal.
“Leaving OU was probably the most difficult decision of my life,” Riley said in a statement released by Oklahoma. “OU is one of the best college football programs in the country, and it has been forever . . . This was a personal decision solely based on my willingness to go take on a new challenge, and I felt like it was the right opportunity for me and my family to do that.”
Come on, this was an easy decision. So was his decision to turn down offers from LSU to replace Ed Orgeron.
Rather than deal with the crushing competitive depth of the SEC, Riley will get to build and maintain an upper-tier Pac-12 program in sunny SoCal.
Expect him to assemble a top-tier staff at USC and hit the ground running. Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is expected to head west with Riley.
Writing for ESPN.com, Paolo Uggetti had this take:
The fact that Riley took the job signals, in part, that USC is still one of the best jobs out there. The name brand and infrastructure have taken plenty of hits, but USC's position on the West Coast and in a conference that's begging for a team to truly dominate it makes the potential sky high. It's why the immediate expectations are a Pac-12 title, at the very least, and certainly a College Football Playoff berth sooner rather than later. Riley has led Oklahoma to three playoff appearances in four years, while USC has yet to even sniff the playoff. And it's safe to say that it'll be easier to make it back there in the Pac-12 than with Oklahoma once the Sooners join the SEC.
There's a lot of work that needs to be done to get USC back on top, and it won't be overnight, but Riley's pedigree, on and off the field, means the Trojans are primed to take the fast lane back to success.
As for Sooners, they turned back the clock and asked Bob Stoops to come out of retirement and coach their bowl game.
“First and foremost, I'm a program guy and whatever I can do to help OU and to support the players, of course I'm glad to do it,” Stoops said in a statement. “I'll do everything I can to help them finish the season in a strong and successful way and I look forward to that.”
Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione might have Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury on his short list of candidates to replace Riley. OU pays its coaches real money – Riley made more than $7.6 million per year – so Castiglione will have no trouble getting return calls during his search.
Elsewhere on the coaching carousel, Florida hired rising star Billy Napier from Louisiana. Napier, 42, has been waiting for the right opportunity to make his jump and this was it.
Napier worked under both Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban before turning Louisiana into a perennial Sun Belt Conference power. Now he’ll have to go head to head against his old bosses to bring high-end talent to the Gators.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while waiting for Our Town’s Max Scherzer to sign elsewhere:
- Is Kevin Gausman really a $110 million pitcher?
- All things considered, could Illinois have asked for more in coach Bret Bielema’s first year?
- Why, again, did the New York Rangers chose Pavel Buchnevich to be their salary cap casualty?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “There has been a lot of speculation about whether Alabama could finish in the top four if it loses a close game to Georgia in the SEC championship, and while it remains a possibility, the likelihood of it appears to be shrinking each week. Alabama has played it close on multiple occasions this year -- and Saturday against rival Auburn, almost cost the Tide a spot in the top four. Alabama has repeatedly shown its vulnerabilities this fall on both sides of the ball, particularly in a 20-14 win against LSU and again last week in a 42-35 win against Arkansas. Last week was the first time the selection committee dropped Alabama in its ranking following a win. It could happen again this week, as the only question around the top four is if Alabama should sink to No. 4 behind Cincinnati. Regardless, if Alabama beats Georgia to win the SEC, both teams will almost certainly finish in the top four. That's a scenario that should cause some concern for Cincinnati.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “Cincinnati beat East Carolina 35-13 and is now one win from locking down a spot in the College Football Playoff. Well, probably. Who knows what the playoff selection committee will do in the final rankings? In the first year of the format, in 2014, the committee tore up the rankings and moved Ohio State into the semifinals, drawing outrage from TCU, Baylor and the rest of the Big 12 — though the Buckeyes rewarded that faith by winning the national championship. So it may be too soon to guarantee a spot for the Bearcats in the top four, especially with key games to come Saturday in the Big 12 and Big Ten. And pulling off an unbeaten regular season won't be easy: Cincinnati next takes on Houston, which hasn't lost since the season opener against Texas Tech. But any thought that ECU might catch the Bearcats napping was put to rest before halftime.”
David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “This season has had but one true certainty: The Georgia defense. The Bulldogs stomped on little brother Georgia Tech as expected, and they wrapped the regular season having allowed just eight offensive touchdowns. For some perspective, FBS defenses have allowed that many in a single game 30 times this year. But there was a ray of hope to stop Georgia's Death Star. It was the Ohio State offense, behind C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson and a trio of ridiculously talented receivers. A week ago, the Buckeyes embarrassed Michigan State, and the narrative was set. It's just that Harbaugh didn't read that narrative. (He only listens to Nicholas Sparks books on tape.) A year ago, Michigan fans were ready to run Harbaugh out of town, a big-name coach who couldn't win a big game. Now, the Wolverines have halted an eight-game losing streak to that team down south, and they're but a single win over Iowa away from a berth in the College Football Playoff. They did it not with a big-play passing game or an up-tempo offense, but with an old-fashioned ground-and-pound attack that racked up 297 yards and six touchdowns on the ground against an overwhelmed Buckeyes defense. They did it on the strength of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, the most ferocious pass rushing tandem in the country, who harassed Stroud throughout the game, racking up four sacks between them. They did it with a coach who thinks sunglasses and khakis are a fashion statement, chickens are nervous birds and the sixth time's the charm.”
Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “Finally, Jim Harbaugh's moment has come. After losing his first five matchups against Ohio State, his Wolverines put together the biggest win since he arrived in Ann Arbor. Michigan rushed for nearly 300 yards and made the Buckeyes look soft in one of the most physical displays of the season. Suddenly, it's Ohio State having to answer existential questions about competing for national championships. In many ways, this is the team that was promised when Harbaugh took over the program in 2015. The Wolverines win with efficient quarterback play, stifling defense and a powerful run game that has become far more multiple under offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. There might not be a bigger winner in college football this season ... assuming the Wolverines can top Iowa next week and capture their first Big Ten Championship since 2004.”
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “The victory? Of course. He was 0-5 as a coach against Ohio State and the Wolverines had lost 15 of the last 16 meetings. He needed this. The thrill of the long-suffering fans? ‘Celebrating long into the night,’ he said, sampling an old Michigan radio call from the late Bob Ufer. The fact that Michigan, at 11-1, was headed to the Big Ten title game and then, perhaps, its first-ever College Football Playoff? ‘What it feels like now,’ he said, ‘it feels like a beginning.’ All of this one season after a 2-4 campaign where he took a pay cut and reshuffled his coaching staff. Mainly though, it was not just that Michigan did it but how Michigan did it, by being meaner and madder than its rivals. Harbaugh installed a sign in Schembechler Hall last January asking players ‘What Are YOU Doing To Beat Ohio State Today?’ At every workout, the Buckeyes' run of dominance was brought up. But by spring, Harbaugh thought he had the makings of a mauling team, the kind he built back at Stanford where they’d run it down people’s throats, pound them on the defensive side and use an efficient passing game (14-of-20, 190 yards on Saturday). And he thought it might be the antidote to the Buckeyes. It was just about getting them to believe in it — so he kept mentioning all his seniors who didn’t turn pro or didn’t quit, or didn’t stop working.”
MEGAPHONE
"I’m packing to go to Destin. I’ll be there tomorrow . . . I told the guys I wish them luck. I’m not gonna to sit here and coach when there’s another guy coming in to be the head coach this week or the week after that. I’m not gonna do that.”
LSU coach Ed Orgeron, confirming that he won’t coach the Tigers if they go to a bowl game.