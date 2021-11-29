Tipsheet: Riley ducks SEC challenge, ditches OU to coach USC

Shehan Jeyarajah , CBSSports.com : “Finally, Jim Harbaugh's moment has come. After losing his first five matchups against Ohio State, his Wolverines put together the biggest win since he arrived in Ann Arbor. Michigan rushed for nearly 300 yards and made the Buckeyes look soft in one of the most physical displays of the season. Suddenly, it's Ohio State having to answer existential questions about competing for national championships. In many ways, this is the team that was promised when Harbaugh took over the program in 2015. The Wolverines win with efficient quarterback play, stifling defense and a powerful run game that has become far more multiple under offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. There might not be a bigger winner in college football this season ... assuming the Wolverines can top Iowa next week and capture their first Big Ten Championship since 2004.”

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “The victory? Of course. He was 0-5 as a coach against Ohio State and the Wolverines had lost 15 of the last 16 meetings. He needed this. The thrill of the long-suffering fans? ‘Celebrating long into the night,’ he said, sampling an old Michigan radio call from the late Bob Ufer. The fact that Michigan, at 11-1, was headed to the Big Ten title game and then, perhaps, its first-ever College Football Playoff? ‘What it feels like now,’ he said, ‘it feels like a beginning.’ All of this one season after a 2-4 campaign where he took a pay cut and reshuffled his coaching staff. Mainly though, it was not just that Michigan did it but how Michigan did it, by being meaner and madder than its rivals. Harbaugh installed a sign in Schembechler Hall last January asking players ‘What Are YOU Doing To Beat Ohio State Today?’ At every workout, the Buckeyes' run of dominance was brought up. But by spring, Harbaugh thought he had the makings of a mauling team, the kind he built back at Stanford where they’d run it down people’s throats, pound them on the defensive side and use an efficient passing game (14-of-20, 190 yards on Saturday). And he thought it might be the antidote to the Buckeyes. It was just about getting them to believe in it — so he kept mentioning all his seniors who didn’t turn pro or didn’t quit, or didn’t stop working.”