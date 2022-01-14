Tipsheet: Rising Illini face big opportunities against Michigan, Purdue

It’s go time for Illinois.
After finally getting some Top 25 love – barely – the Illini will host Michigan and No. 7 Purdue in a span of four games. The opportunity to solidify their standing in the Big Ten's upper tier is at hand.
The Illini are off to a 5-0 start in league play. They are catching the Wolverines as they are battling COVID-19 casualties and scuffling to salvage their season.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard knows he will have his hands full Champaign. He noted that the Illini are doing a nice job of maximizing super-sized center Kofi Cockburn within their offense.
Illinois runs inside-out plays to free up perimeter shooters Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer, capitalizing on Cockburn's improved passing ability.
“Their team is patient,” Howard told reporters. “They run a lot of their offensive sets that goes through him first. They also have shooting on the floor at all four positions. I'm speaking, three-point shooting. Frazier obviously is the one and as well as Plummer, both those guys shoot the ball extremely well from the outside.
“But then you’ve got to add [Jacob] Grandison and [Da’Monte] Williams. And Williams, in my opinion, is the glue guy to the team. He's been there for a while. He’s a two-way player, he makes when he plays, he plays extremely solid. You can tell this guy really knows how and has a great feel for the game.”
The Illini will get their crack the Boilermakers Monday. Purdue is targeting a high NCAA Tournament team with its loaded team.
If the Illini can keep Cockburn out of foul trouble against the Purdue big men, they could hold their own inside and give Frazier and Plummer a chance to shoot them to victory on their home court.
Illinois could enjoy loftier national standing in four days.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder as Ville Husso makes his case for more work from the Blues:
- Say, was that James Neal on the ice for the Blues? Has been hanging around this whole time?
- Can we assume Novak Djokovic won’t be taping Australian tourism commercials any time soon?
- Should the NCAA put toll gate on the transfer portal and make some money from all of this coming can going?
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “There weren't many programs in the country hotter than Michigan as the 2021-22 college basketball season began. The Wolverines were coming off a season in which they won the Big Ten regular-season title, came within a basket of the Final Four and Juwan Howard -- who was coming off winning the national coach of the year award last season -- had signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. A little over two months into the season, things have unraveled. Michigan, which entered the season ranked No. 6 in the country, has dropped completely out of the top 25 and sits at just 7-6 after losing three of its past four games. The Wolverines have one win over a team ranked inside the top 120 of the NET, and four losses by double digits. Perhaps the only reason Michigan's record isn't worse is the Wolverines went on pause due to COVID-19 issues and saw their home game against No. 10 Michigan State and road trip to No. 7 Purdue postponed this past week. Their next scheduled game is at No. 25 Illinois on Friday, when dropping to .500 overall is very much a possibility.”
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “There's an unfair perception out there that Big Ten basketball, perhaps because of Wisconsin and Michigan football, is predicated on playing tough defense and grinding it out on offense. But let's call it out now: that's a misconception that needs to be booted to the moon. This league rates No. 1 among all major conferences in adjusted offensive efficiency this season with a 109.6 rating according to BartTorvik.com and its seven wins over ranked opponents in nonconference play ties for the most among all seven listed. It's a clear No. 2 on this list for me and anchored by a quartet of Final Four contenders in Purdue, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Ohio State.”
Andy Katz, NCAA.com: “Men’s college basketball isn’t the same as college football with the Heisman dominating the postseason honors. There are at least five major men’s college basketball player of the year awards: the Naismith, Wooden, Robertson, Rupp and Associated Press. The options are at least five deep: Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji are all worthy. And the candidacies of Baylor’s James Akinjo, Ohio State’s EJ Liddell, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore Jr., Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and UCLA’s Johnny Juzang are still being formed.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Once Illinois transfer Adam Miller went down with an injury this preseason, I wrote off the Tigers. Instead, they dominated in nonconference play (albeit against some less-than-stellar opponents) and learned to play defense. The fact that Will Wade is coaching a team with the best defense in the country is incredible to me after some of the all-gas, no-brakes LSU teams we’ve seen in years past. As for overlooked players, Tari Eason has emerged as the leader of that LSU squad. He was an average player for Cincinnati last year. I didn’t see him making this sort of jump in Year 1 at LSU. Kudos to Wade for identifying his talent and letting him thrive.”
Kevin Connors, ESPN.com: “(Loyola) coach Drew Valentine and San Francisco coach Todd Golden agreed to an impromptu, nonconference, mid-major heavyweight showdown after both teams lost Quadrant 1 games to coronavirus-related postponements. A text led to a Zoom call that led to a showdown at Salt Lake City Community College -- a semi-equidistant location -- and thanks to Herculean efforts by both programs (not to mention the staff at SLCC), the game was played. Loyola won 79-74 then followed it up with overtime victories against Bradley and Valparaiso. A huge week.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “While UK still lacks the résumé as of today to validate a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, we should take note now that this team is showing optimistic long-term signs for March success. Dominating opponents by wide margins in victories portends to March success. Kentucky also has an All-American candidate in Oscar Tshiebwe, who on Tuesday became the first UK player since Patrick Patterson in 2008 to score at least 30 points and grab at least 10 rebounds in a game. Guards TyTy Washington and Kellan Grady have combined to shoot 43.6% from beyond the arc. It's an A-level offense and a B-level defense that is improving.”